Walmart Policies and Guidelines

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Find a list of Walmart's most frequently requested public policies and guidelines, including our return policy, coupon policy and more.
Our customers and members count on Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. to deliver affordable products in a way that is sustainable for people and for the planet. To meet those needs, we work with collaborators all along the supply chain to improve the sustainability of products we sell. We aim to do this while working to offer quality products, everyday low prices, and putting customers in charge of their food choices by helping provide clear, accurate information about food ingredients and production methods.
Customers, suppliers, farmers, veterinarians, and NGOs have a shared interest in meeting increasing demand for affordable protein while improving animal welfare. Our stakeholders expect us to work with suppliers to find solutions to address animal welfare concerns in supply chains and to promote responsible antibiotic use. Customers count on us to deliver affordable products that are consistent with their values, aligned with scientific guidance, and support public health.
We recognize that farm animals play an important role in providing nutritious meat, dairy, and eggs to our customers and members. We believe that farm animals in our supply chain should be treated humanely throughout their lives and that the welfare of farm animals should be considered in selection of all production systems, practices, and technologies. Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. are committed to continuous improvement in the welfare of farm animals in our supply chain.
First, we expect that our suppliers will not tolerate animal abuse of any kind.
Second, we support both the globally recognized “Five Freedoms"1 and “Five Domains”2 as aspirations for animal welfare in our supply chain:
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Five Freedoms
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Five Domains
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Freedom from Hunger and Thirst – by providing ready access to fresh water and a diet to maintain full health and vigor.
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Nutrition – Water and food availability
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Freedom from Discomfort – by providing an appropriate environment including shelter and a comfortable resting area.
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Environment – Physical and atmospheric conditions to which the animal is exposed
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Freedom from Pain, Injury or Disease – by prevention or rapid diagnosis and treatment.
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Health – Absence of disease, injury, and impairment
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Freedom to Express Normal Behavior – by providing sufficient space, proper facilities and company of the animal’s own kind.
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Behavior – Behavioral indicators of the animal’s perception of their circumstances
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Freedom from Fear and Distress – by ensuring conditions and treatment which avoid mental suffering.
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Mental – Overall assessment of welfare based on animal’s subjective experience
Third, we will work with our supply chain partners to implement practices consistent with the Five Freedoms or Five Domains of animal welfare.
We’re asking Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. fresh and frozen meat, deli, dairy and egg suppliers to:
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Species
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Relevant industry standard program (or equivalent / advanced)5
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Relevant focus areas:
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Broiler Chickens
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National Chicken Council Animal Welfare Guidelines
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• Environment: Housing that enables the expression of natural behaviors (e.g., functional enrichments, friable litter, light/darkness)
• Health: Breed selection for strong, healthy birds
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Turkeys
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National Turkey Federation Animal Care Guidelines
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• Environment: Housing that enables the expression of natural behaviors (e.g., functional enrichments, friable litter, light/darkness)
• Health: Physical alterations management
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Pork
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National Pork Board Pork Quality Assurance® Plus
Common Swine Industry Audit
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• Environment: Housing that enables the expression of natural behaviors (e.g., space per animal, functional enrichments)
• Behavior: Tools to minimize anxiety and aggression
• Health: Physical alterations management
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Beef Cattle
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Beef Quality Assurance Program
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• Supply chain animal welfare traceability
• Health: Physical alterations management
• Nutrition: Balanced diet with appropriate availability of food and water
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Dairy Cattle
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National Dairy FARM Program – Animal Care
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• Environment: Housing that enables the expression of natural behavior (e.g., space allowance, functional enrichments)
• Health: Physical alterations management
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Laying Hens
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United Egg Producers Certified Animal Welfare Program
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• Environment: Housing that enables the expression of natural behavior
• Health: Gendering innovation
In addition to the above focus areas, we continue to work towards alignment with the Five Freedoms and Five Domains of animal welfare in our egg and pork supply chains:
Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. are committed to continuous improvement and aspire towards the globally recognized Five Freedoms and Five Domains of animal welfare for farm animals in our supply chain. To meet this aspiration for our egg supply, we continue to work alongside our suppliers on a comprehensive set of welfare priorities for laying hens, including higher welfare housing for laying hens.
Our mission to provide quality, sustainably sourced, and affordable products remains our north star. Walmart will continue to engage suppliers and industry stakeholders to advance higher welfare hen housing systems while encouraging cage-free egg sales across our stores and clubs. We invite all stakeholders in the cage-free eggs supply chain to continue innovating production approaches and technologies to provide customers with affordable and sustainably sourced eggs that align with the principles of the Five Freedoms and Five Domains. We will publicly report on the status of cage-free eggs in our supply chain annually.
Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to ask our suppliers to find and implement solutions that address animal welfare concerns in line with the Five Freedoms and Five Domains. This includes working with suppliers to adopt sow housing systems that provide comfortable lying areas and positive interactions with other animals and the people who care for them. Group housing for pregnant sows is one such system, defined by the National Pork Board as “a housing environment for more than one sow where, after confirmed pregnant, they have the ability to lie down and stand up unimpeded and to turn around…In group sow housing, sows move about more freely and have social interactions with their pen mates.”
We aim to responsibly increase our sourcing of fresh and frozen whole muscle pork from suppliers that house pregnant sows in systems that allow them to lie down, stand up, and turn around unimpeded, while maximizing positive experiences for the sows. We recognize there are times in a sow’s life when individual housing is best for her welfare and the welfare of the herd, such as during breeding and farrowing. In line with industry standards, we expect that sows will be moved from breeding stalls to housing that allows freedom of movement once pregnancy is confirmed. We encourage our fresh and frozen pork suppliers to work to minimize the amount of time pregnant sows spend in breeding stalls, subject to the needs of the individual sow and herd.
1Citation: https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20121007104210/http:/www.fawc.org.uk/freedoms.htm
2Citation: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7602120/
3In scope categories: Fresh and frozen whole muscle pork, poultry and beef; fluid dairy milk; shell eggs
4In scope categories: Fresh and frozen whole muscle pork, poultry and beef; fluid dairy milk; shell eggs
5Equivalent or more advanced programs include but not limited to: Where Food Comes From CARE Programs, American Humane Certified, Global Animal Partnership (GAP), Certified Humane, and Animal Welfare Approved
Our customers and members count on Walmart and Sam’s Club to deliver affordable products in a way that is sustainable for people and for the planet. To meet those needs, we work with partners all along the supply chain to improve the sustainability of products we sell. We do this while working to offer quality products, everyday low prices and putting customers in charge of their food choices by helping provide clear, accurate information about food ingredients and production.
Antibiotics are used in farm animals to treat, control and prevent disease and to promote growth. In the United States, antibiotics must be approved as safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Many antibiotics used in animals are also used in human medicine, and are categorized by the World Health Organization as “medically-important antimicrobials."1 Antibiotics are a critical and scarce resource and their misuse may lead to antibiotic-resistance in bacteria, making human and animal disease more difficult to treat. According to the World Health Organization, Antibiotic resistance is a serious and growing threat to global public health.2
We expect our suppliers to help protect the integrity of the food we sell by complying with all federal, state and local regulatory requirements as well as Walmart food safety standards. We recognize that antibiotics are one of many critical tools used to keep animals healthy and that they should be used responsibly to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics in human and veterinary medicine. Responsible use begins with the adoption and implementation of judicious use principles, such as those developed by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Judicious use includes disease prevention strategies, appropriate veterinary oversight, accurate record-keeping and careful review before antibiotics are used.
Furthermore, we believe that antibiotics should only be used for medical purposes (treatment, control and prevention of disease) and not for growth promotion.
Finally, antibiotics should be used transparently to build accountability and public trust in the food system. We support public reporting of antibiotic use. We also support consistency of on-pack product claims in order to ensure clarity and usefulness of information to our customers and members.
We’re asking Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. fresh and frozen meat, seafood, deli, dairy and egg suppliers to:
1WHO Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine. Accessed June 29, 2023.
2WHO Media Centre. Antibiotic resistance. Accessed June 29, 2023.
3AVMA. Judicious Therapeutic Use of Antimicrobials. Accessed June 29, 2023.
4FDA Guidance for Industry #209: The Judicious Use of Medically Important Antimicrobial Drugs in Food-Producing Animals. Accessed June 29, 2023.
5Except ionophores, consistent with European classification of ionophores as non-antibiotics.
California B & P Code #22435 prohibits the unauthorized possession or removal of shopping carts from Walmart Stores and Sam’s Club premises. If a Walmart or Sam’s Club shopping cart is found off the store/club premises, please call 1-800-WALMART for cart pickup.
Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. To avoid the worst effects, we all need to act now to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And business is an essential part of the solution. In 2016, Walmart was the first retailer to announce a science-based target to align with the Paris Climate Agreement, which we recently upgraded to the highest 1.5o C-degree level of ambition.
As such, Walmart will advocate for 1.5o C-aligned, science-based national and international climate policies that are consistent with achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and fairly and equitably address the needs of all stakeholders. We believe market-based, emissions-reduction policies are critical to achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to eliminating the worst effects and mitigating the impacts of climate change while supporting economic growth.
Walmart’s climate action plan starts with our science-based target for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative.1 For our Scopes 1 and 2 emissions, we have committed to an absolute reduction of 35% by 2025 and 65% by 2030, compared to 2015 levels. We are also working with suppliers through our Project Gigaton initiative to prevent one billion metric tons (or a gigaton) of Scope 3 emissions from the global value chain by 2030, compared to a base year of 2015.
For the long term, we are targeting zero emissions across our global operations by 2040, without relying on carbon offsets. We plan to achieve this goal by (1) harvesting enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to power our facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035; (2) electrifying and zeroing out emissions from our vehicle fleet by 2040; and (3) transitioning to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating and backup power generation in our stores, clubs and data and distribution centers by 2040.
