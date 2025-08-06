Open Call 2024: A New Decade of Opportunities

At Open Call 2024, finalists from across the nation represented 48 states, with entrepreneurs from over half of these states receiving “golden tickets” representing deals, and entrepreneurs from more than 42 states under consideration for deals. For the very first time, Walmart invited dozens of Walmart merchants from Canada and Mexico to Open Call, creating an opportunity for suppliers to export their products to international markets. Finalists had the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Department of Commerce to learn more about the exporting process, which has the potential to expand their reach to millions of new customers.

Check out our video recap of the event below and our Corporate News post for more information on the event.