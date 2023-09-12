Stay Secure Online - Cybersecurity Hygiene

Keeping your private information private is increasingly important as our digital world expands. There are steps you can take to protect the things you want to stay private – and some of them take but a few clicks.
Read on for some cybersecurity hygiene steps to help keep yourself secure online.
Memes and viral trends may mean new friends but sharing on social media also opens you up to risk. Connect with your network but take caution too. Social media is a commonly-used tool by bad actors to gather information about you and then steal your identity or create fake accounts and extort information or infect your family and friends.
Phishing is sort of what it sounds like: Someone is trying to catch you unaware. Bad actors send malicious links via email to steal personal information. It happens a lot, but you can be the first line of defense. Don't take the bait!
Autofill is amazing when you really want to buy something quickly. But before you do, make sure you know where you're shopping! Consumers should be mindful of their online shopping habits to ensure they shop safely and keep their information secure. Here are a few ways you can keep your information secure – even as you engage in some retail therapy.
Keeping your network secure is essential. If someone gains access to your router, they can see anything connected to your network – including your phone and any internet-enabled gadgets, like your garage door or your security system. 22% of consumers have detected malicious software on a computer, Wi-Fi network, smartphone, tablet, smart home or other connected device. (Source: Norton)
The more connected our mobile device is to our online accounts and network, the more important it is to ensure you are taking the necessary steps to stay secure.
Strong passwords across accounts and devices is an important tool to keeping your privacy secure online. Accounts now have different requirements on what they define as a strong password including capitalization, symbols, numbers and total number of characters in the password. Did you know that a password like “L3ngth=Str3ngth!” takes about 412,000,000,000,000 years to crack?
Further enhance your password security by following these simple steps:
Vishing happens over the phone, when bad actors call posing as a trusted person to gain information by getting you to click a link, log into a website, download a file, provide credentials or obtain other information.
Cybercriminals can leverage spoofed websites to install spyware on unsuspecting victims, which can turn your latest web search into an opportunity for a bad actor to gain access to your personal information or devices.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is bringing every aspect of our lives online. Phones, watches, printers, thermostats, lightbulbs, cameras and refrigerators are only a handful of devices connecting to our home networks. These connected devices can make everyday tasks easier and our lives much simpler. However, IoT devices come with security issues that you should know about.
Kids of all ages are joining the digital world for various reasons, including schoolwork, playing games, engaging in the metaverse, watching videos and connecting with friends. It’s important that they learn safe cybersecurity behaviors at a young age.
You may be aware of the dangers associated with digital files like downloading email attachments or visiting suspicious websites. However, even physical devices like USB drives, external hard drives and SD cards present a security risk for data corruption or infecting a system with malware.
Traveling is an opportunity to explore, relax or try something new. Staying secure while traveling allows you to focus on the trip and collecting memories – not cybersecurity threats.
Who doesn’t love a freshly baked cookie? Unfortunately, in our digital world, you need to use caution when accepting cookies during your browsing sessions. Computer cookies are text files stored on your web browser that can be used to communicate to the site when you are a repeat visitor, so the website ’remembers’ you and your preferences or browsing history. However, bad actors can use cookies to monitor your other browsing activity including keystrokes.
Social engineering is the use of deception where a bad actor uses human interaction to manipulate an individual into divulging personal or confidential information that can give them access to data, accounts, systems or physical locations. There are several types of social engineering: phishing, vishing, baiting, pretexting and scareware. We covered specific tips for phishing and vishing on this page. Below are other tips that help with a variety of social engineering tactics.
Storing information on the cloud may sound like something only companies or tech-savvy individuals do, but it’s more common than you may realize.
The convenience of using public WiFi is offered as a benefit at our favorite restaurants, coffee shops, stores and even public libraries. Avoid quickly turning a convenient service into a headache by following some best practices.
With the increase in use of data and technology, trust becomes critically important. Our Global Information Security team is responsible for securing our digital ecosystem, minimizing risk across the enterprise and defending against cyberthreats to protect customers, members, associates, data and systems.