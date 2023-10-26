Regeneration

What does it mean to build a campus that is net positive for both people and planet? In our latest Breaking Ground Episode, we check in with Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Walmart; Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President of Energy Transformation, Walmart; and Ted Vuong, Managing Director, Northwest Arkansas Office, Walter P. Moore. Watch and listen as they detail the steps we’re taking to build a greener, more sustainable campus in Northwest Arkansas. Once completed, the 350-acre campus will be a model for the regenerative future we’re driving across Walmart’s operations!

“Change has to start somewhere. Why not here with the Home Office?”