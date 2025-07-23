Walmart Global Marketplace Seller Privacy Notice

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Last Updated: February 16, 2026
This Notice is available in Spanish and French Canadian.
Updates include:
Walmart Marketplace (collectively referred to as “Walmart”, “we”, “us” or “our” in this Notice) is an online marketplace that allows businesses to sell their products on different Walmart ecommerce platforms. The data controller is Walmart Inc. with an address of 811 Excellence Dr., Bentonville, Arkansas 72716-0160, United States of America.
This Notice outlines how and why we collect, use, disclose, retain and otherwise process, and protect, personal information or equivalent information, which is protected by applicable privacy laws, in connection with our dealings with Walmart Marketplace Retailers (“sellers”, “data subjects”, or “residents”) and potential sellers in connection with the Walmart Marketplace (“platform”). This Notice also explains what rights the individuals referred to above have with respect to our processing of their personal information.
This Notice applies to sellers, sellers who are sole traders, individuals who visit Walmart Marketplace Websites, individuals engaged by corporate sellers, or potential sellers particularly where these individuals will be involved in accessing and using the Walmart Marketplace on behalf of the corporate seller. This includes, for example, sellers’ interactions with brandportal.walmart.com; advertisinghelp.walmart.com; seller.walmart.com; marketplace.walmart.com; retaillink.login.wal-mart.com; developer.walmart.com; and marketplacelearn.walmart.com (“Walmart Marketplace Websites”).
In case of any contradictions between the provisions outlined in this Notice, the provisions of the pertinent, country-specific section will prevail.
Reference to “you” or “your” in this Notice are to the individuals described above.
What is not covered in this Privacy Notice?
This Notice does not apply to any services, websites, or applications that have their own privacy notice, such as Massmart Holdings Limited and Flipkart India Private Limited.
We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual:
We may process your personal data for the purposes identified below, such as to fulfill the contract we have entered into with you and to provide you with our services, as well as to carry out the transactions on our platform. This processing includes the following purposes:
Purpose For Processing
Basis For Processing (where applicable)
We may process your information when we determine it is appropriate in connection with a potential seller’s application to join the Walmart Marketplace, to comply with applicable law, or to carry out onboarding checks in relation to a potential seller. This may include determining whether a seller or potential seller is on a restricted entities list, a sanctions list, or subject to similar restrictions.
For example, this includes checking potential sellers against the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list of countries, regions, organizations and individuals who are sanctioned by the US Federal Government and checking press releases relating to potential sellers and other databases storing lists of restricted sellers.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To create and maintain the relevant seller account and enable and maintain access by the seller to the Walmart Marketplace, to facilitate transactions with other users of our platform, to provide you with a history of your transactions, authentication services, payment processing, or other services you may request, and generally manage our relationship with you.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To handle seller claims, complaints and other communications.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To settle seller payments.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To inform and deliver seller training and development.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To fulfill customer orders, or requests for services, and provide customer services.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To provide IT and administration services and support.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To conduct business analysis, such as analytics, projections, identifying areas for operational improvement, and to grow our business, including identifying potential sellers.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To inform enhancements to our services, systems, and processes.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To maintain and update our operational and technical functionality.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To fulfill our legal and compliance functions or obligations, including external and internal requirements and policies in relation to business management, security, auditing, accounting, and insurance.
Processing is necessary for:
To enforce legal rights or defend or undertake legal proceedings.
Processing is necessary for:
To perform and provide advertising and marketing services to you and/or the relevant seller, including targeted advertising. We manage our marketing and advertising campaigns in connection with the Walmart Marketplace to gain marketing insights and to personalize our service offering.
Our lawful basis for processing, is that you (or the relevant seller organization, as applicable) have authorized, contracted for or consented (where required under applicable law) to receiving marketing/personalization, including targeted advertising, from us.
