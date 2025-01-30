 
 
Logout
Walmart Global Marketplace Seller Privacy Notice
Walmart Marketplace Seller Cookie Notice

Last Updated: February 16, 2026
This Notice is also available in Spanish and French.

Notice of Changes

  • Updated “Contact Us” Information

What Does Our Cookie Notice Include?

For users in the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Hong Kong, our Cookie Notice includes information about how Walmart uses cookies on websites (the “Sites”) that we operate for Walmart Marketplace Sellers and how it relates to your use of our website. This Notice is intended to complement the Walmart Marketplace Seller Privacy Notice, which sets out how and why we collect, store, use and share personal information more generally.

 

This Cookie Notice applies to the following Sites:

What Are Cookies?

A cookie is a small text file that is placed on your computer or device when you visit these Sites to identify your computer and web browser. Cookies and other similar technologies (collectively referred to as “Cookies”) are stored and used to send information to the website about your preferences and past actions to facilitate the operation of the Site(s) and provide a more personalized experience. The information collected may relate to you, your preferences, or your device. Walmart implements the following types of cookies on the Site(s):

  • Strictly Necessary or Essential Cookies: These cookies enable core functions of our Site(s) and are necessary for its operation. Among other functions, they are required to allow you to browse the Site(s), ensure that that content loads quickly, log in and out of your account, and keep this/these Site(s) secure. Because these cookies are essential for the website to function, they are set by default and cannot be turned off.
  • Performance Cookies: These cookies allow us to recognize and count visitors to this/these Site(s). They also allow us to check that our online services are working as intended and make improvements to these services.
  • Functional Cookies: These cookies also allow us to remember the choices you make on this/these Site(s) and customize it for your use, such as your display and language preferences.
  • Targeting/Advertising Cookies: These cookies gather more information about you and your online activity to help advertisers deliver personalized marketing that may be more relevant to your interests.

You can choose not to allow performance, functional, and targeting/advertising cookies. However, it may impact your experience of the Site(s)and the services we are able to offer.


For further information on our use of cookies, including a detailed list of your information which we and others may collect through cookies, please see the section entitled “What Cookies Do We Use and Why?” below.


For further information on cookies generally, including how to control and manage them, visit the guidance on cookies published by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (Cookies | ICO) for users in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

How Can I Consent to the Use of Cookies or Change My Cookie Preferences?

While strictly necessary cookies do not require consent and are essential for the Site(s) to function, we will ask for your consent to place other cookies or similar technologies on your device through the use of a cookie banner that will be presented when you visit the Site(s).


You can withdraw any consent to the use of cookies or manage any other cookie preferences at any time by clicking on ‘Privacy Center’ in the footer of the Site(s).


You can then adjust sliders the sliders to off to withdraw your consent. It may be necessary to refresh the page for the updated settings to take effect.


If you prefer not to receive any cookies, you have the option to modify your browser settings to reject all cookies, including those that are essential. However, please note that by doing so, you may lose access to some of the features available on our Site(s). For further information about cookies and how to disable them, please go to the guidance on cookies published by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (Cookies | ICO), for users in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

What Cookies Do We Use and Why?

In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in brandportal.walmart.com:

 

Cookie Name

Lifespan

Classification

Purpose

Third Party or Walmart?

mp_*_mixpanel

1 year(s)

Performance

This cookie is set by Mixpanel to track user interaction events.

Third Party

 

In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in marketplacelearn.walmart.com:

 

Cookie Name

Lifespan

Classification

Purpose

Third Party or Walmart?

mp_636daec7f1bb5d642f18978887ea1a2d_mixpanel

1 year(s)

Performance

This cookie is set by Mixpanel to track user interaction events.

Third Party

 

In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in advertisinghelp.walmart.com:

 

Cookie Name

Lifespan

Classification

Purpose

Third Party or Walmart?

_ga_<string>, _ga

2 year(s)

Performance

These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.

Third Party

_gat_UA-<string>

1 min(s), 12 sec(s)

Performance

This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).

Third Party

_gat_gtag_UA_

1 min(s), 18 sec(s)

Performance

This cookie is set by Google Analytics to distinguish unique website users anonymously.

Third Party

_gid

1 day(s)

Performance

This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.

Third Party

 

In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in seller.walmart.com:

 

Cookie Name

Lifespan

Classification

Purpose

Third Party or Walmart?

_ga_<string>, _ga

2 year(s)

Performance

These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.

Third Party

_gat_UA-<string>

1 min(s), 12 sec(s)

Performance

This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).

Third Party

_gid

1 day(s)

Performance

This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.

Third Party

Mp_*_mixpanel

1 year(s)

Performance

This cookie is set by Mixpanel to track user interaction events.

Third Party

_gcl_au

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

Used to measure ad and campaign performance and conversion rates for Google ads on a site visited.

