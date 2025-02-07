Walmart Supplier Privacy Notice

Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
Updated: February 16, 2026
Este Aviso también está disponible en Español.
Notice of Changes:
The information you share with Walmart helps us partner with you to create and manage our business relationship.
This Notice outlines how and why we collect, use, share, and protect the personal information of individuals when they are interacting with Walmart in a business-to-business capacity. This Notice applies to suppliers of Walmart and suppliers of other members our corporate family of companies in the United States, including suppliers of goods or services, and lessees of space owned by Walmart.
We may collect or receive (and may have collected or received during the 12-month period prior to the last “Updated” date of this Notice) the categories of personal information listed below. Not all categories of personal information will be collected or received about every individual.
We may obtain and combine personal information from different sources, types of technology, and devices. This information may be collected from various places including in our stores, online, and from third parties.
Provided Directly by You or a Member of Your Household
You share information with us in various ways, such as when you visit our stores, engage with associates in the Vendor Management Office or those who manage your business relationship, complete the Vendor onboarding process, or use our supplier-facing websites or mobile applications.
When you engage in these activities, you may share different types of personal information with us, such as your name, email address, physical or postal address, phone number, date of birth, and location information.
Collected Through Automated Means
We may collect your personal information from technology we use in our stores and other facilities, such as our facility cameras. We operate cameras in stores and other facilities for security and operational purposes, for example, to help us improve the design of our stores to better serve our customers.
You also provide us information in other ways through technology, such as when you use our websites and applications. Some of this information may be linked to you personally. This information helps us effectively partner with you and conduct our business.
Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) may also be in use on our properties, where permitted by law. Personal information is collected from ALPRs to help ensure security, prevent theft and fraud, assist with parking enforcement, and to help maintain the safety of individuals and properties. See our ALPR Privacy Notice for additional information.
Obtained from Other Companies within Our Corporate Family
We may obtain your personal information from another company within our corporate family, such as Sam's Club.
Obtained From External Third-Party Sources
As part of our standard vendor onboarding process, we may receive information from third party sources, such as business credit report and score to help us assess supplier fitness, reduce fraud, and to help ensure an effective partnership with you or the company you work for.
We use personal information to provide you with services and to operate and improve our business. For example, we use it for:
To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.
We use information that may be considered Sensitive Personal Information (SPI) under state laws for each of the purposes described above and to make inferences, which we may use to promote certain products or services. Where required by law, Walmart only processes this SPI with your consent.
California Automated Decision-Making Technologies Pre-Use Notice: We may use Automated Decision-Making Technologies to help us make decisions that could have a significant impact on you. If we implement those technologies, we will provide you with notice and you will be able to exercise any rights available to you as described in the “What Are Your California Privacy Rights?” section and accessible through “Your Privacy Choices”.
We may share all categories of personal information described above with certain categories of third parties, as described below.
|
Category of Personal Information Disclosed
|
Category of Third-Party Recipient
|
Sensory Information
|
Local, state, or federal government entities; Vendors for business operations (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.); Non-governmental organizations (NGOs)
|
Basic Personal Identifiers
|
Vendors for business operations (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.); Local, state, or federal government entities; NGOs
|
Background and Criminal Information
|
Local, state, or federal government entities; Vendors for business operations (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.); NGOs
|
Device and Online Identifiers
|
Vendors for business operations (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.); Business partners; Local, state, or federal government entities; NGOs
|
Inferences
|
Vendors for business operations (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.); NGOs
|
Demographic Information
|
Vendors for business operations that receive data to provide services to a Walmart entity (e.g., analytics providers, advertising networks, cloud storage providers, etc.); Local, state, or federal government entities; NGOs
|
Financial Information
|
Local, state, or federal government entities; Vendors for business operations that receive data in order to provide services to a Walmart entity; NGOs
|
Geolocation Information
|
Vendors for business operations that receive data to provide services to a Walmart entity (e.g., analytics providers, advertising networks, cloud storage providers, etc.); NGOs
Walmart does not knowingly sell or share (for cross-context behavioral advertising) the personal information of consumers under 16 years of age. For more information about the treatment of children’s personal information, see the Walmart Privacy Notice.
