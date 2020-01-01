Walmart Visitor Privacy Policy Summary The information you share with Walmart before and during your visit helps us provide an efficient check-in process for you and protect the security and safety of our premises. Our founder Sam Walton reminded us that “a promise we make is a promise we keep,” and it’s our promise to our customers, suppliers, and visitors that we respect the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share. Our way of doing that is to let you know in a clear, prominent way how we collect, use, share and above all protect your personal information.

What Does This Privacy Policy Include? This policy outlines how and why we collect, use, share, and protect the personal information of visitors to our corporate offices. This policy applies to the corporate locations of Walmart Inc. and our family of companies in the United States.



What Type of Information Do We Collect We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual: Personal identifiers, such as name, address and telephone number

Audio, visual, and other sensory information, such as audio and video recordings, and facial photograph and image

Employment information, such as occupation, title, licenses and professional memberships

Individual preferences and characteristics such as time and date of your arrival at our facility, including who you are meeting with

Demographic information, such as age

Health and health insurance information, such as drugs, therapies, or medical products or equipment used

Characteristics of protected classifications under state or federal law, such as gender

Device and online identifiers, such as social media profile

Location information, such as geo-location information

How Do We Collect Information Information We Receive from You

You share information with us when you arrive and engage in our visitor check-in process. The information you provide us is linked to you personally. Information We Receive from Other Sources

For large visitor groups, we allow a pre-registration process to expedite visitor check-in and pre-print guest badges. Through pre-registration, we receive information about you from your employer in relation to your upcoming visit, such as your name and who you will be visiting.

How Do We Use Your Personal Information? To protect the security and integrity of our business, and help prevent fraud

To conduct business analysis, such as analytics, projections, identifying areas for operational improvement

To fulfill our legal function or obligations

How Do We Share Your Personal Information Outside of Our Family of Companies? All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies, including those within our Walmart Inc. corporate family, for a business purpose. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, or when legally required to do so by law. We may share personal information about you with service providers that help with our business activities. We require our service providers to keep your personal information secure, and do not allow our service providers to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf. We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons.

How Do We Secure Your Personal Information? We recognize the importance of maintaining the security of our visitors’ personal information. We have a team of associates who are responsible for helping to protect the security of your information. We use reasonable security measures including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to protect your personal information. These measures may include physical and technical security access controls or other safeguards, information security technologies and policies, procedures to help ensure the appropriate disposal of information, and training programs.

Who Can I Contact About the Privacy Policy? Contact the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Policy or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is: Walmart Corporate

Privacy Office, MS #0160

702 SW 8th Street

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160