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Once your business plan is finalized, the next steps are reviewing requirements and identifying the communities that are best suited to your needs. Contact with the state and local economic development organizations begins. This is the lengthiest phase where you are gathering data on communities and real estate. The goal is to narrow down the selection to at least the top 2 states.
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