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Once your business plan is finalized, the next steps are reviewing requirements and identifying the communities that are best suited to your needs. Contact with the state and local economic development organizations begins. This is the lengthiest phase where you are gathering data on communities and real estate. The goal is to narrow down the selection to at least the top 2 states.

Steps
 

  1.  Review requirements and identify communities
  2.  Start due diligence on real estate
  3.  Contact states for additional information (i.e. RFI)
  4.  Develop financial model - identify costs and incentives

Things to Remember

 

  • Non-disclosure agreements are recommended before disclosing project details to states.
  • Research incentives on the State and Local economic development agency's website(s)

Useful Templates

 

Recommended Reading

 

Useful Websites

 

 

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