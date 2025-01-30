Walmart Marketplace Seller Cookie Notice

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
For users in the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Hong Kong, our Cookie Notice includes information about how Walmart uses cookies on websites (the “Sites”) that we operate for Walmart Marketplace Sellers and how it relates to your use of our website. This Notice is intended to complement the Walmart Marketplace Seller Privacy Notice, which sets out how and why we collect, store, use and share personal information more generally.
This Cookie Notice applies to the following Sites:
A cookie is a small text file that is placed on your computer or device when you visit these Sites to identify your computer and web browser. Cookies and other similar technologies (collectively referred to as “Cookies”) are stored and used to send information to the website about your preferences and past actions to facilitate the operation of the Site(s) and provide a more personalized experience. The information collected may relate to you, your preferences, or your device. Walmart implements the following types of cookies on the Site(s):
You can choose not to allow performance, functional, and targeting/advertising cookies. However, it may impact your experience of the Site(s)and the services we are able to offer.
For further information on our use of cookies, including a detailed list of your information which we and others may collect through cookies, please see the section entitled “What Cookies Do We Use and Why?” below.
For further information on cookies generally, including how to control and manage them, visit the guidance on cookies published by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (Cookies | ICO) for users in the European Union and the United Kingdom.
While strictly necessary cookies do not require consent and are essential for the Site(s) to function, we will ask for your consent to place other cookies or similar technologies on your device through the use of a cookie banner that will be presented when you visit the Site(s).
You can withdraw any consent to the use of cookies or manage any other cookie preferences at any time by clicking on ‘Privacy Center’ in the footer of the Site(s).
You can then adjust sliders the sliders to off to withdraw your consent. It may be necessary to refresh the page for the updated settings to take effect.
If you prefer not to receive any cookies, you have the option to modify your browser settings to reject all cookies, including those that are essential. However, please note that by doing so, you may lose access to some of the features available on our Site(s). For further information about cookies and how to disable them, please go to the guidance on cookies published by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (Cookies | ICO), for users in the European Union and the United Kingdom.
In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in brandportal.walmart.com:
|
Cookie Name
|
Lifespan
|
Classification
|
Purpose
|
Third Party or Walmart?
|
mp_*_mixpanel
|
1 year(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is set by Mixpanel to track user interaction events.
|
Third Party
In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in marketplacelearn.walmart.com:
|
Cookie Name
|
Lifespan
|
Classification
|
Purpose
|
Third Party or Walmart?
|
mp_636daec7f1bb5d642f18978887ea1a2d_mixpanel
|
1 year(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is set by Mixpanel to track user interaction events.
|
Third Party
In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in advertisinghelp.walmart.com:
|
Cookie Name
|
Lifespan
|
Classification
|
Purpose
|
Third Party or Walmart?
|
_ga_<string>, _ga
|
2 year(s)
|
Performance
|
These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.
|
Third Party
|
_gat_UA-<string>
|
1 min(s), 12 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).
|
Third Party
|
_gat_gtag_UA_
|
1 min(s), 18 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is set by Google Analytics to distinguish unique website users anonymously.
|
Third Party
|
_gid
|
1 day(s)
|
Performance
|
This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|
Third Party
In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in seller.walmart.com:
|
Cookie Name
|
Lifespan
|
Classification
|
Purpose
|
Third Party or Walmart?
|
_ga_<string>, _ga
|
2 year(s)
|
Performance
|
These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.
|
Third Party
|
_gat_UA-<string>
|
1 min(s), 12 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).
|
Third Party
|
_gid
|
1 day(s)
|
Performance
|
This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|
Third Party
|
Mp_*_mixpanel
|
1 year(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is set by Mixpanel to track user interaction events.
|
Third Party
|
_gcl_au
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
Used to measure ad and campaign performance and conversion rates for Google ads on a site visited.
|
Third Party
|
__hssrc
|
Session
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Hubspot cookie is set when the session cookie is changed to determine if the user has reset their browser.
|
Third Party
|
__hstc
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This is a HubSpot analytics session tracking cookie and is used for tracking website visitors.
|
Third Party
|
hubspotutk
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Hubspot cookie keeps track of a visitor's identity. It is passed to HubSpot on form submission and used when deduplicating contacts.
|
Third Party
|
__hssc
|
30 min(s), 12 sec(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Hubspot cookie keeps track of sessions. This is used to determine if HubSpot should increment the session number and timestamps in the __hstc cookie.
|
Third Party
|
personalization_id
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Twitter and is used for tracking and personalization purposes, including targeting advertisements based on user interests and activity.
|
Third Party
|
guest_id_ads
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by Twitter for advertising when logged out.
|
Third Party
|
guest_id_marketing
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by Twitter for marketing when logged out.
|
Third Party
|
guest_id
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Twitter to identify and track the website visitor.
|
Third Party
|
UserMatchHistory
|
2 day(s), 12 hour(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to track visitors across multiple websites in order to present relevant advertisements based on the visitor's preferences.
|
Third Party
|
bscookie
|
1 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by LinkedIn and is used for remembering that a logged in user is verified by two factor authentication and has previously logged in.
|
Third Party
|
ln_or
|
1 day(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This is a LinkedIn cookie used to determine if Oribi analytics can be carried out on a specific domain, aiding in the collection of statistical data on users' behaviour across the website and its subdomains.
|
Third Party
|
lidc
|
1 day(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used for routing from share buttons and ad tags.
|
Third Party
|
li_sugr
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to make a probabilistic match of a user's identity outside the Designated Countries.
|
Third Party
|
li_gc
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This is a cookie from LinkedIn and is used for storing visitors' consent regarding the use of cookies for non-essential purposes.
|
Third Party
|
AnalyticsSyncHistory
|
2 day(s), 12 hour(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to store information about the synchronization of analytical data between different LinkedIn domains.
|
Third Party
|
bcookie
|
1 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to uniquely identify devices accessing LinkedIn to detect abuse on the platform.
|
Third Party
|
_fbp
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Facebook and is used for advertising purposes, including tracking, and targeting advertisements to specific users.
|
Third Party
|
_rdt_uuid
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Reddit and is used for remarketing on reddit.com.
|
Third Party
|
test_cookie
|
15 min(s), 6 sec(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by DoubleClick (which is owned by Google) to determine if the website visitor's browser supports cookies.
|
Third Party
|
__cf_bm
|
30 min(s), 12 sec(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by HubSpots CDN Provider (Cloudflare) and is a necessary cookie for bot protection.
|
Third Party
In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in marketplace.walmart.com:
|
Cookie Name
|
Lifespan
|
Classification
|
Purpose
|
Third Party or Walmart?
|
_ga_<string>, _ga
|
2 year(s)
|
Performance
|
These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.
|
Third Party
|
_gat_UA-<string>
|
1 min(s), 12 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).
|
Third Party
|
_gid
|
1 day(s)
|
Performance
|
This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|
Third Party
|
_gcl_au
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
Used to measure ad and campaign performance and conversion rates for Google ads on a site visited.
|
Third Party
|
__hssc
|
30 min(s), 12 sec(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Hubspot cookie keeps track of sessions. This is used to determine if HubSpot should increment the session number and timestamps in the __hstc cookie.
|
Third Party
|
hubspotutk
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Hubspot cookie keeps track of a visitor's identity. It is passed to HubSpot on form submission and used when deduplicating contacts.
|
Third Party
|
__hstc
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This is a HubSpot analytics session tracking cookie and is used for tracking website visitors.
|
Third Party
|
__hssrc
|
Session
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Hubspot cookie is set when the session cookie is changed to determine if the user has reset their browser.
|
Third Party
|
CONSENT
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Google cookie carries out information about how the end user uses the website and any advertising that the end user may have seen before visiting the said website.
|
Third Party
|
test_cookie
|
15 min(s), 6 sec(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by DoubleClick (which is owned by Google) to determine if the website visitor's browser supports cookies.
|
Third Party
|
IDE
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by Google DoubleClick to register and report the website user's actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser's ads.
|
Third Party
|
li_sugr
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to track the use of embedded services.
|
Third Party
|
_rdt_uuid
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Reddit to help build a profile of your interests and show you relevant ads.
|
Third Party
|
guest_id
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Twitter to identify and track the website visitor.
|
Third Party
|
personalization_id
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Twitter, the cookie allows the visitor to share content from the website onto their Twitter profile.
|
Third Party
|
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|
6 month(s)
|
Functional
|
This cookie is set by Youtube to keep track of user preferences for Youtube videos embedded in sites; it can also determine whether the website visitor is using the new or old version of the Youtube interface.
|
Third Party
|
YSC
|
Session
|
Performance
|
This cookie is set by YouTube to track views of embedded videos.
|
Third Party
|
guest_id_ads
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set due to Twitter integration and sharing capabilities for the social media.
|
Third Party
|
_fbp
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers.
|
Third Party
|
CONSENT
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by Google to store a user’s state regarding their cookies choices.
|
Third Party
|
fr
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This Facebook cookie is used to deliver, measure and improve the relevancy of ads.
