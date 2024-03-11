Delivering on Our “Live Better” Promise Begins with Our Associates
Since our founding, the health and well-being of our associates has always been a top priority. Our goal has always been to give associates tools they need to become the best versions of themselves. When people feel supported, they’re much more likely to take advantage of opportunities to succeed – inside and outside of work.
Over the years, the benefits we offer our associates have continued to evolve to ensure we are supporting every aspect of well-being from physical and emotional to financial wellness. And our new Home Office gives us an incredible opportunity to bring those benefits to life on a campus that combines a creative and inspirational work environment with a new, innovative, and holistic approach to supporting our associates today and to attract the next generation of talent we need to compete.
Drawing inspiration from Whole Health Institute, founded by Alice L. Walton in 2019, we are excited to integrate the mission and practices of the Institute, taking a purpose-driven approach in the design of the campus and its amenities to prioritize health and well-being for every associate with a seamless integration and connection with our natural surroundings and community.
With our associates at the heart of every decision in the design of our campus, we are investing in the amenities that they care about. These include:
We can’t wait to welcome associates, families and visitors to what is sure to become a favorite part of our new campus.