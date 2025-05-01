Walmart Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) Privacy Notice

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Updated: February 16, 2026
This Notice is available in Spanish.
Walmart utilizes Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) to help ensure security, prevent theft and fraud, assist with parking enforcement, and to help maintain the safety of individuals and properties. This Privacy Notice supplements the Walmart Customer Privacy Notice (Online and In-Store) or any other Privacy Notice where this Notice is linked, and it outlines Walmart’s ALPR practices.
Walmart’s ALPR system is led by our Vice President, Chief Safety Officer. Only authorized associates are permitted to access ALPR systems, including asset protection and product management teams, as well as associates who manage our facilities.
Associates must undergo training to ensure the responsible and ethical use of personal information, including ALPR data. The training includes understanding the principles of data privacy, including the protection of personal information and compliance with relevant laws and regulations, as well as procedures for responding to security incidents, data breaches, and unauthorized access attempts.
Personal information collected through ALPRs is processed in accordance with this Notice and it may be disclosed when we believe doing so will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of individuals or Walmart. See Who We Disclose To & Why > Legal Requirements and Protections of Our Company and Others in the Walmart Customer Privacy Notice (Online and In-Store) for additional information.
We use reasonable information security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to protect your personal information, including information gathered through our ALPRs. Walmart routinely monitors its ALPR system for accuracy, however if you want to submit a request to correct your personal information, please see the State Privacy Rights section of the Walmart Customer Privacy Notice.
We retain personal information collected through our ALPR system for a duration of 60 days. This retention period allows us to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of our services. However, if the information is required for legal proceedings or other lawful purposes, it may be preserved for a longer duration as necessary to comply with applicable laws and regulations.
To contact the Customer Service Team about this Privacy Notice or about how we handle your personal information, visit our Store & Corporate Feedback page and select “Company Feedback and Questions.” Alternatively, write to us at:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.