Walmart Supplier Privacy Notice

If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information, and we will fulfill each request to the extent required by law. If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial.

We do not offer the option for you to request we stop selling or sharing your personal information for targeted advertising because we do not conduct such selling or sharing of our suppliers’ personal information.

As stated in more detail below, you can request that we:

Provide you with access to a copy of and certain details regarding the personal information we have about you.

Provide you with access to Automated Decision-Making Technologies, when applicable.

Opt-out of Automated Decision Making-Technologies, when applicable.

Delete your personal information.

Correct your inaccurate personal information.

Limit the use or disclosure of your sensitive personal information (SPI).

You may exercise any of these privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link, or call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278), press one, and say, “Privacy”.

Request to Access My Personal Information: You have the right to request access to the personal information we may have collected about you.

Requests to access your personal information may be submitted up to two times in a rolling 12-month period. In response, we will return to you the following categories of information, to the extent required by law:

The categories of personal information we have collected about you.

The categories of sources from which we collect your personal information.

The business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling, or sharing your personal information.

The categories of third parties to whom we disclose personal information.

The specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you.

A list of categories of personal information that we have sold or shared for cross-context behavioral advertising, along with the categories of third parties we sold it to or shared it with for cross-context behavioral advertising.

A list of categories of personal information that we have disclosed for a business purpose, along with the categories of vendors for business operations and contractors we disclosed it to.

Delete My Personal Information: You have the right to ask that we delete your personal information. Once we receive a request, we will delete the personal information (to the extent required by law) we hold about you as of the date of your request from our records and direct our vendors for business operations to do the same. Choosing to delete your personal information may impact your ability to use our websites and online features, including closure of your online account, and limit your use of in-store functions that require your personal information.

Correct My Personal Information: You have the right to ask that we correct the personal information we may have collected about you if that information is inaccurate. We reserve the right to request identifying documentation from you in certain circumstances, as permitted by law.

Limit the Use and Disclosure of SPI: You have the right to ask that we limit our use and disclosure of your SPI to certain purposes permitted by law. If we have processed your request to limit the use and disclosure of your SPI, you can confirm your preference on the same page on which you made the request by selecting “Your Privacy Choices”.

Opt-Out of Automated Decision Making

You have the right to ask that we not make significant decisions about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies. When we use these technologies, you can opt out at any time by selecting “Your Privacy Choices” and following the prompts provided.

We will not retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or membership services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.

How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction and Deletion Requests

If you request access to your personal information, including significant decisions we may have made about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your:

First name*, middle initial, last name*

Address*

Email address

Phone number

*Required field

When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.

What If You Cannot Verify My Identity?

If we cannot verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, request, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.

How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent?

If you would like an authorized agent to exercise your rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the California resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to consumerprivacy@wal-mart.com.

Number of Requests Fulfilled Last Year

To view metrics about our privacy requests, click How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?

Shine the Light

California residents also have the right to request that we provide you with (a) a list of certain categories of personal information we have disclosed to third parties for their direct marketing purposes during the immediately preceding calendar year and (b) the identity of those third parties. To exercise this right, contact us at the address below.

Notice of Financial Incentive

If we provide a financial incentive, we will provide you with the details, including how the incentive is related to your data before you participate so that you may make an informed decision about whether and how to participate. In the event you decide to take advantage of a financial incentive, you will always have the right to withdraw from participation and we will provide you with directions on how to do so.