To analyze how sellers and users are using the Walmart Marketplace.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To send relevant service notifications to sellers in relation to the Walmart Marketplace.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
To prevent and detect fraud and deception, such as by comparing personal information with information stored in fraud detection databases and further storing potential results.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
In line with CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) 1071 (which is a federal rule in the US) we may process details of ethnicity, race, and gender information about the owners of US seller organizations.
Processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject.
For carrying out tax calculations and in connection with the tax exemption program.
Processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject.
To carry out credit checks in order to determine eligibility for merchant cash advances.
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in ensuring our sellers are likely to be able to comply with the repayment terms of a merchant cash advance.
Identity Verification Data: With your explicit written consent, we collect and use (a) your personal data and sensitive personal and biometric data namely fingerprints, facial geometry scans, voiceprints, and iris scans and (b) scanned images or data extracted from government-issued identity documentation such as identification cards, passports or driver's licenses (collectively, “Verification Data” ) solely for the purposes of verifying your identity, validating your ability to participate in Walmart’s services, preventing fraud related to your identity and assisting with complying with Walmart’s legal and regulatory obligations (collectively, “Purposes”). We may share, transfer or make available the Verification Data with third-party service providers, government agencies or bodies, and other affiliated and non-affiliated third parties, whether based domestically or internationally, to the extent necessary to enable and facilitate Walmart’s services, fulfill Walmart’s legal or regulatory obligations. We do not sell, lease, publish, or trade Verification Data. Any transfer of Verification Data to such third parties outside of your jurisdiction will be done according to appropriate safeguards required under applicable law.
You may withdraw your consent for collecting Identity Verification Data at any time by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com. Any withdrawal of your consent will not impact the lawfulness of our use of such Verification Data before your withdrawal of consent.
Automated Decision-Making Technologies Pre-Use Notice: We may use Automated Decision-Making Technologies to help us make decisions that could have a significant impact on you. If we implement those technologies, we will provide you with notice and you will be able to exercise any rights available to you under applicable law.
We collect personal information from you in a variety of ways. It may be:
Provided Directly by You or the Marketplace Seller
You, or the marketplace seller, may provide personal information to us in various ways, such as when you, or the marketplace seller, engage with us for onboarding, account management, and otherwise using the Walmart Marketplace.
Collected Through Automated Means
We may automatically collect personal information from devices that you (or anyone from your household) uses to interact with the Walmart Marketplace, as well as from your interaction with emails that we send to you. The personal information we automatically collect may include Device and Online Identifiers.
When you visit or interact with Walmart Marketplace Websites, we may obtain certain personal information by automated means, such as cookies. For more information about our use of cookies please visit the Walmart Marketplace Cookie Notice.
Obtained from Other Companies Within Our Family
We may obtain your personal information from another organization within our corporate family of companies.
Obtained from External Third-Party Sources
As part of our standard Walmart Marketplace seller onboarding process and to help control seller risk throughout the entire seller lifecycle, we may receive personal information from third party sources, including:
Within Our Corporate Family of Companies
The categories of personal information that we collect may be provided to other companies, including those within our corporate family for the purposes described above.
Other Companies
Vendors for Business Operations: We may also disclose personal information to vendors for business operations to perform services to us or help with our business activities. We may also disclose personal information to our banks, credit reference agencies, and insurers and brokers. We require our vendors for business operations to keep your personal information secure, and we do not allow our vendors for business operations to use or disclose your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf.
Advertising, Marketing, and other Related Technology Partners: We may disclose your personal information to advertising technology partners, which are companies that use cookies, pixels, beacons, and similar technologies to tailor the ads you see using information collected about you over time on Walmart Marketplace Websites, and across other participating websites and mobile services. Advertising technology providers include ad servers, advertising agencies, technology vendors that support media buying and selling, and research firms. For more information about your choices related to interest-based advertising, see the Walmart Marketplace Cookie Notice.
We may disclose your personal information to measurement and analytics vendors. These vendors include, for example, companies that provide aggregate reporting on Walmart Marketplace Websites’ performance, and the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns and services. To learn more about Google Analytics, please visit https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/.
