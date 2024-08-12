Securing your personal information is a priority. Walmart engages in appropriate, reasonable and industry-standard security practices to help ensure that personal information is not subject to loss or unauthorized access, alteration, acquisition, use, modification, destruction or disclosure.
Effective Date: March 26, 2013
Revision Date: February 1, 2026
THIS NOTICES DESCRIBES HOW MEDICAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOU MAY BE USED AND DISCLOSED AND HOW YOU CAN GET ACCESS TO THIS INFORMATION. PLEASE REVIEW IT CAREFULLY.
This Notice of Privacy Practices describes the privacy practices of the components of Walmart’s affiliated hybrid covered entity. The affiliated covered entity includes the pharmacy and vision / optical services of Walmart Health & Wellness and Sam’s Club Health & Wellness and the services of Walmart Healthcare Research Institute. We understand that your health information is personal and we are committed to protecting it. We are required by law to maintain the privacy of your protected health information (“PHI”), to give you this Notice of our legal duties and privacy practices concerning your PHI, and to report to you any security breach involving your unsecured PHI. We must follow the terms of the current Notice.
Except as described herein, we will not use or disclose your PHI without your authorization or as otherwise permitted by law. You may revoke your authorization or by writing to HIPAA Compliance, 1 Customer Drive, Mailstop 0230, Bentonville, AR 72716. Your revocation will stop further use or disclosure of PHI for purposes set forth in your signed authorization, except to the extent we have already acted in reliance upon such authorization or we are prohibited by law. We must also follow applicable law that is stricter than HIPAA.
Part 2 Program Records: We may receive your PHI from a substance use disorder program that includes information subject to 42 CFR Part 2 (“Part 2”) governing the confidentiality of substance use disorder records. Part 2 provides additional confidentiality protections to substance use disorder records we receive from a Part 2 program. We will not use or disclose substance use disorder records that we receive from a Part 2 program, or testimony relaying the content of such records, in civil, criminal, administrative, or legislative proceedings against you unless based on your written consent or a court order after notice and an opportunity to be heard is provided to you or the holder of the record. A court order authorizing use or disclosure must be accompanied by a subpoena or other legal requirement compelling disclosure before the requested record is used or disclosed.
Under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, we provide language assistance services and appropriate auxiliary aids and services upon request and free of charge to customers and members, as well as to patients, participants, beneficiaries, enrollees, and applicants of our healthcare programs, activities, or services.
We reserve the right to change this Notice and to make the revised Notice effective for PHI we already maintain or receive in the future. We will post a copy of the current Notice. If we change our Notice, you may obtain a copy of the revised Notice upon request or online at: https://corporate.walmart.com/privacy-security/notices/.
If you have questions about this Notice, contact HIPAA Compliance, Walmart Inc., 1 Customer Drive, Mailstop 0230, Bentonville, AR 72716-0230, or phone (800) WAL-MART. If you believe your privacy rights have been violated, you may file a written complaint, and there will be no retaliation, with our HIPAA Compliance Officer at the above address, or with the Secretary of the Dept. of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights.
You may call (800) WALMART if you have a concern regarding fraud and abuse or any treatment or services provided by our organization, or you may contact Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) at (919) 785-1214 or (855) 937-2242 if your complaint is not resolved. You can also call the Office of Inspector General at (800) 447-8477. Within five days of receiving a complaint you will be contacted by telephone, email, fax, or letter that we have received your complaint. Within 14 calendar days we will provide a written notification of the results of your inquiry and the resolution.
The products and/or services provided to you by Walmart Inc. are subject to the Supplier Standards contained in the federal regulations shown at 42 Code of Federal Regulations Section 424.57(c). These Standards concern business professional and operational matters (e.g., honoring warranties and hours of operation). The full text of these Standards can be obtained at www.ecfr.gov. Upon request we will furnish you a written copy of the Standards.
All Medicare equipment sold or rented by our company carries a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. We will notify all Medicare beneficiaries of the warranty coverage, honor all warranties under applicable law, repair or replace, free of charge, Medicare-covered equipment under warranty. In addition, an owner’s manual with warranty information will be provided to beneficiaries for all durable medical equipment when this manual is available. For more information on warranty information or instructions please speak to your pharmacy.
Effective Date: June 24, 2024
Walmart offers a Wellness My Way Program to certain health insurance providers. If your health insurance provider participates, please note that by enrolling on the Wellness My Way site you accept the practices described in these Wellness My Way Program Terms of Use. Walmart Inc. has contracted with the health insurance provider as their business associate. This requires Walmart to secure any personal information that Walmart collects on their behalf, limits how Walmart can use such information, and mandates that Walmart establish processes to ensure compliance with national, state, and other applicable laws and privacy regulations.
Walmart receives your data from the health insurance provider and processes the data on behalf of the health insurance provider. The health insurance provider is solely responsible for all operational decisions including but not limited to your enrollment and/or disenrollment in the program. Furthermore, the health insurance provider’s Notice of Privacy Practices (“NPP”) will apply and govern the program. Walmart defers to the respective health insurance provider’s NPP for all privacy considerations relating to your healthcare data.
The security of your personal information is very important, and we take a number of steps to safeguard it. For example, we have implemented technical and organizational security measures that are designed to help protect your information from unauthorized access, disclosure, use, and modification. We also maintain physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards that comply with or exceed federal standards to guard your information, and we anonymize or expunge data when it is no longer necessary to provide services to our users or substantiate records for an advertiser. From time-to-time, we review our security procedures to consider appropriate new technologies and methods.
Even so, despite our efforts, no security measures are perfect, impenetrable, or 100% secure. We cannot ensure, and do not warrant or guarantee, that the information you transmit to us will remain secure, nor do we guarantee that this information will not be accessed, disclosed, altered, destroyed or used in an unauthorized manner. These are the risks of being online and conducting business online.
Of course, if we learn of a security breach, we may attempt to notify you electronically so that you can take appropriate protective steps. We may also post a notice on our services if a security breach occurs. Depending on where you live, you may have a legal right to receive a notice of a security breach in writing.
Walmart makes a variety of financial products and services available to its customers. The Walmart Privacy Notice and Walmart Financial Services Privacy Notice describe how we collect, use, disclose, and protect your information related to check cashing services, which we provide directly. All other financial products and services that we offer are provided by our financial services suppliers. Information collected by Walmart for these services is covered by the Walmart Privacy Notice. Information collected by our financial services providers is covered by their own privacy policies, which are available at these links:
This Privacy Notice applies to Mobile Device Retail Installment Sale Agreements for mobile phones and devices initiated by Walmart on behalf of carriers such as AT&T and Verizon. The Privacy Notice is provided to customers at the time of sale, and is made available on this page for future reference. For additional information regarding the collection, use, disclosure and protection of your information in the course of your sales transaction, please refer to the Walmart Privacy Notice.
