Find U.S. Manufacturers

Where can I find helpful Value Chain resources?

We've collated a list of Value Chain resources that we think you will find useful when considering your Made in USA Initiative.

Search 500,000 companies with U.S. manufacturing capabilities on the FREE ThomasNet.com Corporate Edition. This resource launched on August 3rd 2015 exclusively for Walmart Suppliers and those registered on JUMP.

ThomasNet.com Corporate Edition includes:

Powerful team collaboration tools; time-saving RFI functionality;

Access to diverse and quality certified supplier databases;

And much more...

ThomasNet gives you options to add your current suppliers to the database and will even personally follow up on your RFIs via phone to ensure every company received and reviewed your request.

It's all 100% free. Register for your account now by clicking here.