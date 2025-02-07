 
 
Walmart Visitor Privacy Notice

Updated: February 16, 2026
This Notice is also available in Spanish.

Notice of Changes

  • Updated “Contact Us” Information

The information you share with Walmart before and during your visit helps us provide an efficient check-in process for you and protects the security and safety of our premises.

 

Our founder Sam Walton reminded us that “a promise we make is a promise we keep,” and it’s our promise to our customers, suppliers, and visitors that we respect the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share. Our way of doing that is to let you know in a clear, prominent way how we collect, use, share and above all protect your personal information.

What Does This Privacy Notice Cover?

This Notice outlines how and why we collect, use, share, and protect the personal information of visitors to our corporate offices. This Notice applies to the corporate locations of Walmart Inc. and our family of companies in the United States.

 

Some laws define “personal information” differently, and we use those definitions when they are applicable.

What Personal Information Do We Collect?

We may collect the categories of personal information listed below. Not all categories of personal information will be collected about every individual:

  • Basic Personal Identifiers, such as name, physical address, email address, telephone number, government-issued identifiers (e.g., national identification numbers, driver’s license numbers), and signatures.
  • Device and Online Identifiers, such as MAC address, IP address, cookie IDs, and social media information.
  • Internet and Other Network Activity Information, such as information about your browsing or search activity as well as your interactions with our websites, mobile applications, emails, or advertisements.
  • Commercial Information, such as purchase and transaction history information, details about products associated with services you receive from or through us (e.g., car make, model, year, odometer reading, and Vehicle Identification Number when you visit our Auto Care Center), travel and vacation information, and sweepstakes and contest entries.
  • Communications, such as the content of emails, text messages, or other communications, call logs, and calendar information, where Walmart is a party to the exchange.
  • Demographic Information, such as age, gender, ethnicity, date of birth, family or marital status, education, professional and employment information, family health, and software or virtual assets owned.
  • Financial Information, such as credit or debit card numbers, and financial account numbers.
  • Claims Information, such as personal information collected when an accident, injury, or other claim is reported. Walmart may investigate and collect such additional information regarding the claim as determined in Walmart’s discretion. 
  • Biometric Information, such as voice prints, imagery of the iris, face geometry, and palm prints or fingerprints.
  • Geolocation, such as data about the location of your device, which may be imprecise (i.e., inferred from your device’s IP address). If you provide your consent, this data may be precise.
  • Sensory Information, such as audio, visual, and other sensory information such as photographs and audio and video recordings.
  • Background Information, such as background checks.
  • Inferences, such as the time and date of your arrival at our facility, including who you are meeting with, and individual preferences and characteristics. This may include inferences drawn from and related to behaviors and aptitudes.

How Do We Use Personal Information?

We use personal information to operate and improve our business. For example, we use it for:

  • Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud.
  • Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices and to improve, upgrade, or enhance them, such as training our AI.
  • Debugging to identify and repair errors.
  • Conducting business analysis, such as analytics, projections, and identifying areas for operational improvement.
  • Fulfilling our legal function or obligations.

To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.

 

We use information that may be considered Sensitive Personal Information under state laws for each of the purposes described above. Where required by law, Walmart only processes this Sensitive Personal Information with your consent.

How Do We Collect Personal Information?

We may obtain and combine personal information from different sources, types of technology, and devices. This information may be collected from various places including in facilities, online, and from third parties.

 

Provided Directly by You or a Member of Your Household
You share information with us when you arrive and engage in our visitor check-in process. The information you provide us with is linked to you personally.

 

Collected Through Automated Means

Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) may also be in use on our properties, where permitted by law. Personal information is collected from ALPRs to help ensure security, prevent theft and fraud, assist with parking enforcement, and to help maintain the safety of individuals and properties. See our ALPR Privacy Notice for additional information.

 

Obtained from Other Companies within Our Corporate Family

We may obtain your personal information from another company within our corporate family, such as Sam's Club.

 

Obtained From External Third-Party Sources
For large visitor groups, we allow a pre-registration process to expedite visitor check-in and pre-print guest badges. Through pre-registration, we receive information about you from your employer in relation to your upcoming visit, such as your name and who you will be visiting.

Who Do We Disclose to & Why?

All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies, including those within our Walmart Inc. corporate family, for a business purpose. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, or when legally required to do so by law. We may share personal information about you with vendors for business operations that help with our business activities. We require our vendors for business operations to keep your personal information secure, and do not allow them to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf.

 

We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons.

 

Categories of Personal Information We Disclose to Each Type of Third Party
We may share all categories of personal information described above with certain categories of third parties, as described below.

 

Types of Third Parties to Which the Personal Information Was Disclosed for a Business Purpose

Categories of Personal Information Disclosed for a Business Purpose

Those we are legally required to share with

Sensory information

 

Demographic information

 

Device and online identifiers

 

Inferences

 

Location information

 

Basic personal identifiers

Vendors for business operations that receive data in order to provide services to us (e.g. technology providers, cloud storage providers, etc.)

Sensory information

 

Demographic information

 

Device and online identifiers

 

Inferences

 

Location information

 

Basic personal identifiers

 

How Do We Secure Your Personal Information?

We use reasonable information security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. Learn more about measures you can take to help to protect the security of your personal information.

How Long Do We Retain Your Personal Information?

We will keep the personal information we collect about you for as long as necessary to carry out the purposes set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of data collection, but no longer than as required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the personal information we collect in accordance with Walmart’s retention policies and procedures.

 

Biometric Retention Schedule: Walmart will permanently destroy your biometric identifiers and biometric information when the first of the following occurs: (i) the initial purpose for collecting or obtaining such biometric data has been satisfied; (ii) within three years of your last interaction with us; or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law.

State Privacy Rights

California Privacy Rights
California residents visiting a corporate location as a supplier can obtain information about our privacy practices and their California privacy rights in our Supplier Privacy Notice.

 

California residents visiting a corporate location as a job applicant can obtain information about our privacy practices and their California privacy rights in our Applicant Information Privacy Notice.

 

California residents visiting a corporate location as a visitor may have certain rights regarding the treatment of their personal information. To learn more about your rights or to request to exercise them, to the extent available by law, contact us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Visitor Data Subject” or write to us at the physical address listed in the “Contact Us” section below.

How Will I Know if this Privacy Notice Changes?

We will provide notice of significant updates, but check our Privacy Notice periodically for changes. We will always post the date our Privacy Notice was last updated at the top of the Notice.

Contact Us

To contact the Customer Service team about this Privacy Notice or about how we handle your personal information, visit our Store & Corporate Feedback page and select “Company Feedback and Questions.” Alternatively, write to us at:

 

Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160

