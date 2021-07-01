How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?

En Español

During 2020, we received requests from California residents under the California Consumer Privacy Act. A request is received when a consumer or their agent submits a request through our online form or contact center. A request may be denied if the consumer submitted a request but did not complete steps to enable us to verify their identity, or their identity could not otherwise be verified. A request submitted by an authorized agent may be denied if the agent did not provide sufficient documentation to allow us to determine that the agent was authorized by the consumer to submit the request.

We take seriously the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share with us. We want to ensure that we provide your personal information to only you or a person you specifically authorize. Because of this, we only fulfill requests for access to or deletion of personal information when we can verify the identity or authorization of the requestor.



# Received # Delivered # Denied* Median Days to Respond Requests to Access Personal Information 47,445 22,693 24,752 28.43 Requests to Delete Personal Information 6,194 2,714 3,480 19.99 Requests to Stop the Sale of Personal Information 354,275 352,940 1,335 7.76

*Denied requests include where the customer did not complete steps to verify their identity, where we were otherwise unable to verify the identity of the requestor, or where an agent did not provide sufficient documentation to allow us to determine that they were authorized to make the request.