Walmart will continue transparently reporting our climate-related risks and strengthening business resilience to help prepare for the effects of climate change.
The Walmart Board of Directors adopted this statement on June 3, 2021. The Board reviews our progress on climate related topics, at minimum, annually.
1 Science Based Targets Initiative. Walmart’s Scope 1 & 2 targets have been approved to be consistent with reductions necessary to keep warming below 1.5o C. Walmart’s Scope 3 targets have been approved to be consistent with reductions necessary to keep warming below 2o C.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requires publicly traded companies to report on products they manufacture or contract to manufacture that contain conflict minerals mined in the Covered Countries under circumstances that contribute to or support human rights violations.
Walmart is dedicated to doing business the right way. Our Standards for Suppliers sets forth expectations for suppliers of products sold to or sourced by Walmart. Additionally, our Supplier Requirements for Supply Chain Traceability establishes expectations that suppliers document production and procurement processes, maintain strong management systems for gaining supply chain transparency, and manage compliance in higher-risk upstream supply chains.
This Conflict Minerals policy creates additional expectations for suppliers of products containing tin, tantalum, tungsten, or gold (“3TG” or “conflict minerals”) to help ensure Walmart does not purchase goods that contribute to human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its adjoining countries (the “Covered Countries”).
Suppliers of products containing tin, tantalum, tungsten, or gold.
Walmart is committed to complying with the SEC’s Conflict Minerals requirements. The company expects its suppliers of products containing conflict minerals to:
If there are any questions, please email: supplychainsolutions@walmart.com.
Walmart’s Conflict Minerals Policy sets forth expectations for suppliers of products containing tin, tantalum, tungsten, or gold (“3TG”) to source these minerals from smelters or refiners that do not contribute to human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its adjoining countries (the “Covered Countries”).
To demonstrate compliance with this policy, smelters providing 3TG minerals to Walmart suppliers are expected to have a valid certification from one of the following internationally accepted audit standards:
Updated: July 22, 2025
This policy applies to all properties owned or operated by Walmart Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies (excluding Sam’s Club locations) in the United States (Walmart).
To help our customers save money and live better, we gladly accept valid paper manufacturer coupons issued by manufacturers of products that Walmart sells. These paper manufacturer coupons must scan at the register and must not be expired in accordance with the following guidelines.
Walmart accepts the following:
Walmart reserves the right to limit quantities to ‘typical retail purchases’ except in states where it is prohibited (NM).
Walmart reserves the right to update or modify the terms of the OP-41 Manufacturer Coupon Policy and it’s strategies at any time.
Walmart is committed to complying with applicable environmental, health, and safety (EHS) laws and other requirements in the countries where we operate. In each country where we operate retail and/or manufacturing facilities, Walmart has established programs and procedures designed to meet our compliance obligations. This includes reducing the environmental impact of our products and operations, as well as protecting the health and safety of our associates and customers.
All Walmart associates are expected to comply with applicable EHS policies, procedures, and legal requirements. Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination. To assist Walmart associates in complying with our EHS policies and local EHS laws, Walmart maintains an EHS Compliance Program that includes policies, standards, procedures, and controls designed to prevent, detect, and remediate non-compliant activities. We aim for continuous improvement of our program, assessing and adjusting it to ensure continued effectiveness.
Our EHS efforts focus on:
Walmart also expects our suppliers, vendors, and service providers to uphold our EHS objectives and obligations.
In 2005, Walmart set out three aspirational goals tied to sustainability: create zero waste, operate with 100 percent renewable energy; and sell products that sustain our resources and the environment. Since that time Walmart has periodically set specific targets aimed at moving the company towards these aspirational goals. In 2020 Walmart raised our ambition and committed us on a path to become a regenerative company. That includes targeting zero emissions across the company’s global operations by 2040 and a commitment from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation to help protect, manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030. Walmart is working within our own operations and with suppliers to make progress on our goals. Walmart recognizes having environmental commitments without measuring our progress towards achieving them is not useful. Therefore, Walmart prefers to set measurable targets and publicly report progress on an annual basis in Walmart's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. In addition to the specific updates found in the ESG Report, key tenets of our environmental sustainability program are highlighted below.
At a minimum, Walmart is committed to complying with applicable environmental, health and safety (EH&S) laws and other requirements in the countries where we operate. Walmart has established programs and procedures designed to meet our compliance obligations.
Walmart seeks to go beyond compliance to shape its sustainability commitments and programs. To achieve this goal, Walmart works with a broad group of stakeholders to advise and shape its environmental sustainability programs. These stakeholders include customers, associates, NGOs, government officials, investors, suppliers, farmers, academics, think tanks, peer companies, grantees and others. By consulting and collaborating with individuals and organizations with broad viewpoints on important issues, Walmart can better form and implement beneficial environmental policies.
Walmart is committed to working with our diverse value chain to promote environmental sustainability. For example, Walmart launched Project Gigaton and has asked suppliers to join us in our efforts to remove 1 billion metric tons (Gigaton) of GHG from our value chain by 2030. Through Project Gigaton, Walmart is working with suppliers to help them make meaningful changes that reduce carbon emissions through the six key pillars of Project Gigaton: Energy, Waste, Packaging, Agriculture, Deforestation, and Product Use. We also work to drive change through engagement of suppliers through The Sustainability Insight System (THESIS) Index, a science-based, third-party tool that enables suppliers to report on key performance indicators for the most relevant environmental and social issues across the lifecycle of a product type.
As we encourage and support suppliers in their efforts to be more sustainable, we realize we must do our part as well. Walmart aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 35% by 2025 and 65% by 2030 from 2015 levels. As part of that effort, Walmart is working to power 50 percent of our operations with renewable energy by the end of 2025 and 100% by 2035. Additionally, Walmart set a goal to achieve zero waste to landfill from our own operations in key markets by 2025 in accordance with Zero Waste International Alliance guidelines.
Walmart has long supported innovative technologies that make our operations more sustainable. From being one of the first retailers to move to skylights and LED lighting, solar installations, water efficient bathroom fixtures, smart cooling towers and other transformational technologies, we have also led the way in trucking fleet efficiency by utilizing cutting-edge aerodynamic designs and installing idle reduction systems on our trucks. Walmart is committed to continue working internally and with suppliers to develop and deploy innovative technologies that are designed to reduce our impact on the environment.
Updated: Sept. 3, 2019
Walmart has a long heritage as a company of serving hunters and sportsmen and women. Our focus has always been to do so responsibly, including taking many measures that go beyond what’s required by law.
Walmart sells firearms in approximately half of our U.S. supercenter stores. While we are not the largest volume firearms seller in the United States, we do serve many areas of the country where there is a concentration of hunters and sportsmen/women.
Walmart sells long guns for hunting and sport shooting, including shotguns, single-shot hunting rifles and light sporting rifles, as well as BB and pellet guns.
Walmart does not sell military-style rifles, such as the AR-15, or any type of AR-15 accessory, including bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. These items are also listed on our prohibited items list for online marketplace sellers. We have a process to monitor our eCommerce marketplace and help ensure our policies are applied.
As of September 2019, we have discontinued the sale of:
In February 2018, we announced our decision to sell firearms and ammunition only to individuals who are 21 and older.
Walmart only sells a firearm after receiving a “green light” on a background check. This goes beyond federal law, which only requires the absence of a “red light” after a three-business day waiting period. We require a “green light,” regardless of the time period.
Walmart takes steps above and beyond what is required by law to sell firearms in a responsible way, including:
Walmart associates who are authorized to sell firearms are specifically trained on all firearm policies and procedures. Associates who fail to follow the policies and procedures are subject to discipline, up to and including termination.
Walmart is a charter member of the Responsible Firearms Retailer Partnership, organized by Walmart and Everytown for Gun Safety.
We have committed to work alongside other retailers to make the overall industry safer, including sharing our own best practices. This system navigates tens of millions of possible combinations of federal, state and local laws, regulations and licensing requirements that come into effect based on where a firearm is sold and who is purchasing. We hope that freely sharing this information will help more retailers sell firearms in a responsible, compliant manner.
Motivated by our desire to create a safe environment in our stores and clubs, we request that customers no longer openly carry firearms into Walmart or Sam’s Club locations in states where open carry is permitted – unless they are authorized law enforcement. As of September 2019, we are working to create and display new signage to help communicate this policy.
We will continue to follow state and local laws regarding concealed carry permit holders.
Updated: Jan. 31, 2024
Walmart Inc. (“Walmart”) aspires to source deforestation-free and conversion-free (“DCF”) products and has developed this policy to articulate our expectations of suppliers in support of that aspiration. The following priority commodities and regions are addressed by this policy:1
Collectively, the commodities listed above represent Walmart’s “Priority Commodities.”
In addition to Priority Commodities, Walmart encourages suppliers to adopt DCF sourcing practices in other commodity supply chains including cocoa, coffee, natural rubber, and other forest products.2 We also encourage national brand suppliers, marketplace sellers, and others to commit to DCF sourcing, support practices that eliminate deforestation and conversion risks in supply chains, and transparently report their progress.3
Suppliers sourcing Priority Commodities (“Applicable Suppliers”) are expected to abide by the requests of this Forest Policy throughout their business and throughout the process of providing products to Walmart. This includes responsibility for the conduct of any suppliers, subcontractors, and agents they use as part of their Walmart business (including, for example, factories, processing facilities, and raw material, component, and ingredient providers). Any Applicable Supplier that disregards this Forest Policy may be subject to consequences, up to and including termination of business with Walmart. Walmart reserves the right to audit or inspect Applicable Suppliers at any time to determine whether they are abiding by this Forest Policy.
As part of Walmart’s aspiration to become a regenerative company4, we aim to source from and contribute to the development of DCF commodity supply chains related to the products we sell.
As a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer, our purpose is to help people save money and live better. Our customers count on us to deliver affordable products that are more sustainable for people and the planet, through actions that increase transparency and trust. We work with suppliers, NGOs, governments, and others along the value chain to help improve the sustainability of the products we sell.