Third Party

__hssrc

Session

Targeting/Advertising

This Hubspot cookie is set when the session cookie is changed to determine if the user has reset their browser.

Third Party

__hstc

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This is a HubSpot analytics session tracking cookie and is used for tracking website visitors.

Third Party

hubspotutk

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This Hubspot cookie keeps track of a visitor's identity. It is passed to HubSpot on form submission and used when deduplicating contacts.

Third Party

__hssc

30 min(s), 12 sec(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This Hubspot cookie keeps track of sessions. This is used to determine if HubSpot should increment the session number and timestamps in the __hstc cookie.

Third Party

personalization_id

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Twitter and is used for tracking and personalization purposes, including targeting advertisements based on user interests and activity.

Third Party

guest_id_ads

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by Twitter for advertising when logged out.

Third Party

guest_id_marketing

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by Twitter for marketing when logged out.

Third Party

guest_id

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Twitter to identify and track the website visitor.

Third Party

UserMatchHistory

2 day(s), 12 hour(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to track visitors across multiple websites in order to present relevant advertisements based on the visitor's preferences.

Third Party

bscookie

1 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by LinkedIn and is used for remembering that a logged in user is verified by two factor authentication and has previously logged in.

Third Party

ln_or

1 day(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This is a LinkedIn cookie used to determine if Oribi analytics can be carried out on a specific domain, aiding in the collection of statistical data on users' behaviour across the website and its subdomains.

Third Party

lidc

1 day(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used for routing from share buttons and ad tags.

Third Party

li_sugr

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to make a probabilistic match of a user's identity outside the Designated Countries.

Third Party

li_gc

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This is a cookie from LinkedIn and is used for storing visitors' consent regarding the use of cookies for non-essential purposes.

Third Party

AnalyticsSyncHistory

2 day(s), 12 hour(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to store information about the synchronization of analytical data between different LinkedIn domains.

Third Party

bcookie

1 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to uniquely identify devices accessing LinkedIn to detect abuse on the platform.

Third Party

_fbp

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Facebook and is used for advertising purposes, including tracking, and targeting advertisements to specific users.

Third Party

_rdt_uuid

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Reddit and is used for remarketing on reddit.com.

Third Party

test_cookie

15 min(s), 6 sec(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by DoubleClick (which is owned by Google) to determine if the website visitor's browser supports cookies.

Third Party

__cf_bm

30 min(s), 12 sec(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by HubSpots CDN Provider (Cloudflare) and is a necessary cookie for bot protection.

Third Party

 

In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in marketplace.walmart.com:

 

Cookie Name

Lifespan

Classification

Purpose

Third Party or Walmart?

_ga_<string>, _ga

2 year(s)

Performance

These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.

Third Party

_gat_UA-<string>

1 min(s), 12 sec(s)

Performance

This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).

Third Party

_gid

1 day(s)

Performance

This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.

Third Party

_gcl_au

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

Used to measure ad and campaign performance and conversion rates for Google ads on a site visited.

Third Party

__hssc

30 min(s), 12 sec(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This Hubspot cookie keeps track of sessions. This is used to determine if HubSpot should increment the session number and timestamps in the __hstc cookie.

Third Party

hubspotutk

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This Hubspot cookie keeps track of a visitor's identity. It is passed to HubSpot on form submission and used when deduplicating contacts.

Third Party

__hstc

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This is a HubSpot analytics session tracking cookie and is used for tracking website visitors.

Third Party

__hssrc

Session

Targeting/Advertising

This Hubspot cookie is set when the session cookie is changed to determine if the user has reset their browser.

Third Party

CONSENT

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This Google cookie carries out information about how the end user uses the website and any advertising that the end user may have seen before visiting the said website.

Third Party

test_cookie

15 min(s), 6 sec(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by DoubleClick (which is owned by Google) to determine if the website visitor's browser supports cookies.

Third Party

IDE

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by Google DoubleClick to register and report the website user's actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser's ads.

Third Party

li_sugr

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to track the use of embedded services.

Third Party

_rdt_uuid

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Reddit to help build a profile of your interests and show you relevant ads.

Third Party

guest_id

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Twitter to identify and track the website visitor.

Third Party

personalization_id

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Twitter, the cookie allows the visitor to share content from the website onto their Twitter profile.

Third Party

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

6 month(s)

Functional

This cookie is set by Youtube to keep track of user preferences for Youtube videos embedded in sites; it can also determine whether the website visitor is using the new or old version of the Youtube interface.

Third Party

YSC

Session

Performance

This cookie is set by YouTube to track views of embedded videos.

Third Party

guest_id_ads

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set due to Twitter integration and sharing capabilities for the social media.

Third Party

_fbp

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by Facebook to deliver a series of advertisement products such as real time bidding from third party advertisers.

