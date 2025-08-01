Walmart Customer Privacy Notice (Online and In-Store)

In case of any contradiction between the provisions outlined in this Privacy Notice, the provisions of the pertinent, region-specific section below will prevail.

US State Privacy Rights

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia have enacted comprehensive data privacy legislation. Depending on the state in which you reside, you may exercise certain privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link.

Learn more about your state privacy rights by reviewing our FAQs.

Customers from states that require a second form of submission, currently California, Texas, and Nebraska, may also exercise the privacy rights provided to them by their state by calling 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278) and saying “Privacy”.

Based on your residency, you may be able to request to:

Access your personal information. You may have the right to obtain your personal information in a portable format that allows you to transmit the personal data to another entity. If you are a resident of Oregon or Minnesota, you may receive additional information regarding certain disclosures we make to third parties, which we will provide in our response to your access request.

Correct your personal information.

Delete your personal information. A request to delete personal information is subject to certain exceptions, defined by law.

Opt Out of the Processing of Your Personal Information for Purposes of Targeted Advertising.

Opt Out of the Sale or Sharing of Your Personal Information.

You may also use the Global Privacy Control (GPC) to opt out of the processing of personal information for purposes of targeted advertising or the sale/sharing of your personal information. If you notify us of your opt-out preferences through GPC, we will honor your request with respect to the browser that sends us the GPC signal. If you log in to your Walmart account and then send an opt-out request through GPC, the opt out will extend to your Walmart account, including VIZIO OS products linked to your Walmart account. Our Sites will not respond to other types of “do not track” signals.

When we receive a GPC signal or a request to opt out of the sale/sharing of your personal information (including for targeted advertising), we will display a notification to indicate to you that your opt-out request is honored. This opt-out will be immediately effective on data collected during that interaction. For other data that we hold in our system, it may take up to 15 days from receipt of your request to process the opt-out.

If you sign in to your VIZIO OS products with a Walmart account that has opted out of the sale/sharing of personal information (including for targeted advertising), we will honor the opt-out on your account-linked VIZIO OS products if they have the latest firmware supporting this feature. You will receive an email notification with additional instructions if we detect account-linked VIZIO OS products that are not eligible to automatically honor your opt-out preference.

If we decline to take action on one of your privacy requests, depending on your residency, you may be able to submit an appeal by going to our privacy request page, entering your Privacy Request ID and Zip Code, and selecting the appeal option.

We will not discriminate or retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some services or membership programs require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.

We may disclose personal information to third parties or process your personal information for various purposes, including targeted advertising. These kinds of disclosures may be deemed selling under certain state privacy laws. You have the right to opt-out of the sale or processing of your Personal Information for targeted advertising as described above.

Additional state privacy notices and disclosures:

California Privacy Notice

See Appendix 1 for additional details regarding what pieces of personal information are sold or shared and whether those pieces of personal information are used for targeted advertising.

How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction, and Deletion Requests? If you request access to, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your:

First name*, middle initial, last name*

Address*

Email address

Phone number

*Required field

When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.

What If You Cannot Verify My Identity? If we cannot verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, correct, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.

How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent? In some states and regions, you may have an authorized agent exercise some of your rights for you. If you would like an authorized agent to exercise those rights, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the state resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Authorized Agent”.

Mexico

Data Controller: Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC, with an address of 850 Cherry Ave., San Bruno, CA 94066, United States, is the data controller. If you have questions about this notice or our data privacy practices, you may email us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Mexico Data Subject Request” or write to us as described in the “Contact Us” section.

Privacy Rights: You may have rights under applicable data protection law, including:

The right to access personal information Walmart holds about you

The right to correct inaccurate personal information in Walmart’s systems

The right to request erasure of certain of your personal information in Walmart’s systems

You may exercise certain privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link.