We may anonymize your personal information and disclose the resulting aggregated information that does not identify you or a household (directly or indirectly) (“deidentified data”) with third parties for any purpose including industry analysis and demographic analysis.
Law Enforcement, Courts, and Other Legal or Government Bodies
We may also provide your personal information to third parties, such as law enforcement, courts, or other legal or government bodies when legally required to do so by law when we believe that this will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons. We may also share to respond to a request from law enforcement, search warrant, or other valid legal inquiry, or to respond to a court or other investigative body in the case of an alleged breach of an agreement or violation of law.
Your personal information may, in addition, be disclosed to regulatory authorities, for example, in response to consumer protection inquiries.
Business Transfers
If we plan to merge, sell, or reorganize our business, we may disclose your personal information as part of the business arrangement. (This may also include transfers of personal information made as a part of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings). We will use reasonable measures to help ensure your information is handled in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
Categories of Personal Information We Disclose to Third Parties
We may disclose your personal information to certain categories of third parties, as described below or as otherwise described in this Notice.
Category of Third Party
Categories of Personal Information Disclosed
Reason
Vendors for Business Operations
|
Research Consultants
|
Auditors
|
Professional advisors
|
Banks, credit reference agencies; insurers and brokers
|
Those that have or may acquire control or ownership of our business
|
Other Marketplace sellers and potential sellers accessing the Seller Forum
|
We take steps to ensure that the personal information we collect is processed according to the provisions of this Notice and the requirements of applicable data protection laws for the data subject. We may process your personal information in other jurisdictions, including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and India.
We will retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for as set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of collection, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal information for a longer period in the event of a complaint, investigation, or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you, or the organization that you work for. However, we will not retain your information for any longer than is required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the personal information that we collect in accordance with Walmart retention policies and procedures.
Biometric Retention Schedule: We only retain biometric identifiers and biometric information until the initial purpose at the point of collection has been satisfied or within three years of your last interaction with us, whichever occurs first, in accordance with applicable laws, at which point it will be securely deleted. We securely delete scanned images or data extracted from government-issued identification cards promptly after the initial purpose for collection has been satisfied, unless required to be retained for a longer period under applicable law.
We use reasonable information security measures, in compliance with data protection laws, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. Learn more about measures you can take to protect the security of your personal information.
The Walmart Marketplace may include links to third-party websites, plug-ins and applications. Clicking on those links or enabling those connections may allow third parties to collect or disclose personal information about you. We may not own or control these linked online services or third-party features, and we are not responsible for the information practices of the third parties that have ownership or control over them. In some cases, these third parties operate independently from us, which means their privacy practices are not covered in this Notice. We recommend that you review their privacy statements to learn about these third parties' privacy practices, including details on the personal information they may collect about you.
If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information, and we will fulfill each request to the extent required by law.
If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial. You can request to:
You may also use the Global Privacy Control (GPC) to opt out of the processing of personal information for purposes of Targeted Advertising or the sale/share of your personal information through the use of the GPC. If you notify us of your opt-out preferences through GPC, we will honor your request with respect to the browser or device that sends us the GPC signal. Our Sites will not respond to other types of “do not track” signals.
When we receive a GPC signal or an opt-out of sale/share request, we will display a notification in the footer to indicate to you that your opt-out request is honored. This opt-out will be immediately effective on data collected during that interaction. For other data that we hold in our system, it may take up to 15 days from receipt of your request to process the opt-out.
After opting out of the sale of your personal information or sharing of your personal information for cross-context behavioral advertising purposes, you may still receive ads from Walmart Marketplace, however they will not be tailored to you.
We will not retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
How to Exercise Your California Privacy Rights: California data subjects may request to exercise any of their privacy rights, or to appeal the result of a data request, by clicking the “Your Privacy Choices” link in the footer of the seller site(s) relevant to you. You may also call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278), press one, and say “Privacy”.
How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction, and Deletion Requests: If you request access to your personal information, including significant decisions we may have made about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that provide us with your:
First name and last name
Address
Email address
Phone number
You may be asked to complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.
