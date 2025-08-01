Walmart Customer Privacy Notice (Online and In-Store)

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Updated: March 6, 2026
Este Aviso también está disponible en Español.
This Privacy Notice describes what personal information we collect, how we collect and use your personal information, who we disclose it to and why, the measures we take to protect your personal information, and the choices you may have regarding our use of your personal information. It covers our Walmart retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, and our websites, mobile apps, and services where this Privacy Notice is posted (“Sites”).
What is not covered in this Privacy Notice?
Our Notices for our Specialized Operations cover the uses and treatment of personal information related to our specialized operations such as Walmart pharmacies and vision centers; financial products and services that we offer either directly or in connection with business partners; and mobile device retail installment sales.
See the “When Does this Privacy Notice Apply to VIZIO Related Information?” section for information related to your use of VIZIO OS products and services.
We may collect or receive the categories of personal information listed below, which may depend on the products or services you may use, as well as your device and account settings. Not all categories of personal information will be collected or received about every individual.
We use personal information to provide you with products and services and to operate and improve our business. For example, we use it for:
We may combine and associate personal information collected or inferred about you from multiple online and in-store sources (including other companies and services in the Walmart corporate family) to better achieve these purposes.
To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.
We use information that may be considered Sensitive Personal Information under state laws for each of the purposes described above and may make inferences about customers, which we may use to promote certain products or services. Where required by law, Walmart only processes this Sensitive Personal Information with your consent.
We may obtain and combine personal information from different sources, types of technology, and devices. This information may be collected from various places including in our stores, online, and from third parties.
Provided Directly by You or a Member of Your Household
When you visit us in our stores or online, you may share different types of personal information with us when you engage in the activities below:
When you make a purchase or use our in-store services, such as services provided by our Auto Care Center or Bakery, we may also ask you for your phone number and collect other information related to your transaction. If you choose to provide us with your phone number, we may associate and store it with your Walmart account or other personal information we may already have about you, along with the information related to your transaction. In addition to using this information as described in the How Do We Use Personal Information? section above, we may also use it to provide you with a more personalized Walmart experience, including to improve and deliver tailored online ads, product recommendations, and promotions.
Collected Through Automated Means
We obtain personal information about you, such as device and online identifiers and internet or other network activity information, in our stores or online, such as when you visit our websites, use our mobile applications or services, or click on advertisements or links in emails you receive from us.
Also, depending on your device’s settings and with your consent, we may collect precise geolocation information. You can control our ability to do this by adjusting the location-sharing settings on your mobile device at any time. You also may adjust your mobile device’s Bluetooth settings to disable the sharing of Bluetooth location-related data.
We collect your personal information from technology we use in and outside of our stores. For example, our point-of-sale terminals process your credit card information when you complete your purchase, and we operate cameras and automated technologies in-store and on Walmart property outside of our store for security and operational purposes. These cameras and automated technologies may capture images of you as part of check out, to help deter theft, or improve store design to better serve our customers.
Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) may also be in use on our properties, where permitted by law. Personal information is collected from ALPRs to help ensure security, prevent theft and fraud, assist with parking enforcement, and to help maintain the safety of individuals and properties. See our ALPR Privacy Notice for additional information.
When you speak to customer service we collect your personal information using call recording technology in accordance with applicable law.
We also collect your personal information from VIZIO OS products and services that you connect with your Walmart account as described in the “When Does this Privacy Notice Apply to VIZIO Related Information?” section below.
Obtained from Other Companies within Our Corporate Family
We may obtain your personal information from another company within our corporate family, such as Sam's Club.
Obtained from External Third-Party Sources
We may obtain personal information about you from other sources to help us correct or supplement our records, improve the quality or personalization of our services, increase the appeal and relevance of advertising, and to prevent or detect fraud. We also may obtain device and browsing information from third parties for marketing purposes.
We may disclose the categories of personal information described above with certain categories of third parties, as described below. All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been disclosed to other companies, including those within our corporate family, for a business purpose. We may disclose your personal information in the following circumstances:
Within Our Corporate Family of Companies
We may disclose your personal information with other retail and non-retail companies (e.g., Sam’s Club and One Finance) within our corporate family for them to use in ways that are consistent with this Privacy Notice.
Other Companies
We may disclose personal information to the entities listed below, for the reasons described. In circumstances other than those described below, where required by applicable law, we will provide specific notice or ask for your affirmative consent.
Vendors for Business Operations: We disclose personal information about you to vendors to perform services on our behalf. These vendors include without limitation, shipping vendors, billing and refund vendors, payment card processors, and companies that help us improve our products and services.
Walmart Marketplace and Other Direct-to-Customer Companies: We work with a number of companies that provide services directly to you, either through our Marketplace or through co-branded and other promotions. For co-branded programs, we may receive compensation for the co-branded activity. When we share your personal information with these companies, they are prohibited from using it for any purpose other than making their products or services available to you.
