 
 
Logout
Logout
Home
Ask Walmart
How much do Walmart associates make?

How much do Walmart associates make?

Working at Walmart means you get competitive wages, life-changing benefits and opportunities to move up into careers with greater responsibility and higher pay. Candidates can view pay ranges on all U.S. job postings on careers.walmart.com.

Average Hourly Wages

The average U.S. hourly field associate makes $18.25/hour. Minimum starting wages have increased over 90% since 2015. Supply chain associates make $27/hour on average.

Wage Ranges by Role Type

Below is a list of pay ranges for Walmart U.S. store positions. You can also find additional information on pay, benefits and career growth opportunities on Walmart’s “Working at Walmart” page.
 

  • Team Associate: Hourly pay range: $14 - $37  
  • Team Lead: Hourly pay range: $19 - $37  
  • Coach: Total pay range: $75k - $104k  
  • Store Lead: Total pay range: $100k - $150k  
  • Store Manager Supercenter: Total pay range: $218k - $530k  
  • Distribution and fulfillment centers: Hourly pay range $17.85 - $40.40  
  • Sam's Club: Hourly pay range $16 - $37

Office-Based Associates

Walmart offers competitive total pay packages with base pay, annual performance-based bonuses and stock grants.

Opportunities for Advancement

We are continuously investing in higher wages. 

 

Associates can move up quickly into higher-paying roles, with the average promotion coming within nine months of joining the company. To create more room for growth, 90% of U.S. roles do not require college degrees, including salaried store, club and supply chain management roles that pay over $117,000 annually.

 

Over the past few years, we’ve introduced higher-paying roles in our stores, raised wages for more than 1 million frontline associates and invested in benefits, skills training and education to create clearer career pathways that give associates more room to increase their pay as they build a career here.

Bonuses and Incentives

Hourly and most salaried field associates receive annual performance-based raises. Office-based associates and store managers receive annual performance-based raises, performance-based bonuses and stock grants.

Benefits Beyond Pay

Beyond wages, Walmart provides benefits aimed at prioritizing associates’ emotional, physical and financial well-being.

 

  • Retirement: Our competitive retirement benefits include a 401(k) contribution plan for all U.S. associates beginning on their first day of work and a match of up to 6% for full-time and part-time hourly U.S. associates credited with 1,000 hours of service during their first year. As of FYE2025, we had more than 860,000 associates with retirement savings in our 401(k) plan, and Walmart’s company match in the U.S. totaled $1.82 billion.

  • Stock: Share in the company’s success by participating in our associate stock purchase plan, with a 15% match on the first $1,800 you contribute each year.

  • Medical Coverage: 2025 medical coverage starts at $36.10 per pay period for eligible U.S. associates. Access top specialists for certain complex health conditions at no cost for most medical plans, like our Cancer Center of Excellence in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic.

  • Tuition Assistance: Walmart covers 100% of tuition and books for associates to earn high school diplomas, certificates, credentials and degrees through Live Better U.

  • Paid Time Off: Walmart’s PTO policy for U.S. full-time and part-time frontline hourly associates provides associates with flexibility by combining paid sick leave, vacation time, personal time, and holiday time, and associates begin earning PTO on day one.

  • Flexible Scheduling: Walmart’s scheduling system is built around predictability, consistency, and flexibility, using the MyWalmart app on their phones, associates can view their schedules up to two weeks in advance, pick up extra shifts, trade shifts with each other, view and request time off, and clock in. Read more about our flexible scheduling.

You can find a complete list of associate benefits here.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.