Many of the products we sell include ingredients that come from forests and related ecosystems such as mixed vegetation grasslands. Such ecosystems provide numerous benefits, including support for people that depend on them for their homes and livelihoods, habitat for a vast number of species, and environmental services including the regulation of water and related climate systems (cleaning the air, storing carbon, and moderating rainfall), which are essential for supporting agricultural yields and mitigating natural disasters. Yet, according to the World Economic Forum and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, agriculture expansion and forestry are the main drivers of deforestation and conversion.5
Reversing the continued loss of forests and natural ecosystems while continuing to meet the daily needs of people around the world requires sustained transformation of production and sourcing of forest-risk commodities. Such systemic transformation will depend on innovative solutions at the producer, supply chain and landscape levels, requiring collaboration6 among farmers and other producers, commodity traders, product manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, governments, and NGOs.
We expect Applicable Suppliers to implement the following DCF practices when sourcing Priority Commodities (whether as finished good, raw materials or ingredients):
We expect Applicable Suppliers to adopt the following DCF sourcing practices:
Palm oil is an ingredient in a variety of food and consumer products. It is a highly productive and versatile crop that contributes to smallholder livelihoods and socioeconomic benefits for rural communities. Yet unsustainable palm oil production has been associated with deforestation and peatland conversion, primarily in Southeast Asia.13 Experts suggest this can lead to environmental and social impacts, such as habitat loss, biodiversity declines, greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate climate change, and air pollution from burnings.14
By the end of 2025, Walmart Inc. aspires to source only deforestation-free and conversion-free (DCF) palm oil for our private brand products globally. This includes all forms of palm oil used in Walmart’s private brand products, including crude palm oil, refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, fractions, expellers, and derivatives. It also includes palm oil sourced from any region in the world.
Walmart Inc. expects its private brand suppliers globally to:
1. Develop and implement a plan to source DCF palm oil, including by:
2. Transparently report progress, including by:
To help accelerate progress across the industry, Walmart also encourages all national brand suppliers to source palm oil in accordance with the principles and criteria of the RSPO Mass Balance (or higher) chain of custody model by the end of 2025.
Beef is a nutrient-dense high-protein food that is connected to the culture of communities around the world. It also provides livelihoods for many smallholder producers. Yet unsustainable cattle ranching practices have been associated with deforestation and conversion of natural ecosystems, especially in South America.16 Experts suggest this can lead to environmental and social impacts, such as habitat loss, degradation of ecosystem services that regulate temperature and rainfall, greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate climate change17, conflicts over land and resources, as well as air pollution from burnings18.
By the end of 2025, Walmart Inc. aspires to source only deforestation-free and conversion-free (DCF) beef for our private brand and national brand products originating from Priority Regions. This includes fresh, chilled, frozen, and processed corned beef products19, originating from farms or ranches located in the Brazilian Amazon, Brazilian Cerrado, and Gran Chaco of Argentina and Paraguay.
For beef products originating from Priority Regions, Walmart Inc. expects its private brand and national brand suppliers globally to:
1. Develop and implement a plan to source DCF fresh, frozen and processed beef, including by:
2. Transparently report progress, including by:
Soy is a high-protein crop that is prevalent in many food and consumer products. It is also a key feed input for aquaculture, poultry, and livestock. Soy is also a highly productive and versatile crop that contributes to livelihoods and socioeconomic benefits for rural communities. Yet unsustainable soy production practices have been associated with deforestation and conversion of natural ecosystems, especially in South America.22 Experts suggest this can lead to environmental and social impacts, such as habitat loss, degradation of ecosystem services that regulate temperature and rainfall, greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate climate change, conflicts over land and resources, as well as air pollution from burnings.23
By the end of 2025, Walmart Inc. aspires to source only deforestation-free and conversion-free (DCF) soy for our private brand products originating from Priority Regions. This includes all types of soy used for food and consumer products as well as soy used in feed for fish, aquaculture, poultry, and livestock associated with our value chain, originating from farms located in the Brazilian Amazon, Brazilian Cerrado, and Gran Chaco of Argentina and Paraguay.
Walmart Inc. expects its private brand suppliers globally to:
1. Develop and implement a plan to source DCF Soy, including by:
2. Transparently report progress, including by:
Pulp, paper, and timber are important forestry products for a variety of household and consumer items. Forestry is also an important economic resource for many rural communities around the world. Yet unsustainable forestry practices have been associated with deforestation and conversion.24 Experts suggest this can lead to environmental and social impacts, such as the loss of rare, endangered, and ancient trees as well as the loss of habitat, soil erosion and sedimentation of waterways, degradation of ecosystem services, greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate climate change, as well as social conflicts over land and resources.25
By the end of 2025, Walmart Inc. aspires to source only deforestation-free and conversion-free (DCF) pulp, paper, and timber for our private brand products. This includes hardwood and softwood logs, sawn timber, furniture, pulp and paper, plywood, particle board, as well as Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Medium and High-Density Fiberboard (MDF and HDF) and other engineered wood products. It applies to all pulp, paper, and timber sourced from any region in the world.
Walmart Inc. expects its private brand suppliers globally to:
1. Develop and implement a plan to source DCF pulp, paper, and timber, including by:
2. Transparently report progress, including by:
Restoring degraded or converted forests can generate numerous benefits for people and nature, including re-establishing ecosystem connectivity, increasing wildlife habitat, enhancing biodiversity, improving ecosystem services, increasing carbon sequestration, and strengthening landscape and community resilience.
Walmart encourages all private brand and national brand suppliers as well as marketplace sellers to support forest restoration initiatives. We ask our suppliers to join Project Gigaton, set goals on nature and forests, and report progress annually. More information on these types of efforts can be found on Walmart’s Sustainability Hub.
In addition to the supply chain actions outlined above, Walmart encourages suppliers to engage in place-based initiatives at the landscape and jurisdictional level to help advance regenerative outcomes and build resilience at scale. Place-based initiatives bring together diverse stakeholders to help advance shared sustainability goals. They seek to integrate protection, restoration, and more sustainable management by optimizing across social, economic, and environmental objectives. These approaches offer opportunities to effectively address the underlining drivers of deforestation and the conversion of natural ecosystems and are complementary to the DCF supply chain actions outlined in this policy.
Effective engagement in place-based initiatives will vary by landscape, but may include:
For more information, please visit the Walmart Sustainability Hub.
1 Walmart’s Forest Policy is focused on the following priority commodities and regions: palm oil and pulp, paper and timber globally; as well as beef and soy from the Brazilian Amazon and Cerrado and the Gran Chaco of Argentina and Paraguay. Walmart has prioritized these commodities and regions because of their relative levels of deforestation and conversion risks, our ability to potentially influence DCF production and sourcing practices via our private brand suppliers and in some instances national brand suppliers, as well as the potential to help advance broader collective action via our participation in coalitions like the Consumer Goods Forum Forest Positive Coalition and the Tropical Forest Alliance, which have prioritized the same set of commodities.
2 https://www.walmartsustainabilityhub.com/sustainable-products
3 National brand suppliers and marketplace sellers are encouraged to use Project Gigaton to set SMART goals, take action, and report progress.
4 https://corporate.walmart.com/news/2020/09/21/walmart-sets-goal-to-become-a-regenerative-company
5 World Economic Forum and Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
6 Examples of Walmart’s collaborative efforts include: member of the Consumer Goods Forum Forest Positive Coalition (CGF-FPC), member of the Tropical Forest Alliance (TFA), and as an endorser to the New York Declaration on Forests (NYDF) and the Statement of Support (SoS) for the Cerrado Manifesto.
7 Walmart expects suppliers to be able to demonstrate significant progress towards achieving full DCF sourcing for Priority Commodities and Priority Regions by the end of 2025 (or sooner). We also expect ongoing implementation and reporting beyond 2025 to ensure continued alignment with the goals and approaches outlined in this Forest Policy.
8 Walmart recognizes earlier cut-off dates that have been established through credible multi-stakeholder processes and/or certification systems. We encourage our suppliers to adopt these earlier dates as part of their implementation of DCF sourcing practices. Where earlier dates do not exist, we expect suppliers to use a DCF cut-off date of December 31, 2020. The Accountability Framework initiative (AFi) has compiled a list of common cut off dates for different commodities and regions that suppliers can reference: https://accountability-framework.org/fileadmin/uploads/afi/Documents/Common_Cutoff_Dates_Sept_2023.pdf
9 Applicable suppliers should use the Accountability Framework initiative, within the limits of applicable labor law, to help support their DCF implementation efforts https://accountability-framework.org
10 This includes following the requirements of Walmart's Human Rights program, including Walmart's Human Rights Statement and Standards for Suppliers.
11 Certification chain of custody models that follow a book and claim or mass balance approach are typically unable to provide credible DCF sourcing without additional verification mechanisms. Mass balance certification models that include DCF controls for mixed products can provide credible DCF sourcing. Certification chain of custody models that follow a segregated and identity preserved approach are typically able to provide credible DCF sourcing without additional verification mechanisms.
12 For DCF verification, suppliers should have a public DCF policy and a way to monitor and verify DCF sourcing that enables credible reporting. This may include developing and implementing risk assessments, supplier engagement and site visits, geo-monitoring, traceability, and/or purchase control systems to verify that commodities have not originated from areas that were deforested or cleared after 12/31/20 (or earlier). Monitoring and traceability systems should cover direct and indirect supplies and include ongoing checks to ensure the supplying areas are not associated with forced labor, environmental embargoes, or encroachments on indigenous territories or conservation units, as appropriate by commodity. This may also include transparent methodologies that outline risk levels, spatial mapping resolution, minimum mapping units to assess deforestation and conversion, temporal data layers, and other relevant information used for measurement and validation.