|
Third Party
|
guest_id_marketing
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by Twitter and is used for advertising when logged out. This cookie collects information on user behavior on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.
|
Third Party
|
NID
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by Google to remember your preferences and other information, such as your preferred language.
|
Third Party
|
bscookie
|
1 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is used by LinkedIn and is used for remembering that a logged in user is verified by two factor authentication and has previously logged in.
|
Third Party
|
li_gc
|
6 month(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This is a cookie from LinkedIn and is used for storing visitors' consent regarding the use of cookies for non-essential purposes.
|
Third Party
|
AnalyticsSyncHistory
|
2 day(s), 12 hour(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to store information about the synchronization of analytical data between different LinkedIn domains.
|
Third Party
|
ln_or
|
1 day(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This is a LinkedIn cookie used to determine if Oribi analytics can be carried out on a specific domain, aiding in the collection of statistical data on users' behavior across the website and its subdomains.
|
Third Party
|
UserMatchHistory
|
2 day(s), 12 hour(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to track visitors across multiple websites in order to present relevant advertisements based on the visitor's preferences.
|
Third Party
|
bcookie
|
1 year(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to uniquely identify devices accessing LinkedIn to detect abuse on the platform.
|
Third Party
|
lidc
|
1 day(s)
|
Targeting/Advertising
|
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used for routing from share buttons and ad tags.
|
Third Party
|
_an_uid
|
1 week(s)
|
Targeting
|
Presents the user with relevant content and advertisement, facilitate real-time bidding for advertisers
|
Third Party
|
_gd_session
|
4 hour(s)
|
Targeting
|
Collects visitor data related to the user’s visit to the website for targeted advertisements.
|
Third Party
|
_gd_visitor
|
2 year(s)
|
Targeting
|
This cookie collects visitor data related to the user’s visit to the website for targeted advertisements.
|
Third Party
|
mp_706c95f0b1efdbcfcce0f666821c2237_mixpanel
|
1 year(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie collects information about how visitors use a website.
|
Third Party
|
muc_ads
|
730 day(s)
|
Targeting
|
This cookie collects data on user behaviour and interaction in order to optimize the website and make advertisement on the website more relevant.
|
Third party
|
receive-cookie-deprecation
|
3640 day(s)
|
Targeting
|
This cookie collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.
|
Third party
|
XANDR_PANID
|
3 month(s)
|
Targeting
|
This cookie registers data on the visitor. The information is used to optimize advertisement relevance.
|
Third party
|
qm-rc, qm-ssc
|
Session
|
Performance
|
This cookie is from Quantum Metric to understand and improve how a user uses the website.
|
Third Party
|
QuantumMetricSessionID
|
30 min(s), 18 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is from Quantum Metric to understand and improve how a user uses the website.
|
Third Party
|
QuantumMetricUserID
|
1 year(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is from Quantum Metric to understand and improve how a user uses the website.
|
Third Party
|
icegram_campaign_shown_16415, icegram_campaign_shown_16418, icegram_campaign_shown_16428, icegram_campaign_shown_19357, icegram_campaign_shown_18336, icegram_campaign_shown_20604, icegram_campaign_shown_20222
|
Session
|
Targeting
|
The website uses Icegram to create banners for the above the fold section on the landing pages of the website which helps in generating leads for the business.
|
Third Party
In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in developer.walmart.com:
|
Cookie Name
|
Lifespan
|
Classification
|
Purpose
|
Third Party or Walmart?
|
_ga_<string>, _ga
|
2 year(s)
|
Performance
|
These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.
|
Third Party
|
_gat_gtag_UA_*, _gat_gtag_UA_
|
1 min(s), 18 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
These cookies are set by Google Analytics to distinguish unique website users anonymously.
|
Third Party
|
_gat
|
1 min(s), 36 sec(s)
|
Performance
|
This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).
|
Third Party
|
_gid
|
1 day(s)
|
Performance
|
This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|
Third Party
The website cvent.me only uses Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above.
Our Site(s) contain links to the websites of trusted third parties. These third-party websites may also use cookies or similar technologies in accordance with their own separate policies. Please consult their policies as appropriate.
Please contact us if you have any questions or comments about our privacy practices or this Cookie Notice. You can reach us online at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com or you can write to us at:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
Please check our Cookie Notice and Privacy Notice periodically for changes. We may modify this Notice at any time at our sole discretion. If we make material changes to this Notice regarding new or expanded uses of the personal information that we have collected about you, we will notify you either through an email to the address you provided or by prominent posting on the Site(s) and, where appropriate, we will obtain consent from you either through email or the Site(s).
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.