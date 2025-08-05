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As companies embark upon the site selection process, it is imperative the right teams are engaged and that a business plan is created with input from all stakeholders. The business plan is the foundation and the roadmap for the site selection process.

Steps
 

  1.  Identify internal stakeholders
  2.  Develop business requirements
  3.  Determine real estate needs - lease vs. buy

Things to Remember
 

Choosing a location for your U.S. Manufacturing operations should always start with a well thought-through business plan. Identify project requirements with internal stakeholders to ensure all business factors are considered in the site selection process:

 

  • Stakeholders
  • Timeline
  • Labor
  • Suppliers
  • Transportation
  • Utilities
  • Real Estate
  • Taxes/Incentives
  • Regulatory Environment

Recommended Reading
 

Useful Websites
 

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