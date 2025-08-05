Site Selection: Overview of the Types of Incentives

Discretionary Incentives

Commonly referred to as negotiated incentives because their availability and/or value are often negotiated with state or local economic development representatives. These programs can require a 'material factor' or 'but-for' argument, meaning the company is required to demonstrate that its proposed project involving new capital investment and/or the retention/creation of jobs would not occur 'but-for' the availability of incentives. Because of the need to show that the incentives in question are to some extent inducing the proposed project to move forward, related activities such as employee hiring, investment of capital, or execution of a real estate agreement, cannot occur until the proposed incentives, or inducements, have been approved.

These types of programs often require regular reporting of benchmark activities, such as periodic employment levels and/or capital expenditures, to demonstrate that a business is meeting or has met agreed upon performance milestones. In many instances, discretionary incentives will include clawback or recapture provisions so that if a company fails to satisfy it performance commitments, it could have to repay incentives already received.

Examples of discretionary incentive programs include: