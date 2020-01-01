Effective January 1, 2020
- Walmart Visitor Privacy Policy Summary
- What Does This Privacy Policy Include?
- What Type of Information Do We Collect
- How Do We Collect Information
- How Do We Use Your Personal Information?
- How Do We Share Your Personal Information Outside of Our Family of Companies?
- How Do We Secure Your Personal Information?
- Who Can I Contact About the Privacy Policy?
- What Are Your California Privacy Rights?
-
Walmart Visitor Privacy Policy Summary
The information you share with Walmart before and during your visit helps us provide an efficient check-in process for you and protect the security and safety of our premises.
Our founder Sam Walton reminded us that “a promise we make is a promise we keep,” and it’s our promise to our customers, suppliers, and visitors that we respect the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share. Our way of doing that is to let you know in a clear, prominent way how we collect, use, share and above all protect your personal information.
What Does This Privacy Policy Include?
This policy outlines how and why we collect, use, share, and protect the personal information of visitors to our corporate offices. This policy applies to the corporate locations of Walmart Inc. and our family of companies in the United States.
What Type of Information Do We Collect
We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual:
- Personal identifiers, such as name, address and telephone number
- Audio, visual, and other sensory information, such as audio and video recordings, and facial photograph and image
- Employment information, such as occupation, title, licenses and professional memberships
- Individual preferences and characteristics such as time and date of your arrival at our facility, including who you are meeting with
- Demographic information, such as age
- Health and health insurance information, such as drugs, therapies, or medical products or equipment used
- Characteristics of protected classifications under state or federal law, such as gender
- Employment information, such as company name, occupation, or title
- Device and online identifiers, such as social media profile
- Location information, such as geo-location information
How Do We Collect Information
Information We Receive from You
You share information with us when you arrive and engage in our visitor check-in process. The information you provide us is linked to you personally.
Information We Receive from Other Sources
For large visitor groups, we allow a pre-registration process to expedite visitor check-in and pre-print guest badges. Through pre-registration, we receive information about you from your employer in relation to your upcoming visit, such as your name and who you will be visiting.
How Do We Use Your Personal Information?
- To protect the security and integrity of our business, and help prevent fraud
- To conduct business analysis, such as analytics, projections, identifying areas for operational improvement
- To fulfill our legal function or obligations
How Do We Share Your Personal Information Outside of Our Family of Companies?
All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies, including those within our Walmart Inc. corporate family, for a business purpose. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, or when legally required to do so by law. We may share personal information about you with service providers that help with our business activities. We require our service providers to keep your personal information secure, and do not allow our service providers to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf.
We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons.
How Do We Secure Your Personal Information?
We recognize the importance of maintaining the security of our visitors’ personal information. We have a team of associates who are responsible for helping to protect the security of your information. We use reasonable security measures including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to protect your personal information. These measures may include physical and technical security access controls or other safeguards, information security technologies and policies, procedures to help ensure the appropriate disposal of information, and training programs.
Who Can I Contact About the Privacy Policy?
Contact the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Policy or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is:
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
702 SW 8th Street
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
What Are Your California Privacy Rights?
California Consumer Privacy Act
If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information. We will fulfill each of these requests to the extent required by law.
1. You can ask us what personal information we have about you, including a list of categories of your personal information that we have sold and a list of categories of your personal information that we have shared with another company for a business purpose.
2. You can ask us to delete your personal information.
3. You can ask that we stop selling your personal information.
More information on each of these requests is below.
1. What personal information do you collect about me? If you make this request, we will return to you (to the extent required by law):
- The categories of personal information we have collected about you.
- The categories of sources from which we collect your personal information.
- The business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling your personal information.
- The categories of third parties with whom we share personal information.
- The specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you.
- A list of categories of personal information that we have sold, along with the category of any other company we sold it to. Any of the categories of personal information that we collect could be included in a sale to other companies, including those within our corporate family. If we have not sold your personal information, we will inform you of that fact.
- A list of categories of personal information that we have disclosed for a business purpose, along with the category of any other company we shared it with.
You can ask us to provide you with this information up to two times in a rolling twelve-month period. When you make this request, the information provided may be limited to personal information we collected about you in the previous 12 months.
2. Delete My Personal Information: You have the right to ask that we delete your personal information. Once we receive a request, we will delete the personal information (to the extent required by law) we hold about you as of the date of your request from our records and direct any service providers to do the same. In some cases, deletion may be accomplished through de-identification of the information. If you choose to delete your personal information, you may not be able to use certain website or in-store functions that require your personal information to operate. Deleting your personal information will not cancel memberships you have purchased.
3. Stop Selling My Personal Information: We do not sell your personal information for monetary consideration. However, under some circumstances a transfer of personal information to a third party, or within our Walmart family of companies, without monetary consideration may be considered a “sale” under California law. For purposes of California law, all categories of personal information are transferred to third parties or within our family of companies. Such transfers may be considered a sale. If you submit a request to stop selling your personal information, we will stop making such transfers. If you are a California resident, to opt-out of the sale of your personal information, click “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” at the bottom of the home page to submit your request.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising your rights. This generally means we will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Please know, if you ask us to delete or stop selling your data, it may impact your experience with us, and you may not be able to participate in certain programs or membership services which require usage of your personal information to function.
To exercise the California privacy rights described above, please click “Request My Personal Information” at the bottom of our home page or call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278).