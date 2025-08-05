Where can I find helpful Value Chain resources?
We've collated a list of Value Chain resources that we think you will find useful when considering your Made in USA Initiative.
Search 500,000 companies with U.S. manufacturing capabilities on the FREE ThomasNet.com Corporate Edition. This resource launched on August 3rd 2015 exclusively for Walmart Suppliers and those registered on JUMP.
ThomasNet.com Corporate Edition includes:
ThomasNet gives you options to add your current suppliers to the database and will even personally follow up on your RFIs via phone to ensure every company received and reviewed your request.
It's all 100% free. Register for your account now by clicking here.
Access over 4,000 American factories that will assist in refining your concept and thinking skills through the components involved in the Making Process.
The software subscription varies in price depending on a basic or professional package, but for the additional price of the professional package you receive dedicated sourcing support.
Makers Row keeps all of your files in one place through their cloud-based solution, which allows you to keep your network of factories informed and updated.
The site has a really useful free blog which is information and engaging and includes information for start-ups, designers, factories and much more. Go to makersrow.com to learn more.
Search 10 million company profiles to build a list of all potential suppliers. Panjiva can help your business save time by focusing research on the best candidates.
Panjiva does this by:
This international trade intelligence database is available through a tiered monthly subscription. Visit panjiva.com to learn more.
We want to continue to add resources to this page and would value your input.
Click here to make a suggestion of a resource we should add to this page.
Search 10 million company profiles to build a list of all potential suppliers. Panjiva can help your business save time by focusing research on the best candidates.
Panjiva does this by:
This international trade intelligence database is available through a tiered monthly subscription. Visit panjiva.com to learn more.
We want to continue to add resources to this page and would value your input.
Click here to make a suggestion of a resource we should add to this page.
The information provided on this Resource Page about organizations, businesses or services is for general informational purposes. Inclusion does not mean that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. endorses any organization, business or service. Further, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. cannot and does not make any guarantees as to the quality of services or products provided by any organization, business or service listed here.