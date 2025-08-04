Does Walmart Encourage Work-life Balance?

Paid Time Off & Leave Benefits

Eligible associates can focus on the things that matter most with access to paid time off, including paid sick leave, paid maternity leave, and paid parental leave.

Take time away

Eligible associates can focus on what matters most with qualifying paid or unpaid leaves of absence.

Growing your family

Walmart offers paid leave beginning at 16 weeks for eligible birth mothers when combining maternity and parental leave and paid parental leave starting at 6 weeks for eligible new parents, including those who adopt or foster.

Protect your income

Eligible associates can get cash support through short and long-term disability coverage when they can’t work due to injury, illness, or surgery.