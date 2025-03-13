Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider Privacy Notice

California

If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information, and we will fulfill each request to the extent required by law.

To request to exercise any of your privacy rights, or to appeal the result of a data request, email globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “CA Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”, or call 1-800-Walmart (1-800-925-6278) and say “Privacy”.

If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial. We do not offer the option for you to request we stop selling your personal information or sharing it for cross-context behavioral advertising because we do not conduct such selling or sharing of our channel partners’ personal information. You can request to:

Access your personal information. Requests to access your personal information may be submitted up to two times in a rolling twelve-month period. In response, we will return to you the following categories of information, to the extent required by law: The categories of personal information we have collected about you. The categories of sources from which we collect your personal information. The business or commercial purpose for collecting, selling, or sharing your personal information. The categories of third parties to whom we disclose personal information. The specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you. A list of categories of personal information that we have sold or shared for cross-context behavioral advertising, along with the categories of third parties we sold it to or shared it with for cross-context behavioral advertising. A list of categories of personal information that we have disclosed for a business purpose, along with the categories of vendors for business operations and contractors we disclosed it to.

You have the right to ask that we correct the personal information we may have collected about you if that information is inaccurate. Delete your personal information . You have the right to ask that we delete your personal information. Once we receive a request, we will delete the personal information (to the extent required by law) we hold about you as of the date of your request from our records and direct our service providers to do the same. Choosing to delete your personal information may impact your ability to use Walmart Marketplace Websites and online features that require your personal information, including closure of your online account.

Limit the use or disclosure of your sensitive personal information. If we have processed your request to limit the use and disclosure of your SPI, you can confirm your preference on the same page on which you made the request by selecting "Your Privacy Choices".

If we have processed your request to limit the use and disclosure of your SPI, you can confirm your preference on the same page on which you made the request by selecting “Your Privacy Choices”. Opt-Out of Automated Decision Making. You have the right to ask that we not make significant decisions about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies. When we use these technologies, you can opt out at any time by selecting “Your Privacy Choices” and following the prompts provided.

We will not retaliate against you for exercising your rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or membership services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.

How Do We Verify Your Identity to Complete Your Access, Correction, and Deletion Requests

If you request access to your personal information, including significant decisions we may have made about you using Automated Decision-Making Technologies, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that provide us with your:

First name and last name

Address

Email address

Phone number

You may be asked to complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.

What If You Can’t Verify My Identity?

If we can’t verify your identity, we will notify you, and your request(s) to access, request, or delete your personal information may not be processed. Any requests may be denied if we have reason to believe they are fraudulent.

How Do I Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent?

If you’d like an authorized agent to exercise your rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a valid power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you (the California resident) authorizing the agent to submit your requests. You can download a sample letter from the request form. Documentation may be uploaded at the time you submit your request on our website or provided to us up to 10 business days after. If you submit your request by calling, you can email your forms to globalprivacy@wal-mart.com.

Number of Requests We Fulfilled Last Year

To view metrics about how many requests we received last year, please click How Many California Consumer Privacy Act Requests Did We Fulfill Last Year?

Additional California Consumer Privacy Act Disclosures

Walmart may occasionally provide compensation in exchange for your time. However, Walmart does not provide financial incentives for solution providers’ personal information.

Walmart does not knowingly sell or share (for cross-context behavioral advertising) the personal information of consumers under 16 years of age.

Canada

You may request that we:

Provide you with access to a copy of and certain details regarding the personal information we have about you

Delete your personal information

Correct your inaccurate personal information

Stop sharing/disseminating your personal information

Your request must be detailed enough to allow us to identify the documents or other media containing the personal information you wish to access. Once we receive your written request, we may need to validate your identity and the reason for your request. If you’d like an authorized agent to exercise your privacy rights for you, they may use the same links described above to submit requests. We require documentation demonstrating your agent’s authority to submit requests on your behalf. For example, a notarized power of attorney or other documentation, including a letter, signed by you authorizing the agent to submit your requests.

For your protection, we only fulfill requests for the personal information associated with the email address that you identify in your request, and we may need to take other steps to verify your identity before taking any action. If we can’t verify your identity, we will notify you, and your Privacy Request may not be processed.

When permitted by law, we may charge an appropriate fee to cover the costs of responding to your request. These fees, if any, are reasonable and are usually limited to the cost of transcription, reproduction or transmission.

If you make a request, we will confirm that we have received your request and let you know if we need further information. We typically fulfill your request within one month unless the request is particularly complex, or we receive multiple requests from you. In these cases, we may extend the time period but we will always let you know. Please note that we may refuse your Privacy Request where we are entitled to do so under applicable law.

We will not discriminate against you for exercising your privacy rights. We will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Some programs or services require usage of personal information to function, so compliance with your request may impact those experiences.

If you have a concern about the way we addressed your Privacy Request, use this tool to find the right organization to contact or reach out to the appropriate provincial or federal privacy commissioner.

Canadian data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Canada Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

Chile

You have the following rights where Chile data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Provide you with access to a copy of and certain details regarding the personal information we have about you.

Correct your inaccurate personal information.

Oppose certain processing of personal information Walmart holds about you.

Revoke your consent for processing your personal information. Solution providers must submit this request in writing to globalprivacy@wal-mart.com.

Request your personal information be deleted or not processed for commercial communications, either permanently or temporarily.

Chile data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Chile Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

Hong Kong

You have the following rights where Hong Kong Special administered Region data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Access: You can request access to your personal information held by us and obtain a copy of such personal information.

Correction: If you find that your personal information is inaccurate, you have the right to request correction of that information.

