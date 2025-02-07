Walmart Visitor Privacy Notice

We may obtain and combine personal information from different sources, types of technology, and devices. This information may be collected from various places including in facilities, online, and from third parties.

Provided Directly by You or a Member of Your Household

You share information with us when you arrive and engage in our visitor check-in process. The information you provide us with is linked to you personally.

Collected Through Automated Means

Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) may also be in use on our properties, where permitted by law. Personal information is collected from ALPRs to help ensure security, prevent theft and fraud, assist with parking enforcement, and to help maintain the safety of individuals and properties. See our ALPR Privacy Notice for additional information.

Obtained from Other Companies within Our Corporate Family

We may obtain your personal information from another company within our corporate family, such as Sam's Club.

Obtained From External Third-Party Sources

For large visitor groups, we allow a pre-registration process to expedite visitor check-in and pre-print guest badges. Through pre-registration, we receive information about you from your employer in relation to your upcoming visit, such as your name and who you will be visiting.