Does Walmart Encourage Work-life Balance?

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Yes, Walmart has several policies that are intended to help associates manage their work and personal lives.
Walmart U.S. store associates know their work schedule two weeks in advance so they can prioritize their well-being and plan for life outside of work. Using the MyWalmart app, associates can view and edit their schedules, update their availability and view and manage their time off. Walmart offers both full-time and part-time schedule options.
Eligible associates can focus on the things that matter most with access to paid time off, including paid sick leave, paid maternity leave, and paid parental leave.
Take time away
Eligible associates can focus on what matters most with qualifying paid or unpaid leaves of absence.
Growing your family
Walmart offers paid leave beginning at 16 weeks for eligible birth mothers when combining maternity and parental leave and paid parental leave starting at 6 weeks for eligible new parents, including those who adopt or foster.
Protect your income
Eligible associates can get cash support through short and long-term disability coverage when they can’t work due to injury, illness, or surgery.
Associates have access to a variety of tech tools to remove friction from their daily work and let them focus on the most important tasks, like taking care of customers. Associates can also access a wide variety of learning resources through their company-provided digital devices, allowing them to build new skills and grow their careers.
Walmart’s purpose and values are timeless, and training includes a focus on helping managers learn key leadership skills like empathy, communication, giving feedback and problem solving. This focus builds a culture where leaders focus on both the “what” and “how” of daily work.
Listening is core to Walmart’s culture and managers across the company consistently seek feedback through both structured and informal channels to enhance the associate experience.
Benefits and programs described are applicable for 2026. This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.
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