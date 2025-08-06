2021 Open Call – Walmart’s Second-Ever Virtual Success

We’re excited for all the new businesses that will be joining the Walmart family of suppliers this year and well into the future. Check out the recap from our 2021 event.

Our annual Open Call event is always one of our favorite days of the year, but this year’s virtual event felt like it meant even more. More than 900 small- and medium-sized business owners pitched their shelf-ready products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants this year. And more than 170 products are moving forward.

Open Call has connected us to so many small businesses and their products over the years. These businesses are at the heart of communities here in America and a big part of our $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing to help create American jobs.

We couldn’t be more excited for the manufacturers who bought their U.S. made, grown or assembled products to this year’s Open Call event.

Check out our Corporate Newsroom post for more information on the event.