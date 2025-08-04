How much do Walmart associates make?

Opportunities for Advancement

We are continuously investing in higher wages.

Associates can move up quickly into higher-paying roles, with the average promotion coming within nine months of joining the company. To create more room for growth, 90% of U.S. roles do not require college degrees, including salaried store, club and supply chain management roles that pay over $117,000 annually.

Over the past few years, we’ve introduced higher-paying roles in our stores, raised wages for more than 1 million frontline associates and invested in benefits, skills training and education to create clearer career pathways that give associates more room to increase their pay as they build a career here.