Erasure: You can request the deletion of your personal data when it is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it was collected.

Object: You have the right to object to the use of your personal information for direct marketing purposes.

Hong Kong data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Hong Kong Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

India

You have the following rights where India data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Request information about how your data is being processed.

Ask that the inaccurate or incomplete data provided by you be corrected.

Request that your data be deleted if it's no longer needed or if you withdraw your consent subject to complying with key requirements under any agreement that you may have with us.

Withdraw consent for the processing of your data at any time.

Seek redressal for issues related to your rights and the obligations that may be cast on us under prevailing law.

Nominate someone to exercise your rights if you become incapacitated.

Request a copy of your data in a format agreed with us.

Object to the processing of your data for certain or specific purposes subject to complying with the requirements under any agreement that you may have with us.

You also retain certain responsibilities for the information provided by you and they are as follows;

You must provide authentic and accurate personal information when sharing the same with us.

You have fully read and accurately understand the contents of our Privacy Notice and also the purpose for which your data is being collected and have provided informed consent before sharing your personal information.

If you believe your data is being processed incorrectly, you can file a complaint with us or the Data Protection Board through the informed and established grievance redressal mechanism.

When exercising your rights, you may need to provide adequate proof of identity to verify your claim.

India data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “India Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

Mexico

You have the following rights where Mexico data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Access personal information Walmart holds about you

Correct inaccurate personal information in Walmart’s systems

Request erasure of certain of your personal information in Walmart’s systems

Oppose certain processing of personal information Walmart holds about you

Withdraw your consent (this may affect your relationship with us)

Limit the consent you have provided for processing your personal information according to Mexican Privacy regulation.

Once you submit your request you will receive a response in 20 business days. If your request is approved it will be processed within 15 business days.

When you submit your request you must attach: copy of your official ID, if you are acting by your legal representative you must attach copy of the power of attorney that appoints you a legal representative and copy of the official ID.

Mexico data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Mexico Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

Turkey

You have the following rights where Turkey data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Learn whether your personal information has been processed.

Request information about processing if your personal information has been processed.

Learn the purpose of the personal information processing and whether personal information is being used in accordance with that purpose.

Know the third parties to whom your personal information is being transferred.

Request the rectification of incomplete or inaccurate personal information.

Request the erasure of your personal information.

Request reporting regarding the correction or erasure of personal information transferred to third parties.

Object to the occurrence of a detrimental result against you when it is made through the solely automated processing of personal information.

Request compensation for damages incurred due to the unlawful processing of personal information.

Turkey data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Turkey Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

UK and EEA

You have the following rights where UK or EU data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Access: The right to be provided with a copy of your personal information.

Rectification: The right to require us to correct any mistakes in your personal information.

Erasure (also known as the right to be forgotten): The right to require us to delete your personal information in certain situations.

Restrict Processing: The right to require us to restrict processing of your personal information in certain circumstances, e.g. if you contest the accuracy of the data.

Data portability: The right to receive the personal information you provided to us, in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and/or transmit that data to a third party—in certain situations.

Object: (i) at any time to your personal information being processed for direct marketing (including profiling); and (ii) in certain other situations to our continued processing of your personal information, e.g. processing carried out for the purpose of our legitimate interests unless there are compelling legitimate grounds for the processing to continue or the processing is required for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims

Not Be Subject to Automated Individual Decision Making: The right not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing (including profiling) that produces legal effects concerning you or similarly significantly affects you.

Withdraw Consent: If you have provided us with a consent to use your personal information you have a right to withdraw that consent easily at any time. Withdrawing consent will not affect the lawfulness of our use of your personal information in reliance on that consent before it was withdrawn.

Depending on whether UK and/or EU data protection laws apply you may have the right to make a complaint to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK regulator for data protection issues, and/or to the data protection supervisory authority in your jurisdiction. We would, however, always appreciate the chance to deal with your concerns before you approach a supervisory authority. Contact details for the ICO are available here. For a list of EEA data protection supervisory authorities and their contact details see here.

UK and EEA data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “UK and EEA Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

Vietnam

You have the following rights where Vietnam data protection laws apply (subject to certain conditions and limitations):

Access and correct your personal information.

Withdraw your consent.

Request the deletion of your personal information.

Limit the processing of your personal information.

Be provided with your personal information.

Object to the processing of your personal information.

Complain, denounce, and/or initiate lawsuits.

Claim damages.

Self-defense.

If we are unable to comply with your request in whole or in part, we will notify you with reasons for the denial when necessary to do so under the law.

Under the Decree, Vietnamese citizens also have certain obligations that apply to personal information. These obligations include:

The obligation to self-protect your own personal information and request other relevant organizations and individuals to protect your personal information.

The obligation to respect and protect the personal information of others.

The obligation to fully and accurately provide personal information upon giving consent to personal information processing.

The obligation to participate in the propaganda and dissemination of skills for personal information protection.

The obligation to comply with the law on personal information protection and to participate in the prevention of violations of regulations on personal information protection.

What Are the Potential Harms from Data Processing? We respect the trust that you place in us and the privacy of the information that you share, and we use reasonable information security measures to protect your personal information. However, there are risks presented by personal data processing, such as accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, personal data transmitted, stored, or otherwise processed which may lead to physical, material, or non-material damage.

Vietnam data subjects can submit their request to exercise their data privacy rights by emailing globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Vietnam Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”.

Other Regions

All other data subjects outside of the US can contact us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com with the subject line “Solution Provider Privacy Rights Request”, or at the address below to exercise their applicable privacy rights.

Walmart Corporate

Privacy Office, MS #0160

811 Excellence Dr

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160