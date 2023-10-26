With our new campus, we have a unique opportunity to create a space and culture that embodies our vision for a sustainable world, while providing a winning and inspirational work environment. Once completed, our new 350-acre campus will be a model for the zero-emissions future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations.





So what does a smart and sustainable campus look like?





It looks like –





More than 95%, by weight, of construction waste recycled or diverted from the landfill to date. This includes more than 423,000 tons of concrete and 70,000 tons of asphalt crushed or milled and reused throughout construction, along with 4 tons of refrigerant reclaimed and 17,000 tons of metal and 20 tons of paper and plastic recycled.





2.4 million square feet of office space constructed from regionally and domestically sourced mass timber, the latest in regenerative design and construction practices.





More than 13 acres of lake reservoirs to capture and clean rain and ground water, supplying more than 52 million gallons of water per year for campus irrigation and cleaning while also feeding clean water back into two key Northwest Arkansas creeks. The reservoirs will also be outfitted with weather technology, allowing us to mitigate flooding during the rainy seasons and release more water to the community during times of drought.





12 office buildings designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification, powered by 100% renewable electricity and outfitted with energy-saving features including LED lighting and 450,000 square feet of dynamic glass.





A campus furnished with amenities and features to encourage a more active lifestyle – including more than 300 EV charging stations, a rentable bike fleet and more than 1,000 bike parking spaces – and make it easier for associates to choose sustainable transportation.





Active design throughout, incorporating prominent interconnected stairs inside buildings and nearly seven miles of pedestrian promenades and bike trails across campus.





Native and drought-tolerant plants – including more than 5,000 trees and saved old growth trees.





Once completed, the new campus will reflect the complex mosaic of native habitats found throughout Northwest Arkansas as well as the distinct culture that has been an integral part of Walmart’s history. And it will encourage interaction between Walmart associates, the Bentonville community and the physical environment to reinforce sustainable living and holistic well-being.

We were among the first global companies to embed environmental and social sustainability into our business strategy in 2005, and the New Home Office campus is a reflection of the regenerative future we envision for Walmart as a whole. It’s an extraordinary task, and one that will make us a better business, a better community member and a better employer.





Check out the latest episode of Breaking Ground and discover how our commitments to people and the planet are coming to life at the New Home Office.