Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider Privacy Notice

Last Updated: February 16, 2026
This Notice is available in Spanish.
Updates include:
This Notice outlines how and why Walmart (collectively referred to as “Walmart”, “we”, “us” or “our” in this Notice) collect, use, disclose, retain and otherwise process, and protect, personal information or equivalent information, which is protected by applicable privacy laws, in connection with Walmart’s dealings with solution provider agencies, also referred to as channel partners, and their representatives that engage with Walmart’s ecommerce platforms (“Walmart Marketplace”). This Notice also explains what rights the individuals referred to above have in respect of our processing of their personal information. The data controller is Walmart Inc. with an address of 811 Excellence Dr., Bentonville, Arkansas 72716-0160, United States of America.
In case of any contradictions between the provisions outlined in this Notice, the provisions of the pertinent, country-specific section will prevail.
Reference to “you” or “your” in this Notice are to the individuals described above.
What is not covered in this Privacy Notice?
This Notice does not apply to any services, websites, or applications that have their own privacy notice, such as the Global Marketplace Seller Privacy Notice.
We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual:
We may process your personal data for the purposes identified below, such as to fulfill the contract we have entered into with you and to provide you with our services, as well as to carry out the transactions on our platform. This processing includes the following purposes:
|
Purpose For Processing
|
Basis For Processing (where applicable)
|
We may process your information when you apply to and/or become a verified solution provider on the Walmart Marketplace.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To create and maintain the relevant solution provider account and enable and maintain access by the solution provider to the Walmart Marketplace, to facilitate transactions with other users of our platform, to provide you with a history of your transactions, authentication services, payment processing, or other services you may request, and generally manage our relationship with You.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To handle your claims, complaints and other communications.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To settle solution provider payments.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To inform and deliver solution provider training and development.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To fulfill requests for services, and provide customer services.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To provide IT and administration services and support.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To conduct business analysis, such as analytics, projections, identifying areas for operational improvement, and to grow our business.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To inform enhancements to our services, systems, and processes.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To maintain and update our operational and technical functionality.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To fulfill our legal and compliance functions or obligations, including external and internal requirements and policies in relation to business management, security, auditing, accounting, and insurance.
|
Processing is necessary for:
|
To enforce legal rights or defend or undertake legal proceedings.
|
Processing is necessary for:
|
To perform and provide advertising and marketing services to you and/or the relevant seller. We manage our marketing and advertising campaigns in connection with the Walmart Marketplace to gain marketing insights and to personalize our service offering.
|
Our lawful basis for processing, is that you (or the relevant seller organization, as applicable) have authorized, contracted for or consented (where required under applicable law) to receiving marketing/personalization from us.
|
To analyze how solution providers are using the Walmart Marketplace.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
To send relevant service notifications to solution providers in relation to the Walmart Marketplace.
|
Processing is necessary for our legitimate interests in:
|
For carrying out tax calculations and in connection with the tax exemption program.
|
Processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject.
Automated Decision-Making Technologies Pre-Use Notice: We may use Automated Decision-Making Technologies to help us make decisions that could have a significant impact on you. If we implement those technologies, we will provide you with notice and you will be able to exercise any rights available to you under applicable law.
We collect personal information from you in a variety of ways. It may be:
Provided Directly by You
You may provide personal information to us in various ways, such as when you engage with us for solution provider verification, account management, and participate in voluntary surveys or interviews.
Collected Through Automated Means
We may automatically collect personal information from devices that you (or anyone from your household) uses to interact with the Walmart Marketplace, as well as from your interaction with emails that we send to you. The personal information we automatically collect may include Device and Online Identifiers.
When you visit or interact with Walmart Marketplace Websites, we may obtain certain personal information by automated means, such as cookies.
Obtained from Other Companies Within Our Family
We may obtain your personal information from another organization within our corporate family of companies.
Obtained from External Third-Party Sources
As part of our standard solution provider onboarding process and to help control solution provider risk throughout their lifecycle, we may receive personal information from third party sources, including:
Within Our Corporate Family of Companies
The categories of personal information that we collect may be provided to other companies, including those within our corporate family for the purposes described above.
Other Companies
Vendors for Business Operations: We may also disclose personal information to vendors for business operations to perform services to us or help with our business activities. We may also disclose personal information to our banks, credit reference agencies, and insurers and brokers. We require our vendors for business operations to keep your personal information secure, and we do not allow our vendors for business operations to use or disclose your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf.
We may anonymize your personal information and disclose the resulting aggregated information that does not identify you or a household (directly or indirectly) (“deidentified data”) with third parties for any purpose including industry analysis and demographic analysis.
Law Enforcement, Courts, and Other Legal or Government Bodies
We may also provide your personal information to third parties, such as law enforcement, courts, or other legal or government bodies when legally required to do so by law when we believe that this will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons. We may also share to respond to a request from law enforcement, search warrant, or other valid legal inquiry, or to respond to a court or other investigative body in the case of an alleged breach of an agreement or violation of law.
Your personal information may, in addition, be disclosed to regulatory authorities, for example, in response to consumer protection inquiries.
Business Transfers
If we plan to merge, sell, or reorganize our business, we may disclose your personal information as part of the business arrangement. (This may also include transfers of personal information made as a part of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings). We will use reasonable measures to help ensure your information is handled in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
Categories of Personal Information We Disclose to Third Parties
We may disclose your personal information to certain categories of third parties, as described below or as otherwise described in this Notice.
|
Category of Third Party
|
Categories of Personal Information Disclosed
|
Reason
|
Vendors for Business Operations
|
|
|
Research Consultants
|
|
|
Auditors
|
|
|
Professional advisors
|
|
|
Those that have or may acquire control or ownership of our business
|
|
|
Potential and verified Marketplace sellers and solution providers accessing the Seller Forum
|
|
We take steps to ensure that the personal information we collect is processed according to the provisions of this Notice and the requirements of applicable data protection laws for the data subject. We may process your personal information in other jurisdictions, including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and India.
We will retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for as set forth in this Privacy Notice or any other notice provided at the time of collection, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal information for a longer period in the event of a complaint, investigation, or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you, or the organization that you work for. However, we will not retain your information for any longer than is required or permitted under applicable law or internal Walmart policy. We dispose of the personal information that we collect in accordance with Walmart retention policies and procedures.
We use reasonable information security measures, in compliance with data protection laws, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. Learn more about measures you can take to protect the security of your personal information.
During your interactions with Walmart Marketplace, you may be presented with links to third-party websites, plug-ins and applications. Clicking on those links or enabling those connections may allow third parties to collect or disclose personal information about you. We may not own or control these linked online services or third-party features, and we are not responsible for the information practices of the third parties that have ownership or control over them. In some cases, these third parties operate independently from us, which means their privacy practices are not covered in this Notice. We recommend that you review their privacy statements to learn about these third parties' privacy practices, including details on the personal information they may collect about you.
If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information, and we will fulfill each request to the extent required by law.
To request to exercise any of your privacy rights, or to appeal the result of a data request, email globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “CA Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”, or call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278) and say “Privacy”.
If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial. We do not offer the option for you to request we stop selling your personal information or sharing it for cross-context behavioral advertising because we do not conduct such selling or sharing of our channel partners’ personal information. You can request to:
We will not retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or membership services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction, and Deletion Requests
If you request access to your personal information, including significant decisions we may have made about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that provide us with your:
First name and last name
Address
Email address
Phone number
You may be asked to complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.
What If You Can’t Verify My Identity?
If we can’t verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, request, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.
How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent?
If you’d like an authorized agent to exercise your rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the California resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to globalprivacy@wal-mart.com.
Number of Requests We Fulfilled Last Year
To view metrics about how many requests we received last year, please click How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?