13 Izaya Numata et al 2022 Environ. Res. Lett. 17 094024. DOI 10.1088/1748-9326/ac8a61
14 Meijaard, E., Brooks, T.M., Carlson, K.M. et al. The environmental impacts of palm oil in context. Nat. Plants 6, 1418–1426 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-020-00813-w
15 Palm oil volumes in the NDPE Implementation Reporting Framework “delivering” category can be used to complement RSPO mass balance sourcing to demonstrate DCF volumes if the supplier and/or trader has independently verified implementation of the NDPE IRF framework.
16 https://www.worldwildlife.org/magazine/issues/summer-2018/articles/what-are-the-biggest-drivers-of-tropical-deforestation
17 https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2023787118
18 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0305750X21003375
19 Fresh, frozen, and processed beef products include the following 4-digit International Harmonized System code headings: heading 0201 and all subheadings (meat of bovine animals – fresh or chilled), 0202 and all subheadings (meat of bovine animals – frozen), and heading/subheading 1602.50.07 (corned beef in airtight containers).
20 https://www.beefontrack.org
21 Direct supplying farms are properties that sell cattle directly to a slaughterhouse. Indirect supplying farms are properties that sell cattle to other producers or intermediaries, but not directly to slaughterhouses. Cattle ranching can generally be categorized across three distinct phases of production: breeding, rearing and fattening. Direct farms tend to cover the fattening phase, while indirect farms tend to cover the breeding and/or rearing, but some farms cover multiple or all phases of production. Walmart aims to apply DCF sourcing across all phases of production to include both direct and indirect supplying properties from priority regions.
22 https://www.worldwildlife.org/magazine/issues/summer-2018/articles/what-are-the-biggest-drivers-of-tropical-deforestation
23 https://chainreactionresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Cerrado-Deforestation-Disrupts-Water-Systems-and-Poses-Business-Risks-for-Soy-Producers-3.pdf
24 https://wwf.panda.org/discover/our_focus/forests_practice/forestry/pulp_and_paper
25 https://www.worldwildlife.org/industries/pulp-and-paper
26 If suppliers are unable to viably source material via FSC certification, suppliers should provide a written explanation detailing the reasons why.
27 As a member of the Consumer Goods Forum Forest Positive Coalition (CGF-FPC), Walmart seeks to align with the DCF methodologies developed by CGF-FPC, which indicate that SFI and PEFC certifications may not necessarily provide verified DCF sourcing: https://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CGF-FPC-PPP-Roadmap-Guidance.pdf
28 If suppliers are unable to viably source material via SFI or PEFC certification, suppliers should provide a written explanation detailing the reasons why.
29 See footnote 12 for guidance on DCF verification.
Walmart U.S. and Walmart Canada have a fur friendly policy in place. We do not sell products containing genuine animal fur. The following products are excluded from the policy: wool products, shearling and skin (e.g. leather, calf-hair leather, sheepskin and lambskin).
Effective: June 29, 2012
Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates in the United States and international operations (collectively "Walmart" or the "Company") are committed to maintaining the highest possible ethical standards and complying with all applicable laws. In all its operations, Walmart seeks to avoid even the appearance of impropriety with respect to the actions of any of its officers, directors, associates, employees, agents or representatives. This Policy prohibits corrupt payments in all circumstances, in the United States and international operations, whether in dealings with Government Officials or individuals in the private sector.
It is Walmart’s policy to comply with all relevant anti-corruption laws including, but not limited to, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") and the UK Bribery Act, as applicable. Accordingly, Walmart prohibits anyone acting on the Company’s behalf, directly or indirectly, from making or receiving improper payments.
Improper payments mean receiving or paying bribes, or giving, offering or promising to give money or anything else of value to any person, including any Government Official, in order to improperly influence any act or decision of a person, or to otherwise gain an improper benefit for the Company.
A Government Official may include, but is not limited to, any official or employee of a government, official or employee of a public international organization, member of a political party, candidate for political office, or any official or employee of a state-owned business enterprise.
The use of Walmart funds or assets for any illegal, improper, or unethical purpose is strictly prohibited.
Compliance with this Global Anti-Corruption Policy (the “Policy”) is required of all associates and third parties engaged to interact or who may interact with Government Officials on the Company’s behalf. All associates are responsible for ensuring that third parties with whom they interact fully understand and follow the Policy in all activities related to Walmart business.
Any associate or third party violating the Policy in connection with Walmart business will be subject to disciplinary measures, up to and including termination in the case of an associate, or termination of business relations in the case of a third party and, where appropriate, referral of the matter to relevant law enforcement authorities.
To effectively implement the Policy, Walmart shall maintain an effective risk-based Global Anti-Corruption Program (the "Program") designed to prevent, detect, and remediate bribery and recordkeeping violations. As part of the Program, Walmart shall adopt operating procedures specifically targeted to the corruption risks that exist for its operations. Management in each affected area shall be responsible for ensuring adequate resources are devoted to maintaining effective compliance programs. A senior executive at Walmart Inc., shall be given overall responsibility for the Program, and shall report regularly to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Walmart Inc., which shall exercise reasonable oversight as to the implementation and effectiveness of the Program.
The procedures and governance used to implement the Policy, shall include, at a minimum:
Every associate or third party who has information that this Policy may have been violated or believes he or she is being asked to pay a bribe or receive a bribe, or otherwise act in contravention of this Policy shall immediately report the event directly to Global Ethics & Compliance. Suspected violations of anti-corruption procedures may also be reported to market Anti-Corruption Compliance.
All reports to Ethics & Compliance are treated as confidentially as possible. It helps with follow-up if you identify yourself. If you are not comfortable identifying yourself, you can make anonymous reports to the Ethics Helpline to the extent allowed by law.
Contact information for Global Ethics & Compliance is contained in the box below:
Walmart's Global Ethics Helpline Tel: 800-WM-ETHIC
(800-963-8442) (in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, or your local phone number which is listed at the end of our Code):
Mail:
Attention: Global Ethics & Compliance
702 SW 8th Street
Bentonville, AR 72716-0860
Web: walmartethics.com or
Email: ethics@walmart.com
Specific country contact information can also be found on walmartethics.com
Reporting an issue in good faith will not get you in trouble, even if you make an honest mistake. Knowingly reporting false information is contrary to our values and will be subject to disciplinary action. Also, anyone who reports a suspected violation may be subject to disciplinary action to the extent he or she violated any Walmart policy or procedure.
Walmart respects the basic rights of workers and complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the locations where we operate. The use of any form of forced or trafficked labor anywhere in our own operations and supply chain is prohibited. Walmart will not intentionally use forced labor, including underage labor or involuntary prison labor, and we will take actions to exclude forced labor from our own operations and supply chain.
Our Walmart Standards for Suppliers sets our expectations for suppliers of product sold to or sourced by Walmart. Products should not be produced using forced labor, including underage labor or involuntary prison labor. We believe suppliers should cascade these expectations throughout their supply chains—including to raw material, component, or ingredient suppliers. We also expect our third-party service providers to prohibit the use of forced labor, including underage labor or involuntary prison labor, in their operations.
Preventing forced labor in our operations and working with suppliers to prevent forced labor is the responsibility of all associates. All associates are expected to comply with this Policy. In particular, any leader or People team member who is in a position to hire workers, especially third-party contract labor, must understand the relevant risks of forced labor. In addition, all merchant and sourcing associates are expected to understand the relevant risks of forced labor. Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination.
Walmart also expects our suppliers, vendors, service providers, and other third parties to uphold our Forced Labor Prevention principles and compliance requirements. Specific requirements for third parties are included in the Walmart Standards for Suppliers and/or in our contracts and agreements.
For purposes of this Policy, we uphold the following principles:
All Associates:
All Managers or People team members in a position to hire associates and contract third-party labor:
All merchant and sourcing associates:
The United States, other countries, and international governmental organizations like the United Nations or the European Union have sanctions programs that prohibit activity with certain countries, or regions (“Prohibited Territories”), governments, entities, and persons (“Restricted Parties”). It is the policy of Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively “Walmart” or the “Company”) to comply with all applicable sanctions laws and regulations.
Prohibited Territories include countries or regions that are subject to comprehensive sanctions prohibiting nearly all activity involving those countries or regions, or those from which sourcing is prohibited by Walmart Policy. Similarly, Restricted Parties are individuals, governments, groups, entities, vessels, or aircraft that are subject to comprehensive sanctions prohibiting nearly all activity with those parties.
Suppliers must ensure that the services or products provided to Walmart comply with all restrictions imposed by the United States sanctions, as applicable, or the sanctions of any other relevant government. Walmart expects its suppliers, vendors, service providers, and other third parties to follow Walmart’s commitment to sanctions compliance and not cause Walmart to violate any sanctions law.
In addition to the requirements included in the Walmart Standards for Suppliers and/or in our contracts and agreements, suppliers must ensure that:
To report suspected violations of this policy, please Report a Concern or contact the Global Ethics Helpline via phone: + 1 (800) 963-8442 (local contact numbers can be found on www.walmartethics.com) or email: ethics@walmart.com.
Walmart has pledged to deliver on trust and transparency for our customers and the communities we serve. We are committed to selling food and products that meet high standards for safety, quality and affordability. Customers are also more interested than they were in recent decades in understanding where their food comes from, what’s in it and how it’s made. Walmart welcomes this development, and we are working on ways to help them make more informed buying decisions. In that regard, we supported legislation passed by Congress in 2016 that provided a uniform standard for the disclosure of bioengineered (BE) ingredients and foods, often referred to as GMOs. We actively worked with our private brand suppliers to meet the disclosure requirements established through the USDA National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard.
We believe in providing our customers choices when shopping with Walmart. For our customers who prefer to avoid bioengineered foods, we offer a wide selection of USDA certified organic products. By law, bioengineered ingredients are not allowed in the organic program. In FY2020, we started revamping our produce areas that included making organic offerings easier to find, and better highlighting fresh produce prices to emphasize affordability.
