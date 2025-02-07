Walmart Visitor Privacy Notice

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Updated: February 16, 2026
This Notice is also available in Spanish.
The information you share with Walmart before and during your visit helps us provide an efficient check-in process for you and protects the security and safety of our premises.
Our founder Sam Walton reminded us that “a promise we make is a promise we keep,” and it’s our promise to our customers, suppliers, and visitors that we respect the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share. Our way of doing that is to let you know in a clear, prominent way how we collect, use, share and above all protect your personal information.
This Notice outlines how and why we collect, use, share, and protect the personal information of visitors to our corporate offices. This Notice applies to the corporate locations of Walmart Inc. and our family of companies in the United States.
Some laws define “personal information” differently, and we use those definitions when they are applicable.
We may collect the categories of personal information listed below. Not all categories of personal information will be collected about every individual:
We use personal information to operate and improve our business. For example, we use it for:
To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.
We use information that may be considered Sensitive Personal Information under state laws for each of the purposes described above. Where required by law, Walmart only processes this Sensitive Personal Information with your consent.
We may obtain and combine personal information from different sources, types of technology, and devices. This information may be collected from various places including in facilities, online, and from third parties.
Provided Directly by You or a Member of Your Household
You share information with us when you arrive and engage in our visitor check-in process. The information you provide us with is linked to you personally.
Collected Through Automated Means
Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) may also be in use on our properties, where permitted by law. Personal information is collected from ALPRs to help ensure security, prevent theft and fraud, assist with parking enforcement, and to help maintain the safety of individuals and properties. See our ALPR Privacy Notice for additional information.
Obtained from Other Companies within Our Corporate Family
We may obtain your personal information from another company within our corporate family, such as Sam's Club.
Obtained From External Third-Party Sources
For large visitor groups, we allow a pre-registration process to expedite visitor check-in and pre-print guest badges. Through pre-registration, we receive information about you from your employer in relation to your upcoming visit, such as your name and who you will be visiting.
All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies, including those within our Walmart Inc. corporate family, for a business purpose. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, or when legally required to do so by law. We may share personal information about you with vendors for business operations that help with our business activities. We require our vendors for business operations to keep your personal information secure, and do not allow them to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf.
We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons.
Categories of Personal Information We Disclose to Each Type of Third Party
We may share all categories of personal information described above with certain categories of third parties, as described below.
|
Types of Third Parties to Which the Personal Information Was Disclosed for a Business Purpose
|
Categories of Personal Information Disclosed for a Business Purpose
|
Those we are legally required to share with
|
Sensory information
|
Demographic information
|
Device and online identifiers
|
Inferences
|
Location information
|
Basic personal identifiers
|
Vendors for business operations that receive data in order to provide services to us (e.g. technology providers, cloud storage providers, etc.)
|
Sensory information
|
Demographic information
|
Device and online identifiers
|
Inferences
|
Location information
|
Basic personal identifiers
We use reasonable information security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. Learn more about measures you can take to help to protect the security of your personal information.
We will keep the personal information we collect about you for as long as necessary to carry out the purposes set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of data collection, but no longer than as required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the personal information we collect in accordance with Walmart’s retention policies and procedures.
Biometric Retention Schedule: Walmart will permanently destroy your biometric identifiers and biometric information when the first of the following occurs: (i) the initial purpose for collecting or obtaining such biometric data has been satisfied; (ii) within three years of your last interaction with us; or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law.
California Privacy Rights
California residents visiting a corporate location as a supplier can obtain information about our privacy practices and their California privacy rights in our Supplier Privacy Notice.
California residents visiting a corporate location as a job applicant can obtain information about our privacy practices and their California privacy rights in our Applicant Information Privacy Notice.
California residents visiting a corporate location as a visitor may have certain rights regarding the treatment of their personal information. To learn more about your rights or to request to exercise them, to the extent available by law, contact us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Visitor Data Subject” or write to us at the physical address listed in the “Contact Us” section below.
We will provide notice of significant updates, but check our Privacy Notice periodically for changes. We will always post the date our Privacy Notice was last updated at the top of the Notice.
To contact the Customer Service team about this Privacy Notice or about how we handle your personal information, visit our Store & Corporate Feedback page and select “Company Feedback and Questions.” Alternatively, write to us at:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.