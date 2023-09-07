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Caring for your people means caring for the whole person. That is the vision behind Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness. In this episode, viewers hear from Walt Cooper of the Whole Health Institute, along with Megan Henley from Walmart and Turan Duda of Duda|Paine Architects. They share what to expect from this destination, set to open on the new Walmart campus in 2024.
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