Site Selection: Phase 4 - Select Site & Finalize Deal

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Once the final site has been selected, there are a series of steps to complete to ensure the final deal is not jeopardized. Companies normally accept any incentive offers and receive final approval from the state and local jurisdictions prior to any real estate closing or public announcement. Remember that in order to realize most incentives, there are also annual compliance reporting requirements, so ensure you have identified internal stakeholders to follow through.
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