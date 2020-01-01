Walmart Applicant Privacy Policy Summary This policy applies to personal information collected by Walmart Inc. and its family of companies during the recruitment and hiring process. Personal information is information that identifies you or reasonably can be linked to information that identifies you. The policy applies on the websites and mobile services (i.e. mobile apps) for the Walmart Inc. family of companies where it is posted. If you are offered and accept a position with the company, this information will become part of your personnel file and its use will be governed according to our internal associate policies and procedures, and the terms of this policy will no longer apply. Our policy outlines:

How and why we collect your personal information;

How your personal information is used and protected;

When and with whom we share your personal information; and

How you can access and update your personal information.

Information Collection – What We Collect and How We Collect it What Information We Collect We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual: Personal identifiers, such as name and address

Device and online identifiers and related information, such as telephone number and email address

Internet, application, and network activity, such as cookie IDs and browser visits

Government identifiers, such as national identification numbers and driver’s license numbers

Demographic information, such as age and date of birth

Financial information, such as credit and debit card numbers and claims information

Health and health insurance information, such as prescription numbers and health insurance identification numbers

Characteristics of protected classifications under state or federal law, such as gender and nationality

Biometric information, such as imagery of the iris, retina, and fingerprints

Location information, such as geo-location information

Audio, visual, and other sensory information, such as audio and video recordings

Employment information, such as occupation, title, licenses and professional memberships

Background and criminal information, such as background checks and criminal convictions, drug screening results

Education information, such as degree and schooling information

Individual preferences and characteristics, such as inferences, preferences you have expressed related to choice of working locations, or cover letter objectives How We Collect Information Information Collected from You

We collect information directly from you during the recruitment and hiring process. This includes information that you give us when you create a profile in our application system, and information you provide when you apply or interview for a position. Information Collected Automatically

We also collect information from you automatically when you use our website or mobile services. This information may not identify you personally. For example, we may collect IP address, browser or operating system information, and referring website. Our websites may use cookies, which are small text files stored on your computer that help us to maintain your session or provide other interactive features. You can turn off cookies through your browser. However, turning off cookies may limit some functionality of the site, such as changing the layout of your personalized content. The site may also use web beacons, which allow us to know if you visited a certain page. Information Collected from Other Sources

We receive information about you from third-party sources to assist us with specific employment-related activities. For example, background reporting agencies may conduct background checks on our behalf and provide their results to us. Examples of the types of information contained in a background check may include your criminal, employment, and educational history, as well as information about your character, general reputation, personal characteristics, credit standing, and more. We will obtain an authorized disclosure before conducting a criminal background check on you. We may also collect information from references you provide to us. We may also receive information from publicly available social media or career site profiles.

Information Use We may use your personal information for various purposes, including: Recruiting and employment purposes

To create and maintain your account

To conduct business analysis, such as analytics, projections, identifying areas for operational improvement

To conduct auditing and monitoring of engagement

Legal or compliance functions

Updating operational and technical functionality

To protect the security and integrity of our systems, processes and our business, and help prevent fraud Some examples of the recruiting and employment purposes described above are to: Process your application;

Evaluate you for current and future employment opportunities, based on your skills, qualifications and interests;

Communicate with you and inform you of employment opportunities;

Fulfill our legal obligations;

Conduct continued evaluation of background checks;

Improve our recruitment and hiring process, including performing analysis of our applicant pool;

Carry out internal record keeping;

Carry out equal opportunities monitoring; and

To conduct investigations related to company policies

Information Sharing All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies, including those within our corporate family, for a business purpose. We will only share your personal information within our corporate family of companies as permitted by law, except in the following circumstances: Service Providers

From time to time, we may utilize service providers to administer certain programs, benefits, or administrative functions on behalf of Walmart related to our recruitment and hiring processes. We require our service providers to keep confidential the information that we obtain from you as an applicant. We do not allow our service providers to use or share your information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf, without your affirmative consent. Sharing for Legal Requirements and Protection of Our Companies and Others

We may share your information in certain other circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or our rights or the rights of our customers, our applicants or associates, or other persons. Examples include:

Protecting the health or safety of applicants, associates, or customers;

Addressing crimes committed on or to our properties;

Identifying and addressing fraud or financial risk;

Providing information to law enforcement at their written request;

Responding to a search warrant, subpoena, or other valid legal inquiry

Retention – European Union For applicants located in the European Union, successful applicant information will be transferred onto their associate personnel record and will be held for the time they are employed by Walmart and an additional 7 years once they leave the business. Unsuccessful applicant information will be held for one year following the application to allow for the applicant to appeal the decision. Potential candidates held with our applicant relationship management database will be retained for 12 months after the last contact and be given the opportunity through the process to remove their information if they choose to do so.

Your Access When you create a profile through our hiring website or service, you have the ability at any time to access and update the profile information you have given us. Please note once you have submitted an application for a specific job opening, that particular application cannot be edited. You have the following additional rights if you are located in the European Union: You have a right to access the personal information that is held about you. To obtain a copy of the personal information Walmart holds about you, please write to us at the following address enclosing your postal details and a cheque for €6.35, which we are entitled by law to charge, payable to Jet Engineering Technology Limited: C/O Talent Department,

Jet Engineering Technology Limited

2nd Floor 1-2 Victoria Buildings

Haddington Road,

Dublin 4

D04 XN32 You can also request that we update, correct or delete any inaccuracies in your personal data. You may also request that we cease processing your personal data where such processing is causing you harm. You can do this by contacting us at the above address. If you send us a request to exercise any of these rights and we don’t complete it within a month, or if you are unhappy about the way we or any of our partners are handling your personal information, you can lodge a complaint by contacting us at the address above. If you are not happy with our response or handling of your complaint, you have the right to report your concern to the Data Protection Commissioner, whose contact details can be found on their website at: https://www.dataprotection.ie.

Information Protection We recognize the importance of maintaining the security of our applicants’ personal information. We use reasonable security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to protect your personal information. For example, we ask you to password protect your account, and we use encryption technology to protect your personal information.

Questions For questions regarding this policy, contact the Walmart Privacy Office by postal mail or by email at privacy@walmart.com. Walmart, Inc.

Privacy Office, MS #0160

702 SW 8th Street

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160

