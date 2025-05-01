Walmart Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) Privacy Notice

Walmart’s ALPR system is led by our Vice President, Chief Safety Officer. Only authorized associates are permitted to access ALPR systems, including asset protection and product management teams, as well as associates who manage our facilities.





Associates must undergo training to ensure the responsible and ethical use of personal information, including ALPR data. The training includes understanding the principles of data privacy, including the protection of personal information and compliance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as procedures for responding to security incidents, data breaches, and unauthorized access attempts.