We require that all suppliers meet USDA and FDA regulations. The USDA and FDA make no nutrition or health distinction between GMO and non-GMO products and ingredients.
Updated: Mar. 15, 2022
Walmart aims to shape public policy that enables our business and the creation of shared value for our customers, associates, suppliers, business partners, communities, and shareholders. Walmart conducts government relations activities in compliance with relevant federal, state/provincial, and local laws. This policy governs our approach to engagement in public policy and applies to all associates who work for Walmart Inc., or one of its subsidiary companies, in the United States and globally where consistent with local law ("Walmart").
Walmart’s Global Public Policy and Government Affairs and Public Affairs and State and Local Government Relations teams in the U.S. and similar government relations professionals in Walmart’s international markets (collectively “Government Affairs”) coordinate company interactions concerning public policy or electoral matters with elected or appointed officials and legislative and regulatory bodies at the global, federal, state/provincial, and local levels. To help ensure consistent management of these relationships and compliance with law, conversations and engagement with government officials or agencies on public policy or electoral matters are to be conducted in coordination with the appropriate Government Affairs contact and in compliance with our Code of Conduct and all other policies, including those governing the giving of anything of value to an official to secure a benefit for Walmart. With the exception of local law enforcement interactions handled by facility operations, contacts with government agencies concerning litigation, enforcement, compliance, and security matters are managed by Walmart’s Global Governance organization. Associates must coordinate with our legal department before engaging in discussions with any government agency on these matters.
Associates wishing to represent Walmart’s corporate position on public policy or political matters should seek guidance from Government Affairs before expressing such views. In addition, all such interactions with public officials, including their support staff, should be reported to Government Affairs, as certain contact can constitute “lobbying” in the U.S. and elsewhere which may be reportable.
Associates that are located outside the U.S. shall not have any contact with U.S. Federal Government Officials on behalf of the company without the express consent of Government Affairs.
In the U.S., Government Affairs coordinates the activities and administration of the Walmart Inc., Political Action Committee for Responsible Government (WAL-PAC) and political giving. Government Affairs and WAL-PAC are the only entities authorized to make political contributions on behalf of the Company and in support of our business and all other business segments are prohibited from making political contributions of any kind. Political contributions are made to help elect lawmakers at the state and federal level to make informed decisions on issues critical to the interests of our customers, associates, suppliers, communities and shareholders. We also make contributions to state and local ballot initiative committees critical to those same interests. Decisions about contributions to local, state and federal candidates and committees are made through a formal approval process administered through government affairs that considers criteria including voting records, leadership positions, committee membership, legislative activity and business priority.
If you are approached by a political candidate or organization in your store, club or supply chain facility, please contact Home Office Government Affairs at GovernmentAffairs@walmart.com.
Please refer any other questions in the area to Government Relations at the email listed above.
With respect to fundraising, the following rules shall apply in addition to all applicable laws: Officers of Walmart may distribute political literature or engage in political solicitation, with the approval of an Executive Vice President. Associates assigned to the Corporate Affairs Department may engage in political solicitation or political distribution, as with the approval of the Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs.
Walmart participates in a variety of trade associations, business coalitions, and other organizations. Some of these organizations may engage in the development of public policy positions on behalf of their members and/or in activity that may constitute “lobbying” or “political activity” under applicable national, state/provincial or local laws. Walmart annually reviews its memberships in these organizations to determine if any adjustments are needed. Factors considered include the overall value added by the membership and positions taken by the organization on key issues. Associates who are considering Walmart corporate membership in such organizations, or have an ongoing engagement with any such group, shall coordinate this activity with Government Affairs to ensure consistency with Walmart’s approach to public policy and to ensure full compliance with any public disclosure requirements. To discuss or report such an engagement, please contact Home Office Government Affairs at GovernmentAffairs@walmart.com.
The Nominating and Governance Committee of the Walmart Inc. Board of Directors exercises oversight of Walmart’s government affairs programs. At least once per year, the Committee reviews the topic with management, including the company’s policies, strategies, and activities, including lobbying activities and political advocacy, political contributions, and trade/business association memberships.
Walmart is committed to transparency regarding its public policy strategies and activities. At least annually, Walmart will report on public policy priorities, strategies, and activities, including a list of key trade and business associations in which it is a member or to which it makes contributions and a summary of its state lobbying activities. Additionally, Walmart makes available information on its quarterly Federal Lobbying Disclosure Act reports.
For further guidance, contact: Home Office Government Affairs at GovernmentAffairs@walmart.com.
For further information on our federal and state policy oriented activities, see our Environmental, Social and Governance Updates for Investors page.
Walmart’s business is a people business: we employ millions of people, hundreds of millions of people shop with us weekly, and people work for the tens of thousands of suppliers that make the products we sell.
Walmart believes business has a responsibility to respect human rights. Our approach to human rights is grounded in our core values: respect for the individual, service to the customer, striving for excellence, and acting with integrity. We are committed to respecting human rights in our own operations and to making our suppliers aware of our expectation that they respect the human rights of the people who make the products we source and sell. We strive to use our position as an employer, retailer, and community member to promote respect for human rights. We believe Walmart’s business thrives when our associates, people in our supply chain, customers, and our communities thrive.
Our approach to human rights is informed by international instruments including, but not limited to, the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labor Organization’s 1998 Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. We have also considered input from relevant internal and external stakeholders and experts, including rightsholders and human rights NGOs.
This statement describes Walmart’s approach to human rights in our operations globally, including all associates at all levels of the organization, as well as our promotion of respect for human rights across our supply chain. It covers Walmart’s approach to due diligence, selection of salient human rights issues, human rights governance, and grievance and remedy processes.
The U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights recognize four essential components of an effective human rights due diligence program. Walmart’s approach to human rights due diligence reflects those components: the assessment of actual and potential adverse human rights impacts, integration and acting upon the findings of assessments, tracking the effectiveness of the response to adverse human rights impacts, and communicating how impacts are addressed.
Walmart recognizes that vulnerable populations, such as women, children, indigenous peoples, and ethnic and religious minorities, are often the most marginalized and at risk of human rights abuses. Consistent with the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, our due diligence efforts focus on addressing the most severe actual and potential impacts on human rights, including paying particular attention to actual and potential impacts on vulnerable populations. As a responsible corporate citizen, we aim to ensure that our business practices do not cause or contribute to existing inequalities and injustices suffered by those groups.
Human rights risks are complex and can be the result of systemic issues, making it challenging for any single organization to eliminate those risks itself. Our approach therefore seeks to go beyond our own policies, processes, and business relationships by working collaboratively with other stakeholders to inform our approach and identify root causes; sharing our work with others; and using our leverage to help prevent and mitigate risks and drive positive change.
Walmart’s approach to human rights due diligence prioritizes addressing the human rights issues that are most salient to our activities or business relationships. We identify our salient human rights priorities based on factors such as the scale, severity, and likelihood of the potential adverse human rights risk; connection to our business; and Walmart’s ability to drive impact.
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Salient Issue
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Key Aspects
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Treating workers with respect
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Providing a safe and healthy work environment
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Proving a fair and inclusive work environment
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Combatting forced and child labor
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Using technology and personal data responsibly
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We respect the fundamental rights of workers as those rights are defined under applicable law in the countries in which we operate and from which we source the products we sell. Those basic rights include freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining, the elimination of all forms of forced or compulsory labor, the effective abolition of child labor and the elimination of discrimination in respect to employment and occupation.
We recognize there are different views about freedom of association. Our view is, consistent with applicable law, that Walmart respects the rights of associates to join, form or not to join an employee association or trade union of their choice without interference. Associates should exercise these rights in an informed manner, and with the benefit of thoughtful consideration and available information. In the exercise of these rights, we believe in the free exchange of ideas, opinions and information, provided there is no interference.
Management
Walmart’s enterprise risk management process identifies, assesses, and assigns responsibility for managing key risks to the company, including relevant aspects of salient human rights issues.
Board of Directors
The Walmart Inc. Board of Directors and Board committees oversee and monitor the management of the most significant human rights issues relevant to our company. The Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board is responsible for overseeing Walmart's environmental, social, and governance agenda, including our overall approach to human rights, and receives updates on these initiatives from Walmart's Chief Sustainability Officer. Other Board committees, including the Compensation and Management Development Committee, and Audit Committee—are also charged with oversight of certain salient human rights issues and company strategies to mitigate potential human rights impacts.
The Board reviews our progress on human rights, at minimum, annually and aspects of salient human rights issues are often discussed in Board committees.
Walmart provides grievance mechanisms which assist in addressing potential human rights issues in both our own operations and our supply chains: these systems aim to help individuals and communities who may be adversely impacted by providing an opportunity to raise their concerns directly with Walmart or the applicable supplier.
In our operations, Walmart’s Code of Conduct encourages associates, suppliers, vendors, service providers, business partners, customers, and community members to raise issues, ask questions, and report concerns—including those related to human rights. Walmart associates are encouraged, and in some instances required, to speak up. Cases may be referred to business units for follow-up or investigated by an appropriate team. Violations of our Code of Conduct and Ethics and Compliance program policies can lead to discipline up to and including termination.
In our supply chains, suppliers’ employees and workers must be able to raise concerns in good faith and without fear of retaliation. Due to our indirect relationship with workers in supply chains, the primary mechanisms for raising grievances are with the workers’ employers, Walmart’s suppliers, and relevant local authorities. Suppliers must provide a mechanism for workers to report concerns to management, to the supplier, and to third parties such as Walmart. These mechanisms should allow for anonymity and prohibit retaliation for reporting in good faith, including retaliation against third parties such as human rights organizations. Walmart continues to strive to promote the effectiveness of such grievance mechanisms and remedies by supporting opportunities for workers to be heard, communicating expectations to suppliers, and following up on allegations through our case management and investigations process. When issues are reported through the supplier's grievance mechanism, Walmart expects the supplier to promptly resolve the issue. Where issues are raised to Walmart concerning suppliers' operations, we typically work with the supplier toward resolution. We strive to support our supply chain toward compliant operations when possible, in furtherance of our mission to help people “Live Better.”