Advertising, Marketing, and Other Related Technology Partners: We work with various advertising, marketing, and other related technology partners so we can both market our products to you and provide advertising services to other companies.
Note: We will not disclose data regarding text messaging opt–in and consent to any third parties for their own marketing purposes.
Walmart Suppliers and Other Third Parties: To help make customer shopping experiences more relevant and friction-free, we may offer insights and related services to companies, including our suppliers who provide us with products and services to offer directly to customers both online and in our stores. These insights do not directly identify you and are derived by combining information such as shopping history from many customers. Walmart may receive payment for these insights.
Legal Requirements and Protection of Our Company and Others
We may disclose your personal information when required by law or legal process, or when we believe doing so will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of individuals or Walmart. Examples include:
Business Transfers
If we plan to merge, sell, or reorganize our business, we may disclose your personal information, along with personal information of other Walmart customers as part of the business arrangement. (This may also include transfers of personal information made as a part of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings). We will use reasonable measures to help ensure your information is handled in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
With Specific Notice or Your Consent
In circumstances other than those described above, we will provide specific notice or ask for your affirmative consent, as required by law, before we disclose your personal information outside of our corporate family of companies.
Marketing
For marketing communications, we use an:
You may withdraw your consent to stop receiving marketing communications. Please communicate your marketing preference requests directly to us by:
For email requests, it may take up to 10 days for us to process your requests. For requests related to telephone calls, text messages, push notifications, and disclosing information with your consent, it may take up to 30 days. If you adjust your postal mail preferences, it may take six to ten weeks before you stop receiving mail because postal mailings are prepared many weeks in advance.
Regardless of your marketing communication preferences, we may still contact you for transactional or informational purposes, such as customer service, reminder or service notices, recalls, or information regarding your orders.
Additionally, the consent standards described in this section do not apply to Walmart co-branded credit card offerings provided through associated financial institutions. To stop receiving certain prescreened offers of credit that originate from participating nationwide credit reporting agencies, contact the Consumer Credit Reporting Industry organization at 1-888-567-8688 or www.optoutprescreen.com.
Interest-based ads are optimized for effectiveness based on inferences about you. Walmart adheres to Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) self-regulatory principles for interest-based advertising (IBA). For more information about interest-based advertising, see the Advertising, Marketing, and Other Related Technology Partners section above. To adjust your preferences for interest-based advertising, follow the instructions below:
To successfully opt out of interest-based advertising, you must have cookies enabled in your web browser (see your browser’s instructions for information on cookies and how to enable them). Opting out only applies to your current web browser on your current computer. If you use multiple computers or multiple web browsers, you must opt out on each one. If you delete your browser’s saved cookies, you will need to opt out again. If you have opted out of receiving interest-based ads on Walmart.com previously and would like to opt out of interest-based ads that are provided by Walmart on sites outside of Walmart, please resubmit an opt-out request on this Ad Preferences page.
You may use the Global Privacy Control (GPC) to opt out of sale/sharing of your Personal Information (including for targeted advertising). See the Region-Specific Disclosures and Privacy Rights section below for more information.
You can access or update your personal information as described below.
You can also access or update any of the information described in the bullets above by using the Contact Us section below and including, along with your contact details, the information you would like to access or update and any requested changes. Consumers in certain regions have additional rights, which are addressed below in the Region-Specific Disclosures and Privacy Rights section.
Whether you are using our websites or mobile services or visiting our stores, we use reasonable information security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. Learn more about measures you can take to help to protect the security of your personal information.
We will keep the personal information we collect about you for as long as necessary to carry out the purposes set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of data collection, but no longer than as required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the personal information we collect in accordance with Walmart’s retention policies and procedures.
Biometric Retention Schedule: Walmart will permanently destroy your biometric identifiers and biometric information when the first of the following occurs: (i) the initial purpose for collecting or obtaining such biometric data has been satisfied; (ii) within 3 years of your last interaction with us; or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law.
As a general rule, our Sites are designed for a general audience and are not directed to children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under the age of 13 online. Any Walmart website or mobile service that is directed to children under the age of 13 will explicitly state that it collects information from children. In these instances, a separate privacy notice will be posted detailing the practices specific to those websites or mobile services.
Please contact us if you have concerns regarding the potential collection of your child’s information.
VIZIO is owned by Walmart. This section explains which privacy notice applies to your use of VIZIO websites, mobile apps, Smart TVs and other devices that run the VIZIO operating system (“VIZIO OS products”) and services such as WatchFree+, VIZIO Accounts, and VIZIOgram (“VIZIO services”), and how data may flow between VIZIO and Walmart.
You also have a choice whether to link and combine the Viewing Data, Activity Data, Mobile App Data, and Mobile Streaming Data (“VIZIO OS Data”) from your VIZIO OS products with your Walmart account information, which can be turned on or off at any time by logging into VIZIO.com/account with your Walmart account. VIZIO maintains your VIZIO OS Data separately from your Walmart account information unless and until you opt in to link and combine it. Walmart will use administrative and technical safeguards, including encrypting or hashing identifiers, and limit the access to your VIZIO OS Data within Walmart to only those personnel reasonably necessary and only to the extent needed to conduct the activities described in the Consent to Combine VIZIO OS Data with Your Walmart Account Data.
