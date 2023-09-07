 
 
Logout
Logout

Framing Our Future

How do you go about turning design into reality? This episode of the Breaking Ground series features conversations with three Walmart leaders — Seth Roy, Senior Director of Campus Construction; Bill Keane, Director of Campus Construction; and Jake Lewis, Director of Safety, Compliance and Ethics — involved in the construction of the new Home Office. Hear how they have worked with the architects and how they hope visitors will react to the beauty of the new campus.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.