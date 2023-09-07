Framing Our Future

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
How do you go about turning design into reality? This episode of the Breaking Ground series features conversations with three Walmart leaders — Seth Roy, Senior Director of Campus Construction; Bill Keane, Director of Campus Construction; and Jake Lewis, Director of Safety, Compliance and Ethics — involved in the construction of the new Home Office. Hear how they have worked with the architects and how they hope visitors will react to the beauty of the new campus.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.