Adopted as amended by the Walmart Board of Directors on September 6, 2024.
Valued Healthcare Customer:
At Walmart, we respect the dignity of each individual who visits our stores and are committed to making our goods, services, and facilities accessible to everyone.
Walmart does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and strictly prohibits retaliation against any person making a complaint of discrimination. Additionally, we gladly provide our healthcare customers with language assistance, auxiliary aids and services at no cost. We value you as our patient and your satisfaction is important to us.
If you need assistance or have concerns with your healthcare services, please speak with the Walmart Pharmacy, Vision Center, or Care Clinic manager. If you are not satisfied, please contact us using one of the methods below so that we can better serve you.
To learn about or use our grievance process, contact the office of our Vice President, US Ethics and Employment Compliance at 1-800-WM-Ethic, www.walmartethics.com/home.aspx or ethics@wal-mart.com.
To file a complaint of discrimination, contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Civil Rights at 1-800-368-1019 or 1-800-537-7697 (TDD), https://ocrportal.hhs.gov/ocr/cp/wizard_cp.jsf or OCRComplaint@hhs.gov.
All photos and videos in the Media Library are made available to accredited news organizations. Walmart grants its permission for use of these items for the sole purpose of accompanying related news content in print, broadcast and online channels by professional news organizations. Any other use without the written permission of Walmart is prohibited. Content may be attributed "Courtesy of Walmart" where news organizations require attribution.
Content posted on Walmart's social media channels that is not posted in the Media Library, is available for use without objection from Walmart for the purposes of complementing news coverage. However, Walmart does not represent or assure any rights of publicity, copyright or other rights associated with these images.
Updated: June 8, 2023
Our Walmart Price Match policies differ between Walmart stores and Walmart.com.
For items purchased in a Walmart U.S. store, we will match the price of the identical item advertised on Walmart.com. (Restrictions apply – see below)
The following conditions and limitations apply:
Sorry, we do not match:
The Walmart Store Manager on duty has the final decision on any Price Match.
Walmart reserves the right to change the terms of this Policy at any time.
We strive to offer the best possible price on Walmart.com every day, on all items. As a result, we do not offer any price matching for items offered on our website, prices offered by competitors, prices for items previously purchased on Walmart.com that have since decreased in price, prices available through Marketplace or offered by third-party Sellers, and items offered in our Walmart Stores or Neighborhood Markets.
At Walmart, our customers are number one - always. That's why everything we do is focused on providing excellent customer service and delivering low prices.
The information you share with Walmart allows us to provide the products and services you need and want while giving you the very best shopping experience.
Our founder Sam Walton reminded us that "a promise we make is a promise we keep," and it's our promise to customers that we respect the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share. Part of providing superior customer service includes making sure that we're building a relationship of trust with customers. Our way of doing that is to let you know in a clear, prominent, and easily accessible way how we collect, use, share, and above all protect your personal information.
Our Notice outlines:
Effective: July 31, 2025
Una copia de esta política está disponible en español.
This policy applies to returns of products purchased in Walmart U.S. stores, Walmart.com, and Walmart Business. Items purchased through Walmart Marketplace might have different return policies & exceptions. Please confirm your item is eligible for return by reviewing the applicable section below describing items shipped by Marketplace Sellers.
To exchange or return an item, here is what you need to know:
You have 90 days after purchase or upon receipt to exchange or return an item unless noted in our exceptions. Please provide your store receipt or Walmart.com/Walmart Business order number and we will refund your purchase to the original form of payment.
Save time by starting your return in the Walmart App or at Walmart.com or at business.walmart.com. No Walmart.com account? Start here: walmart.com/returns.
Return items in-store or curbside, for free by mail or schedule a pickup with FedEx. Walmart+ Members have additional home pickup options as part of their membership.
No receipt? We can attempt to look up store purchases with a debit/credit card or online orders with a phone number or email. You can also search for your store receipt here.
(WIC/SNAP restrictions apply)
Extended Holiday Returns: Most items purchased between October 01, 2025, and December 31, 2025, are returnable until January 31, 2026. Some exceptions may apply (e.g., wireless phones, protection plans, major appliances, Dyson products, and select seasonal and luxury goods).
Fresh Guarantee: Receive a refund on Produce, Fresh Flowers, Meat, Bakery, Deli, Dairy & Frozen* items with a receipt. Start a return on the App or at walmart.com/returns or in your account on business.walmart.com. Some items may not be returnable but may be refundable.
90-Day Automotive Battery Guarantee: Money back refund or exchange to original purchaser if battery tests bad within 90 days. After 90 days, the original purchaser can only exchange the battery per the warranty terms.
*Perishable Online Orders cannot be returned by mail. To receive a refund, go to Walmart.com or the App to start the return.
Your item may have return restrictions and/or special instructions as follows:
Must be returned within below number of days to obtain a refund or exchange; see notes below for more details:
*NOTE:
Some products if opened or used can only be exchanged for an exact or similar item as follows:
Funeral products: (e.g., caskets, coffins) can be exchanged within 90 days if damaged or defective and unused. New or used items are nonrefundable unless the return is due to manufacturer defect or damaged.
*New, unopened items can be returned for a full refund.
To help keep our customers and associates safe Walmart and Marketplace sellers will not replace, accept returns, or provide refunds for:
*Diabetic supplies and items covered by Medicare Part B that are deemed substandard or unsuitable per Medicare supplier standards are returnable.
Other service items and digital products ineligible for return/refund/replacement:
Unless specified, electronic games and software downloads are not returnable after purchase. If you did not receive an email containing the code or are unable to redeem the code provided, please go to walmart.com/help, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the blue Contact Us button.
|Ineligible Items:
|Eligible Items with a receipt*:
|Eligible via Service Providers Only:
|Walmart Express Bill Payments
|Money Transfer
|Home Services (e.g., Angi, Hello Tech, GoConfigure, Tot Squad)
|Reloadable Credit/Debit Card
|Money Order
|Check/Card Cashing Fee
|Affirm
|Branded Gift Cards (Visa, MC, Amex)
|Walmart+ Membership
|Lottery
*Note:
Home Services Products (e.g., In-Home TV Mounting, Furniture Assembly):
Tech Services Products (e.g., Device Setup, Connected Home Installations): are refundable within 30 days.
*Some Home Services Products purchased in store, where the pin has not been activated, may be returnable in store, with a receipt.
Receipted Returns
No receipt? We can attempt to look up store purchases with a debit/credit card or online orders with a phone number or email. You can also search for your store receipt here.
Refunds processed back to a debit/credit card without a receipt may take up to 10 business days.
Receipted items returned within the return window are refunded to the original purchase method as follows:
|Method of Payment
|With Receipt
|Refund Timing
|Cash or Check
|Cash
|Immediate
|Credit Card
|Same Credit Card* or Walmart Gift Card
|Up to 10 Business Days
|Debit Card w/ PIN
|Same Debit Card*, Walmart Gift Card or Cash
|Up to 7 Business Days
|Walmart Gift Card
|Walmart Gift Card
|Up to 3 Hours
|EBT Card
|EBT Card
|Up to 3 Hours
|EBT Cash
|Cash or Walmart Gift Card*
|Immediate
|Walmart Cash
|Walmart Cash Balance
|Up to 3 hours
|Walmart Balance
|Walmart Balance
|Up to 3 Hours
*If we are unable to refund to the original debit/credit card:
Non-Receipted Returns
To return or exchange items without a receipt, the customer must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Information from the customer ID is stored in a secure database that Walmart uses to authorize returns. If the refund verification process accepts the return, a Walmart gift card will be issued.
Without receipt —> Valid ID required —> Walmart gift card issued
Refunds issued for lost items, wrong/incorrect item returned, or suspected fraudulent activity are subject to recharge if Walmart or the Seller can verify delivery or frequent abuse.
Items that require age verification via a valid government issued ID such as alcohol may have a refund delay of up to 10 business days if Walmart is unable to verify age or the customer is unable to receive their delivery.
Items on a gift receipt can be exchanged, refunded to a Walmart Gift Card, or credited to the sender’s original method of payment.
Items without a gift receipt can be exchanged or refunded to a Walmart Gift Card.
If Walmart shipped an item, the Standard Return Policy applies. To return by mail, click how to return your item by mail.
Please note your item may have return restrictions and/or special instructions as follows:
To return a luxury item* over $300 that was shipped to you by Walmart:
Walmart will work to validate and authenticate that the item is returned in the exact same condition as shipped within 2 business days upon receipt of the item. Once validated, your refund will be processed back to your original method of payment in up to 10 business days.
*Luxury items are:
Most items are returnable within 30 days. Returning items purchased from a Marketplace Seller is easy. Simply:
*NOTE:
Please reference the Marketplace Seller’s return policy for details regarding refunds and possible restocking fees (up to 20%). Insuring items valued above $600 is recommended prior to return shipping.
Within 2 business days of receiving an eligible returned item, the Marketplace Seller will verify the item and process the refund minus any applicable fees. Applicable amounts will be refunded back to the customer’s original method of payment within 10 business days.
NOTE: By leaving your package with Walmart for FedEx delivery, you are representing that the package contains no hazardous materials. Items with hazardous materials may include batteries, flammable liquids, computer equipment, certain cosmetics, household goods, and other common products. For more information about what may be considered a hazardous material, see the DOT guidelines.
Please refer to additional information in the Marketplace returns policy.
