How much do Walmart associates make?

Working at Walmart means you get competitive wages, life-changing benefits and opportunities to move up into careers with greater responsibility and higher pay. Candidates can view pay ranges on all U.S. job postings on careers.walmart.com.
The average U.S. hourly field associate makes $18.25/hour. Minimum starting wages have increased over 90% since 2015. Supply chain associates make $27/hour on average.
Below is a list of pay ranges for Walmart U.S. store positions. You can also find additional information on pay, benefits and career growth opportunities on Walmart’s “Working at Walmart” page.
Walmart offers competitive total pay packages with base pay, annual performance-based bonuses and stock grants.
We are continuously investing in higher wages.
Associates can move up quickly into higher-paying roles, with the average promotion coming within nine months of joining the company. To create more room for growth, 90% of U.S. roles do not require college degrees, including salaried store, club and supply chain management roles that pay over $117,000 annually.
Over the past few years, we’ve introduced higher-paying roles in our stores, raised wages for more than 1 million frontline associates and invested in benefits, skills training and education to create clearer career pathways that give associates more room to increase their pay as they build a career here.
Hourly and most salaried field associates receive annual performance-based raises. Office-based associates and store managers receive annual performance-based raises, performance-based bonuses and stock grants.
Beyond wages, Walmart provides benefits aimed at prioritizing associates’ emotional, physical and financial well-being.
You can find a complete list of associate benefits here.