What If You Can’t Verify My Identity? If we can’t verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, request, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.
How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent? If you’d like an authorized agent to exercise your rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the California resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to globalprivacy@wal-mart.com.
Number of Requests We Fulfilled Last Year: To view metrics about how many requests we received last year, please click How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?
Additional California Consumer Privacy Act Disclosures
Walmart may occasionally provide compensation in exchange for your time. However, Walmart does not provide financial incentives for Marketplace Sellers’ personal information.
Walmart does not knowingly sell or share (for cross-context behavioral advertising) the personal information of consumers under 16 years of age.
You may request that we:
Your request must be detailed enough to allow us to identify the documents or other media containing the personal information you wish to access. Once we receive your written request, we may need to validate your identity and the reason for your request. If you’d like an authorized agent to exercise your privacy rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a notarized power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you authorizing the agent to submit your requests.
For your protection, we only fulfill requests for the personal information associated with the email address that you identify in your request, and we may need to take other steps to verify your identity before taking any action. If we can’t verify your identity, we will notify you, and your Privacy Request may not be processed.
When permitted by law, we may charge an appropriate fee to cover the costs of responding to your request. These fees, if any, are reasonable and are usually limited to the cost of transcription, reproduction or transmission.
If you make a request, we will confirm that we have received your request and let you know if we need further information. We typically fulfill your request within one month unless the request is particularly complex, or we receive multiple requests from you. In these cases, we may extend the time period but we will always let you know. Please note that we may refuse your Privacy Request where we are entitled to do so under applicable law.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising your privacy rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
If you have a concern about the way we addressed your Privacy Request, use this tool to find the right organization to contact or reach out to the appropriate provincial or federal privacy commissioner.
Canada data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller Canada Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where Chile data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Chile data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller Chile Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where Hong Kong Special administered Region data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Hong Kong data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller Hong Kong Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where India data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
You also retain certain responsibilities for the information provided by you and they are as follows;
India data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller India Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where Mexico data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
When you submit your request you must attach: copy of your official ID, if you are acting by your legal representative you must attach copy of the power of attorney that appoints you a legal representative and copy of the official ID.
Mexico data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights to the Walmart Privacy Team with the subject line “Marketplace Seller Mexico Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where Turkey data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Turkey data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller Turkey Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where UK or EU data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Depending on whether UK and/or EU data protection laws apply you may have the right to make a complaint to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK regulator for data protection issues, and/or to the data protection supervisory authority in your jurisdiction. We would, however, always appreciate the chance to deal with your concerns before you approach a supervisory authority. Contact details for the ICO are available here. For a list of EEA data protection supervisory authorities and their contact details see here.
UK and EEA data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller UK and EEA Data Subject”.
You have the following rights where Vietnam data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial when necessary to do so under the law.
Vietnamese citizens also have certain obligations that apply to personal information. These obligations include:
What Are the Potential Harms from Data Processing? We respect the trust that you place in us and the privacy of the information that you share, and we use reasonable information security measures to protect your personal information. However, there are risks presented by personal data processing, such as accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, personal data transmitted, stored, or otherwise processed which may lead to physical, material, or non-material damage.
Vietnam data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Marketplace Seller Vietnam Data Subject”.
Other Regions
All other data subjects outside of the US can contact us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com or at the address below to exercise their applicable privacy rights.
For EU data subjects only:
Our local representative is CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB. Their address is:
Walmart EU Privacy (MRN)
c/o CMS Hasche Sigle
Nymphenburger Strasse 12
80335 Munich
Germany
GDPR-Representative@cms-hs.com
For Mexico data subjects only:
If you have questions about this Notice or our data privacy practices, you may contact us by mail at:
Nueva Walmart de México
S. de R.L. de C.V. Av. Nextengo No. 78
Colonia Santa Cruz Acayucan
Alcaldía Azcapotzalco, C.P. 02770, Mexico City
For UK data subjects only:
Our local representative is CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang. You can contact them by email at WMTUKrep@cms-cmno.com.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.