Additional California Consumer Privacy Act Disclosures
Walmart may occasionally provide compensation in exchange for your time. However, Walmart does not provide financial incentives for solution providers’ personal information.
Walmart does not knowingly sell or share (for cross-context behavioral advertising) the personal information of consumers under 16 years of age.
You may request that we:
Your request must be detailed enough to allow us to identify the documents or other media containing the personal information you wish to access. Once we receive your written request, we may need to validate your identity and the reason for your request. If you’d like an authorized agent to exercise your privacy rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a notarized power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you authorizing the agent to submit your requests.
For your protection, we only fulfill requests for the personal information associated with the email address that you identify in your request, and we may need to take other steps to verify your identity before taking any action. If we can’t verify your identity, we will notify you, and your Privacy Request may not be processed.
When permitted by law, we may charge an appropriate fee to cover the costs of responding to your request. These fees, if any, are reasonable and are usually limited to the cost of transcription, reproduction or transmission.
If you make a request, we will confirm that we have received your request and let you know if we need further information. We typically fulfill your request within one month unless the request is particularly complex, or we receive multiple requests from you. In these cases, we may extend the time period but we will always let you know. Please note that we may refuse your Privacy Request where we are entitled to do so under applicable law.
We will not discriminate against you for exercising your privacy rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.
If you have a concern about the way we addressed your Privacy Request, use this tool to find the right organization to contact or reach out to the appropriate provincial or federal privacy commissioner.
Canadian data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Canada Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where Chile data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Chile data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Chile Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where Hong Kong Special administered Region data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Hong Kong data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Hong Kong Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where India data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
You also retain certain responsibilities for the information provided by you and they are as follows;
India data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “India Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where Mexico data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Once you submit your request you will receive a response in 20 business days. If your request is approved it will be processed within 15 business days.
When you submit your request you must attach: copy of your official ID, if you are acting by your legal representative you must attach copy of the power of attorney that appoints you a legal representative and copy of the official ID.
Mexico data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Mexico Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where Turkey data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Turkey data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Turkey Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where UK or EU data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
Depending on whether UK and/or EU data protection laws apply you may have the right to make a complaint to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK regulator for data protection issues, and/or to the data protection supervisory authority in your jurisdiction. We would, however, always appreciate the chance to deal with your concerns before you approach a supervisory authority. Contact details for the ICO are available here. For a list of EEA data protection supervisory authorities and their contact details see here.
UK and EEA data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “UK and EEA Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
You have the following rights where Vietnam data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):
If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial when necessary to do so under the law.
Under the Decree, Vietnamese citizens also have certain obligations that apply to personal information. These obligations include:
What Are the Potential Harms from Data Processing? We respect the trust that you place in us and the privacy of the information that you share, and we use reasonable information security measures to protect your personal information. However, there are risks presented by personal data processing, such as accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, personal data transmitted, stored, or otherwise processed which may lead to physical, material, or non-material damage.
Vietnam data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Vietnam Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.
All other data subjects outside of the US can contact us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”, or at the address below to exercise their applicable privacy rights.
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
Contact our Customer Service Team or write the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Notice or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office's address is:

Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
Walmart Corporate
Privacy Office, MS #0160
811 Excellence Dr
Bentonville, AR 72716-0160
For EU data subjects only:
Our local representative is CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB. Their address is:
Walmart EU Privacy (MRN)
c/o CMS Hasche Sigle
Nymphenburger Strasse 12
80335 Munich
Germany
GDPR-Representative@cms-hs.com
For Mexico data subjects only:
If you have questions about this Notice or our data privacy practices, you may contact us by mail at:
Nueva Walmart de México
S. de R.L. de C.V. Av. Nextengo No. 78
Colonia Santa Cruz Acayucan
Alcaldía Azcapotzalco, C.P. 02770, Mexico City
For UK data subjects only:
Our local representative is CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang. You can contact them by email at WMTUKrep@cms-cmno.com.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.