2022 Open Call – Walmart’s First-Ever Hybrid Success

We’re excited for all the new businesses that will be joining the Walmart family of suppliers this year and well into the future.

Walmart Wraps Up Its Largest-Ever Annual Open Call Event, With More Than 330 Products Made, Grown or Assembled in the U.S. Chosen To Be Sold in Stores and Online

Our annual Open Call event is always one of our favorite days of the year, but this year’s event felt like it meant even more. More than 1,100 businesses from across the country pitched their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. Preliminary results indicate that more than 330 of those pitches resulted in a deal for businesses to sell their items to Walmart customers through placement on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves, online at Walmart.com or on Walmart’s Marketplace.

Open Call has connected us to so many small businesses and their products over the years. These businesses are at the heart of communities here in America and a big part of our $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing to help create American jobs. We couldn’t be more excited for the manufacturers who bought their U.S. made, grown or assembled products to this year’s Open Call event.

Check out our Corporate Newsroom post for more information on the event.