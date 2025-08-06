Open Call 2023: Celebrating a Decade of Opportunities

Our tenth annual Open Call marked a decade of providing opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses with products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to grow. More than 700 businesses from around the country flocked to Bentonville in October to pitch over 1,000 shelf-ready products to Walmart and Sam's Club merchants.



At Open Call 2023, more than 180 pitches resulted in over 130 "golden tickets" representing deals for suppliers to sell their products on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves or online at Walmart.com. In addition, more than 470 products earned further consideration for deals in the future. We’re excited for all the new businesses that will be joining the Walmart family of suppliers!

Check out our video recap of the event below and our Corporate News post for more information on the event.