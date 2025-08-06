We’re excited for all the new businesses that will be joining the Walmart family of suppliers this year and well into the future.
Our annual Open Call event is always one of our favorite days of the year, but this year’s event felt like it meant even more. More than 1,100 businesses from across the country pitched their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. Preliminary results indicate that more than 330 of those pitches resulted in a deal for businesses to sell their items to Walmart customers through placement on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves, online at Walmart.com or on Walmart’s Marketplace.
Open Call has connected us to so many small businesses and their products over the years. These businesses are at the heart of communities here in America and a big part of our $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing to help create American jobs. We couldn’t be more excited for the manufacturers who bought their U.S. made, grown or assembled products to this year’s Open Call event.
Check out our Corporate Newsroom post for more information on the event.
Our Open Call event has the power to change the future for these small businesses, their families and their communities. It’s one of the things that makes this event, and Walmart, so unique.
The Open Call General Session is available to view here.
In March of 2021, Walmart announced a $350 billion investment in the future of U.S. Manufacturing that will support more than 750,000 new American jobs.1
With this new 10-year goal, Walmart is strengthening its commitment to American jobs and communities and providing more value to our customers.
1Per Boston Consulting Group using data from the Economic Policy Institute and Bureau of Labor statistics.