We want to improve your online experience and make it easier to discover new products and services through our Sites. We may provide you with links to other online services (such as websites or social media platforms) and may include third-party features such as apps, tools, widgets, and plug-ins. We may not own or control these linked online services or third-party features, and we are not responsible for the information practices of the third parties that have ownership or control over them. In some cases, these third parties operate independently from us, which means their privacy practices are not covered in this Notice. We recommend that you review their privacy statements to learn about these third parties' privacy practices, including details on the personal information they may collect about you.
In case of any contradiction between the provisions outlined in this Privacy Notice, the provisions of the pertinent, region-specific section below will prevail.
California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia have enacted comprehensive data privacy legislation. Depending on the state in which you reside, you may exercise certain privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link.
Learn more about your state privacy rights by reviewing our FAQs.
Customers from states that require a second form of submission, currently California, Texas, and Nebraska, may also exercise the privacy rights provided to them by their state by calling 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278) and saying “Privacy”.
Based on your residency, you may be able to request to:
You may also use the Global Privacy Control (GPC) to opt out of the processing of personal information for purposes of targeted advertising or the sale/sharing of your personal information. If you notify us of your opt-out preferences through GPC, we will honor your request with respect to the browser that sends us the GPC signal. If you log in to your Walmart account and then send an opt-out request through GPC, the opt out will extend to your Walmart account, including VIZIO OS products linked to your Walmart account. Our Sites will not respond to other types of “do not track” signals.
When we receive a GPC signal or a request to opt out of the sale/sharing of your personal information (including for targeted advertising), we will display a notification to indicate to you that your opt-out request is honored. This opt-out will be immediately effective on data collected during that interaction. For other data that we hold in our system, it may take up to 15 days from receipt of your request to process the opt-out.
If you sign in to your VIZIO OS products with a Walmart account that has opted out of the sale/sharing of personal information (including for targeted advertising), we will honor the opt-out on your account-linked VIZIO OS products if they have the latest firmware supporting this feature. You will receive an email notification with additional instructions if we detect account-linked VIZIO OS products that are not eligible to automatically honor your opt-out preference.
If we decline to take action on one of your privacy requests, depending on your residency, you may be able to submit an appeal by going to our privacy request page, entering your Privacy Request ID and Zip Code, and selecting the appeal option.
We will not discriminate or retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some services or membership programs require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
We may disclose personal information to third parties or process your personal information for various purposes, including targeted advertising. These kinds of disclosures may be deemed selling under certain state privacy laws. You have the right to opt-out of the sale or processing of your Personal Information for targeted advertising as described above.
Additional state privacy notices and disclosures:
How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction, and Deletion Requests? If you request access to, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your:
First name*, middle initial, last name*
Address*
Email address
Phone number
*Required field
When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.
What If You Cannot Verify My Identity? If we cannot verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, correct, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.
How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent? In some states and regions, you may have an authorized agent exercise some of your rights for you. If you would like an authorized agent to exercise those rights, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the state resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Authorized Agent”.
Data Controller: Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC, with an address of 850 Cherry Ave., San Bruno, CA 94066, United States, is the data controller. If you have questions about this notice or our data privacy practices, you may email us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Mexico Data Subject Request” or write to us as described in the “Contact Us” section.
Privacy Rights: You may have rights under applicable data protection law, including:
You may exercise certain privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link.
We will provide notice of significant updates, but please check our Privacy Notice periodically for changes. We’ll always post the date our Privacy Notice was last updated at the top of the Notice.
To contact the Customer Service Team about this Privacy Notice or about how we handle your personal information, visit our Store & Corporate Feedback page and select “Company Feedback and Questions.” Alternatively, write to us at:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
All of the categories of personal information, as defined in the “What Personal Information Do We Collect?” section, are used for all of the purposes described in the “How Do We Use Personal Information?” section. For additional details, please refer to the chart below.
|
Category of Personal Information
|
Used for Targeted Advertising?
|
Sold or Shared
|
Basic Personal Identifiers
|
Yes
|
|
Device and Online Identifiers
|
Yes
|
|
Internet and Other Network Activity Information
|
Yes
|
|
Commercial Information
|
Yes
|
|
Communications
|
No
|
|
Demographic Information
(If you provide your consent to process your sensitive personal information, in accordance with applicable privacy laws, your sensitive personal information may be processed for the purposes disclosed at the time of collection, but it will not be used for the purpose of targeted advertising).
|
Yes
|
|
Financial Information
|
No
|
|
Biometric Information
|
No
|
|
Geolocation
|
No
|
|
Sensory Information
|
No
|
|
Background Information
|
No
|
|
Inferences
|
Yes
|
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.