To return a Collectible or Luxury* item shipped by a Marketplace Seller on Walmart.com:
1. Within 14 days of receiving the item, initiate the return online.
2. Photograph the item and keep the photos for your records.
3. Package the product carefully.
4. Use the pre-paid shipping label provided by Walmart or the Marketplace Seller.
Within 2 business days of receiving a returned collectible or luxury item, the Marketplace Seller will validate and authenticate that the item is in the exact same condition as originally shipped to the customer.
*Luxury items are:
Tips for Purchase/Advice:
To help avoid returns and/or restocking fees, below are a few tips to take prior to ordering a Major Appliance:
Before accepting delivery, major appliance products (including refrigeration appliances, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and some microwaves) should be inspected for defects/damage. If any exist, please notify the driver about damages, ask for options and/or refuse delivery free of charge. Discounts for defects/damage for Walmart Marketplace appliances are subject to the seller's discretion and it is recommended customers refuse delivery for defects/damage to avoid further complications.
A customer may initiate a return of a major appliance for a full refund within 2 days of accepted delivery.
Major Appliances are not returnable to Walmart stores. Please start your return in the Walmart app or online at walmart.com/returns to arrange for carrier pick up.
Defective or damaged Major Appliances:
After 2 days, returns are subject to the following guidelines:
Installed Major Appliances:
Exceptions:
Eligible items can be returned for a cash refund/credit or Walmart Gift Card only if the customer has a receipt showing the item was not purchased with WIC or SNAP:
*The customer must have formal documentation from the WIC agency to allow any exceptions.
A WIC-eligible item is any item listed on the applicable state WIC approved food list.
A WIC-purchased item is any item on the applicable state WIC approved food list purchased with a valid WIC food instrument (e.g., WIC Voucher, EBT Card, WIC CVV, etc.).
A SNAP-eligible item is defined by the USDA as any food or food product for home consumption. It excludes specific items from being purchased with SNAP benefits.
A SNAP-purchased item is any item purchased with a SNAP benefit.
Walmart reserves the right to modify the terms of this policy at any time. A receipt with a valid transaction number is required to receive a refund on sales tax for returned items within the time period allowed by law in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
Walmart reserves the right to limit, or decline returns or exchanges regardless of whether the customer has a receipt. All non-receipt returns are subject to a refund verification process. All decisions regarding returns are subject to applicable laws. The Store Manager retains final authority to accept or decline any item that is eligible for return. Under no circumstance may a Store Manager accept return of an ineligible item. Store managers may always, at their discretion, refuse return of an item they deem to present a potential health or safety risk to any individual.
Walmart also reserves the right to close Walmart.com accounts, or to cancel or refuse orders or returns or refunds for violations or abuse of our returns policy, or any fraudulent activities relating to returns.
Updated: June 14, 2023
Our customers and members count on Walmart and Sam’s Club to deliver affordable products in a way that is sustainable for people and for the planet. To meet those needs, we work with partners all along the supply chain to improve the sustainability of products we sell. We do this while working to offer quality products, everyday low prices and putting customers in charge of their food choices by helping provide clear, accurate information about food ingredients and production.
Over the past half century, demand for seafood has increased five-fold. An estimated 75 percent of the world’s fisheries are at or beyond sustainable limits. Meanwhile, an estimated 1 billion people rely on fish as their primary source of protein, while another 200 million rely on the industry as their main source of income.
Walmart aspires to help make choices easier and more transparent for people. We serve hundreds of millions of customers every year, and we advocate for them among suppliers to provide more sustainably produced products while maintaining the low prices customers expect. As part of our efforts to provide our customers affordable, safe, and healthier food, Walmart is committed to expand and enhance sustainable sourcing to cover 20 key commodities.
At Walmart, we value our relationships with the seafood suppliers who are dedicated to providing the highest in quality and safety through practices that promote sustainable fisheries and social responsibility. We know that seafood is an important source of protein, nutrition, and income for people all over the world. Therefore, we aspire to find our customers safe, affordable, and sustainable seafood that does not negatively affect global communities or the environment. Our goal is to build transparency and continuous improvement in the seafood supply chain so that we can build confidence and provide for our customers now and in the future.
Walmart believes the health of species, fisheries and ecosystems around the world is good for the planet and important to people today and in the future. We are working with our suppliers and partners to track the management of fisheries from which our suppliers source so that we can promote a sustainable supply.
In addition, we care about the men and women in our supply chain and in the seafood industry as a whole, and we are concerned about the ethical recruitment and treatment of workers. While this is a complex issue, we are actively engaged in bringing together numerous stakeholders, NGOs and other private sector companies to help find solutions.
By 2025, based on price, availability, quality, customer demand, and unique regulatory environments across our global retail markets, Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, Walmart Canada, Walmart Mexico, and Walmart Central America will require all fresh and frozen, farmed and wild seafood suppliers to source from fisheries who are:
OR
By 2025, based on price, availability, quality, customer demand, and unique regulatory environments across our global retail markets, Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, and Walmart Canada will require all canned light and white tuna suppliers to source from fisheries who are:
AND
OR
When it comes to the issue of method of catch, Walmart will offer customer choice in select markets, based on local customer preference and market retail norms.
By 2027, based on price, availability, quality, customer demand and unique regulatory environments across our global retail markets Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S. and Walmart Canada will require all fresh, frozen and shelf stable tuna suppliers to source exclusively from vessels that have 100% observer monitoring1 (electronic monitoring or human observer). Acceptable forms of observer coverage include practices recognized or required by a governmental authority with jurisdiction over a fishery, or by the International Sustainable Seafood Foundation where no governmental standards apply. The requirement for observer monitoring does not apply to tuna fished by pole and line or hand line gear types.
Transshipment involves the transfer of fish or fish products from one fishing vessel to another vessel at sea or in port. At-sea transshipment can prevent the collection of accurate data about seafood products, and provide opportunities to hide illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities.2 Transshipment in any maritime zone incurs risks, but the risk of undesirable activity is typically greatest on the high seas. While in-port transshipment reduces the risk of certain actors engaging in or concealing undesirable activities, risk can be further mitigated by offloading tuna vessels in port with 100% observer monitoring. In addition to mitigating risk, monitored dockside offloading may provide a range of socio-economic benefits including local employment and reduced costs of goods.
To address the risk of high seas transshipment in our supply chain, by 2027, based on price, availability, quality, customer demand and unique regulatory environments, Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S. and Walmart Canada will require all fresh, frozen and shelf-stable tuna suppliers to source from fisheries using zero high seas transshipment, unless the transshipment activity is covered by 100% observer monitoring (electronic monitoring or human observer). All suppliers are encouraged to report on transshipment rates at sea or in port and minimize the practice of high seas transshipment to the fullest extent possible.
1Walmart defines observer monitoring as the practice of collecting scientific, technical and relevant compliance information on commercial fishing activities at sea, such as data on catch, fishing effort and bycatch. Observer monitoring may be carried out by human observers or electronic monitoring systems that continuously record data during fishing trips using technology such as data sensors, video cameras, and GPS.
2Source: https://www.iss-foundation.org/glossary/transshipment/
Walmart’s commitment includes respecting the dignity of those who grow, catch and produce products for our customers. That is why Walmart suppliers globally—including seafood suppliers—are expected to comply with Walmart’s Standards for Suppliers and applicable Responsible Sourcing program requirements. Walmart’s Standards for Suppliers set out our expectations of suppliers and their facilities regarding the ethical treatment of workers, workplace safety, environmental responsibility, and appropriate business practices. The Standards apply throughout the supply chain, including vessels, hatcheries, feed mills, farms, and final processing facilities. Walmart expects its suppliers to be transparent, to disclose facilities consistent with policy and make all facilities available for audit or inspection at any time, and to commit to continuous improvement. Suppliers are also encouraged to involve themselves in Walmart-led or -supported industry initiatives focused on improving responsible sourcing in seafood supply chains. Read more about Walmart’s Responsible Sourcing program requirements and collaborative initiatives.
1FAO Guidelines for the Ecolabelling of Fish and Fishery Products from Marine Capture Fisheries. Revision (2009)
FAO Guidelines for the Ecolabelling of Fish and Fishery Products from Inland Capture Fisheries (2011)
FAO Technical guidelines on aquaculture Certification (2011)
All suppliers and their facilities—including subcontracting and packaging facilities—are expected to uphold Walmart’s Standards for Suppliers. See our Supplier Requirements page to learn more about our standards and expectations for suppliers and our requirements for facility disclosure.
Walmart is committed to advancing sustainable chemistry1 in formulated consumable products sold through Walmart U.S. stores and Sam’s Club U.S. Providing safer, healthier, and more affordable products to customers and members is core to our mission to help people save money and live better.
We look to scientific and regulatory authorities to guide our approach and work collaboratively with suppliers, NGOs, and industry experts.
To advance sustainable chemistry, we:
Together with suppliers, we are building a more transparent, science-based, and sustainable product assortment.
For further information on our expectations of suppliers, please see the Walmart Sustainable Chemistry Implementation Guide.
1 https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/sustainable-chemistry-evidence-on-innovation-from-patent-data_7a1b762c-en.html
Our customers and members count on Walmart and Sam’s Club to deliver affordable products that are also sustainable for people and for the planet. Through actions that build transparency and trust, we work with suppliers, NGOs, and governments, all along the supply chain to improve the sustainability of the products we sell. We do this while offering quality products at affordable prices with a time-saving shopping experience.
Worldwide, social and environmental losses are escalating. From resource-heavy farming that deplete soil and water resources to the destruction of biologically diverse rainforests, every day the balance of our world’s vulnerable ecosystems becomes more unstable. Our natural systems are telling society we are not doing enough – we’re actually doing irreversible damage to our planet and the natural systems we rely on.
Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. are committed1 to becoming a regenerative company—one dedicated to placing nature and humanity at the center of our business practices. Our vision is to help transform product and food supply chains to be regenerative. That is why in September 2020, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation made a commitment to protect, manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030 related to ecosystems that produce food and other consumer products.
