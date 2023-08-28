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True to Walmart’s Roots and the Community

Honors Walmart’s values and culture, while promoting positive change in the community.

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The new Walmart Home Office campus will demonstrate locally what the company is committed to globally – promoting positive change in Bentonville, and in communities across the world. The campus design is true to Walmart’s culture of servant leadership that puts associates and customers first and adheres to Walmart’s Every Day Low Cost culture – not by cutting corners, but through smart design.

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Walmart has always taken the role we play in communities seriously. Sam Walton started the company in Bentonville and the company’s focus has always been on keeping our new headquarters in our hometown.

 

Walmart is building for the future, and our associates will continue to be at the heart of our decisions. As we continue construction, the following guiding principles educate our actions:

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