All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies, including those within our Walmart Inc. corporate family, for a business purpose. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, or when legally required to do so by law. We may share personal information about you with vendors for business operations that help with our business activities. We require our vendors for business operations to keep your personal information secure, and do not allow them to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf.
We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons.
We will keep the personal information we collect about you for as long as necessary to carry out the purposes set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of data collection, but no longer than as required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the information we collect in accordance with Walmart’s retention policies and procedures.
Biometric Retention Schedule: Walmart will permanently destroy your biometric identifiers and biometric information when the first of the following occurs: (i) the initial purpose for collecting or obtaining such biometric data has been satisfied; (ii) within three years of your last interaction with us; or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law.
We use reasonable information security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. Learn more about measures you can take to help to protect the security of your personal information.
If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information, and we will fulfill each request to the extent required by law. If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial.
We do not offer the option for you to request we stop selling or sharing your personal information for targeted advertising because we do not conduct such selling or sharing of our suppliers’ personal information.
As stated in more detail below, you can request that we:
You may exercise any of these privacy rights by going to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and selecting the “Your Privacy Choices” link, or call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278), press one, and say, “Privacy”.
Request to Access My Personal Information: You have the right to request access to the personal information we may have collected about you.
Requests to access your personal information may be submitted up to two times in a rolling 12-month period. In response, we will return to you the following categories of information, to the extent required by law:
Delete My Personal Information: You have the right to ask that we delete your personal information. Once we receive a request, we will delete the personal information (to the extent required by law) we hold about you as of the date of your request from our records and direct our vendors for business operations to do the same. Choosing to delete your personal information may impact your ability to use our websites and online features, including closure of your online account, and limit your use of in-store functions that require your personal information.
Correct My Personal Information: You have the right to ask that we correct the personal information we may have collected about you if that information is inaccurate. We reserve the right to request identifying documentation from you in certain circumstances, as permitted by law.
Limit the Use and Disclosure of SPI: You have the right to ask that we limit our use and disclosure of your SPI to certain purposes permitted by law. If we have processed your request to limit the use and disclosure of your SPI, you can confirm your preference on the same page on which you made the request by selecting “Your Privacy Choices”.
Opt-Out of Automated Decision Making
You have the right to ask that we not make significant decisions about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies. When we use these technologies, you can opt out at any time by selecting “Your Privacy Choices” and following the prompts provided.
We will not retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or membership services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction and Deletion Requests
If you request access to your personal information, including significant decisions we may have made about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your:
*Required field
When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.
What If You Cannot Verify My Identity?
If we cannot verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, request, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.
How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent?
If you would like an authorized agent to exercise your rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the California resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to consumerprivacy@wal-mart.com.
Number of Requests Fulfilled Last Year
To view metrics about our privacy requests, click How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?
Shine the Light
California residents also have the right to request that we provide you with (a) a list of certain categories of personal information we have disclosed to third parties for their direct marketing purposes during the immediately preceding calendar year and (b) the identity of those third parties. To exercise this right, contact us at the address below.
Notice of Financial Incentive
If we provide a financial incentive, we will provide you with the details, including how the incentive is related to your data before you participate so that you may make an informed decision about whether and how to participate. In the event you decide to take advantage of a financial incentive, you will always have the right to withdraw from participation and we will provide you with directions on how to do so.
We will provide notice of significant updates, but check our Privacy Notice periodically for changes. We will always post the date our Privacy Notice was last updated at the top of the Notice.
To contact the Customer Service Team about this Privacy Notice or about how we handle your personal information, visit our Store & Corporate Feedback page and select “Company Feedback and Questions.” Alternatively, write to us at:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.