Third Party

CONSENT

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by Google to store a user’s state regarding their cookies choices.

Third Party

fr

3 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This Facebook cookie is used to deliver, measure and improve the relevancy of ads.

Third Party

guest_id_marketing

2 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by Twitter and is used for advertising when logged out. This cookie collects information on user behavior on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.

Third Party

NID

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by Google to remember your preferences and other information, such as your preferred language.

Third Party

bscookie

1 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is used by LinkedIn and is used for remembering that a logged in user is verified by two factor authentication and has previously logged in.

Third Party

li_gc

6 month(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This is a cookie from LinkedIn and is used for storing visitors' consent regarding the use of cookies for non-essential purposes.

Third Party

AnalyticsSyncHistory

2 day(s), 12 hour(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to store information about the synchronization of analytical data between different LinkedIn domains.

Third Party

ln_or

1 day(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This is a LinkedIn cookie used to determine if Oribi analytics can be carried out on a specific domain, aiding in the collection of statistical data on users' behavior across the website and its subdomains.

Third Party

UserMatchHistory

2 day(s), 12 hour(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to track visitors across multiple websites in order to present relevant advertisements based on the visitor's preferences.

Third Party

bcookie

1 year(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to uniquely identify devices accessing LinkedIn to detect abuse on the platform.

Third Party

lidc

1 day(s)

Targeting/Advertising

This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used for routing from share buttons and ad tags.

Third Party

_an_uid

1 week(s)

Targeting

Presents the user with relevant content and advertisement, facilitate real-time bidding for advertisers

Third Party

_gd_session

4 hour(s)

Targeting

Collects visitor data related to the user’s visit to the website for targeted advertisements.

Third Party

_gd_visitor

2 year(s)

Targeting

This cookie collects visitor data related to the user’s visit to the website for targeted advertisements.

Third Party

mp_706c95f0b1efdbcfcce0f666821c2237_mixpanel

1 year(s)

Performance

This cookie collects information about how visitors use a website.

Third Party

muc_ads

730 day(s)

Targeting

This cookie collects data on user behaviour and interaction in order to optimize the website and make advertisement on the website more relevant.

Third party

receive-cookie-deprecation

3640 day(s)

Targeting

This cookie collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.

Third party

XANDR_PANID

3 month(s) 

Targeting

This cookie registers data on the visitor. The information is used to optimize advertisement relevance.

Third party

qm-rc, qm-ssc

Session

Performance

This cookie is from Quantum Metric to understand and improve how a user uses the website.

Third Party

QuantumMetricSessionID

30 min(s), 18 sec(s)

Performance

This cookie is from Quantum Metric to understand and improve how a user uses the website.

Third Party

QuantumMetricUserID

1 year(s)

Performance

This cookie is from Quantum Metric to understand and improve how a user uses the website.

Third Party

icegram_campaign_shown_16415, icegram_campaign_shown_16418, icegram_campaign_shown_16428, icegram_campaign_shown_19357, icegram_campaign_shown_18336, icegram_campaign_shown_20604, icegram_campaign_shown_20222

Session

Targeting

The website uses Icegram to create banners for the above the fold section on the landing pages of the website which helps in generating leads for the business.

Third Party

 

In addition to Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above, below you can find a list of cookies used in developer.walmart.com:

 

Cookie Name

Lifespan

Classification

Purpose

Third Party or Walmart?

_ga_<string>, _ga

2 year(s)

Performance

These cookies are associated with Google Universal Analytics and is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the site’s analytics reports.

Third Party

_gat_gtag_UA_*, _gat_gtag_UA_

1 min(s), 18 sec(s)

Performance

These cookies are set by Google Analytics to distinguish unique website users anonymously.

Third Party

_gat

1 min(s), 36 sec(s)

Performance

This cookie is used by Google Analytics to throttle the request rate to the Google Analytics service (limit the number of requests that have to be made to Google).

Third Party

_gid

1 day(s)

Performance

This Google Analytics cookie registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.

Third Party

 

The website cvent.me only uses Strictly Necessary Cookies as described in the “What Are Cookies?” section above.

 

What Cookies Are on Third Party Websites?

Our Site(s) contain links to the websites of trusted third parties. These third-party websites may also use cookies or similar technologies in accordance with their own separate policies. Please consult their policies as appropriate.

How Can I Contact Walmart?

Please contact us if you have any questions or comments about our privacy practices or this Cookie Notice. You can reach us online at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com or you can write to us at:

 

Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160

Changes to the Cookie Notice

Please check our Cookie Notice and Privacy Notice periodically for changes. We may modify this Notice at any time at our sole discretion. If we make material changes to this Notice regarding new or expanded uses of the personal information that we have collected about you, we will notify you either through an email to the address you provided or by prominent posting on the Site(s) and, where appropriate, we will obtain consent from you either through email or the Site(s).