Regenerating means restoring, renewing, and replenishing in addition to conserving. It means adopting practices in row crop agriculture that build soil health and protect nature, helping promote improved economic and environmental outcomes while contributing to the prosperity and equity of customers, associates and the people who participate in our product supply chains.
Successfully transitioning to a system that is less resource-intensive and built on a foundation of healthy soil and long-term productivity will require the active support of all participants in the agricultural system, including farmers, food processors, distributers, retailers, consumers, government, and those who work with farmers.
Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. believe this transition depends on the adoption of best practices for soil, nutrient, pest, water, and land management. Greatly accelerating the adoption of these practices across our supply chains will build a dependable supply chain that can strengthen our ability to continue helping people save money and live better.
We understand that our aspiration to become a regenerative company means leveraging our position as trusted retailers and brands to accelerate the adoption of best practices in row crop agriculture. We believe we can deliver the greatest impact by:
Through our membership in the Midwest Row Crop Collaborative, we will continue to work with leaders across the agricultural supply chain and NGO community to develop and scale up new approaches to farming that build soil health and long-term productivity, protect water, address climate change, and support farm families.
A wide variety of farming practices can drive improved environmental and economic outcomes in row crop production. Often, these practices are geographically dependent. Accordingly, we will encourage adoption of the following farming practices in our supply chain where appropriate as well as encourage suppliers to support the practices that could prove most impactful locally.
Best Management Practices for consideration to adopt:
Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. encourages suppliers, aggregators, and commodity companies to engage in place-based approaches (both at the jurisdictional and landscape-level) to leverage positive change beyond individual supply chains and help accelerate sustainable and regenerative commodity production systems at scale.
A placed-based approach to natural resource and community issues refers to land and natural resource planning efforts that bring together diverse individuals, values, uses, experiences and activities tied to a specific geographic location. The essential idea behind place-based programming is that caring about places is important and different than just caring about resources. When successful, a placed-based approach will protect multiple resources within an area, create holistic strategies for improvement, focus on diverse stakeholder engagement, and promote a broad range of positive outcomes by addressing underlying conflicts.19
These actions vary by jurisdiction and region, but could include:
For more information, please visit the Walmart Sustainability Hub.
Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. understand that cooperation among suppliers is essential to the success of any responsible sourcing initiative. We encourage product suppliers to actively support our sustainable row crop efforts by:
1 Regeneration Speech
2 Walmart Sustainability Hub
3 SARE
4 SARE
5 Purdue
6 SARE
7 Rodale Institute
8 UC Davis
9 IPM
10 NRCS
11 Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation
12 Non-Renewable Water Defined
13 NRCS
14 USDA
15 NRCS
16 GWPP
17 AFi
18 NRCS
19 Placed-Based Planning
Global Ethics is responsible for promoting Walmart’s culture of integrity. This includes developing and upholding our policies for ethical behavior for all of our stakeholders everywhere we operate.
But perhaps most importantly, it includes raising awareness of ethics policies and providing channels for stakeholders to bring ethics concerns to our attention.
Global Ethics:
Learn more at the Walmart Code of Conduct.
This Tax Strategy Statement sets out the management of the UK registered entities in the Walmart Inc. group as listed below (“the Entities”). This tax strategy was published on 23/12/2025 and the Entities regard this publication as complying with their duty under paragraph 19(2) Schedule 19 FA 2016 in their financial years ended, respectively, December 31, 2025, January 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026.
The Entities are as follows:
The Entities Boards or governing bodies (“the Boards”), are ultimately responsible for the respective entity’s tax governance, including the review and evaluation of tax affairs and risks.
Day-to-day tax matters may be delegated to certain affiliated company subject matter experts, who manage a professionally qualified tax team. When appropriate, external advice is sought from professional advisers, particularly for complex or uncertain matters, to support the Board’s decision-making process.
The Entities maintain documented tax process controls, to provide assurance that tax risk is being managed, and to ensure compliance with relevant reporting requirements.
The Entities take a zero-tolerance approach to the facilitation of tax evasion and are committed to upholding tthe laws relevant to countering tax evasion.
All tax planning is driven by a business or commercial purpose. The Entities are committed to acting with integrity and transparency on all tax matters and complying fully with UK tax law, which may involve claiming tax allowances, incentives, or exemptions, to which it is entitled under applicable laws and regulations.
The Entities assess risk on a case-by-case. The Entities’ objective is to comply with legal and tax requirements in a manner which ensures the right amount of tax is paid at the right time, underpinned by an open and co-operative relationship with HMRC.
The Entities’ approach is to comply fully with UK tax law, with full disclosure, and that any areas of uncertainty are discussed with HMRC on a timely basis. The Entities, or their delegates, have regular communication with the HMRC Customer Compliance Manager and specialist HMRC teams to promote a professional, collaborative working relationship which is based on principles of transparency and trust.
In 2020, Walmart committed to becoming a regenerative company. As part of this commitment, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation aim to help protect, manage, or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030.
According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), pollination is important for maintaining the populations of many plants and is critical in agricultural systems. About 75 percent of the world’s major crops are dependent on pollinators,1 and they contribute to the subsistence agricultural production that feeds many millions of people.2 Therefore, a substantial decline in pollinator (e.g., bees, beetles, birds, butterflies, bats, moths, wasps) populations may threaten food production for both local consumption and global food markets. Research by IPBES confirms that wild pollinators have declined in abundance and diversity in regions including North America because of factors such as land-use change, intensive agricultural management and pesticide use, environmental pollution, invasive alien species, pathogens and climate change.
Also, according to IPBES, pollinator exposure to pesticides can be reduced by minimizing the use of pesticides, incorporating alternative forms of pest control, and adopting a range of specific application practices. Actions to reduce pesticide use include promoting Integrated Pest Management (IPM); a sustainable, science-based, decision-making process that combines biological, cultural, physical, and chemical tools to identify, manage and reduce risk from pests and pest management tools and strategies in a way that minimizes overall economic, health and environmental risks, as defined by the IPM Institute of North America.
As part of our commitment to protect and restore natural resources involved in production of the products we sell, Walmart U.S. is taking these initial steps to promote pollinator health:
1. Walmart U.S. will source 100% of the fresh produce and floral we sell in our in-store Produce department from suppliers that adopt integrated pest management practices, as verified by a third-party, by 2025. We also encourage fresh produce suppliers to report their pesticide application and biodiversity management annually, through Walmart’s annual sustainability surveys.
Third-party certifications that verify IPM adoption or that are protective of pollinator health and include robust IPM criteria include:
Additional third-party certifications may be added to the above list as they are able to demonstrate improvements to their IPM criteria.
As part of this initiative, we will also encourage fresh produce suppliers to phase out use of chlorpyrifos and nitroguanidine neonicotinoids (imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, clothianidin, dinotefuran) where applicable unless mandated otherwise by law, and to avoid replacing them with other products with a level I bee precaution rating.
2. To help improve and expand pollinator habitats, Walmart U.S. will:
a. Encourage fresh produce suppliers to protect, restore, or establish pollinator habitats by 2025 on at least 3% of land they own, operate, and/or invest in (e.g., community gardens, pollinator-friendly solar,3 sustainable landscapes4). Suppliers are encouraged to report annual progress through Walmart’s annual sustainability surveys.
b. Encourage live-plant suppliers to label pollinator-friendly plants (plants grown without neonicotinoids, flupyradifurone and sulfoxaflor) for sale in our retail stores.
c. Continue to avoid selling invasive plant species based on recognized regional lists.
d. Help educate customers about pollinator plants for home gardens. In the spring of 2021, more than 1.3 million annual and perennial neonic-free plants for sale in our stores will carry tags to help customers identify plants that attract pollinators. We will explore other initiatives, online and in store, to engage and educate customers.
e. Explore opportunities to incorporate pollinator habitat on Walmart U.S. real estate or in local communities, including:
1 Klein et al, Importance of Pollinators in Changing Landscapes for World Crops, 2006.
2 IPBES, The Assessment Report on Pollinators, Pollination and Food Production of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), 2017.
3 UVM Extension, Land under and around solar arrays can be planted with pollinator-friendly vegetation.
4 A place where people steward natural capital alongside sustainable production systems at a scale that encompasses multiple levels of governance, a wide range of uses, and essential natural capital, to enhance long-term human well-being in a changing world. Conservation International, Sustainable Landscape Approach Implementation guidebook, 2018, p. 4.
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Social Media Guidelines
We engage with our customers and stakeholders beyond the walls of our stores: you can find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn and Medium. This page will give you a better idea on how to engage with us in social media, what you can expect from us, and where to find more information.
Walmart's Twitter Engagement Guidelines
Twitter asks a very basic question of its users: “What’s happening?” And we know the answer to that question – we’re working every day to help people save money so they can live better.
Through our Twitter account we aim to provide you with information on Walmart’s major activities and initiatives - from sustainability to diversity, from healthier foods to charitable giving. We welcome your thoughts on any and all of those topics.
We are happy to help our customers and associates through Twitter and look forward to hearing from you.
Here are a couple of things you should know about our Twitter engagement:
The posting and presence of content on Twitter and on this site does not necessarily mean that Walmart agrees with the content, ensures its accuracy or otherwise approves of it. Nothing in any Twitter page constitutes a binding representation, agreement or an endorsement on the part of Walmart. Please review Twitter’s terms of use carefully when engaging on the site.
Walmart’s Facebook and Instagram Engagement Guidelines
We’re excited that you’ve joined us on our Facebook or Instagram page, and we know you’ve got plenty to say. At Walmart, our mission is our purpose: we save people money so they can live better.
While you’re with us, we hope you’ll take a moment to read the following guidelines we ask you to follow when contributing to our Facebook or Instagram page:
If you are a Walmart associate, please follow these additional guidelines:
For Walmart managers: If you are a manager, please make sure you are familiar with our Social Media Management Guidelines, available on the Walmart Wire.