Freedom of Information/Public Record Laws

Freedom of Information (“FOI”) is the general term for the laws (sometimes also called “sunshine laws” or “public record laws”) and principles that govern the public’s right to access government records. FOI laws are designed to help the public keep track of its government’s actions and the management of its tax revenues.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have FOI laws providing public access to government records, most of which are based at least in part on the federal Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”). State public record laws not only vary widely among each other and are not identical to the FOIA, but they also may be interpreted by state courts differently, even when they have similar language. These distinctions and differences can be critical and should be reviewed and understood before proceeding to supply any written or electronic information to a government body or economic development agency.

Application of FOI requirements to economic development agencies and industrial recruitment can be confusing. First, the manufacturing company seeking economic incentives must recognize that economic development agencies and similar organizations that receive some level of public funding or in-kind support are considered public bodies for purposes of the application of public record laws. Second, this designation applies even if the public support is a one-time payment comprising only a small percentage of a public body’s overall budget and even if the entity is organized as a private, nonprofit that is not controlled by the political subdivision or another public entity.

“Public Information” is generally construed to mean public information collected, assembled or maintained by a government body, or collected, assembled or maintained for a government body if it owns or has rights of access to that information. This covers a wide range of information. The intent is that taxpayers should be able to see any information that is used by people acting on the public’s behalf, unless such information is specifically exempt from disclosure.

Every state FOI has some exemptions. For example, states typically exempt business information that falls into two categories: trade secrets and privileged or confidential information. With respect to economic development records, exemption for information deemed “proprietary financials” or “trade secrets” are intended to protect a company from the release of information that would harm the company if it fell into the hands of a competitor. While economic development exemptions do not create an affirmative duty on the part of the public body to maintain confidentiality, they do provide a justification for nondisclosure when applicable.

The ability to see information about economic development deals may also depend on when the FOI request is made. In many states, information about incentives is not available until after the development agreement has been signed or a fixed time period elapses. Typically, regardless of the time period in question, disclosure is required when the deal is done and the project is publicly announced and/or incentive agreements are finalized.

Bottom line: In order to protect the confidentiality of its project and sensitive information with respect to the project and to the company, a company seeking economic incentives should first contact the economic development agency to ascertain how, how long and if such information can be maintained as confidential by the agency.