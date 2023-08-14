Grab Your CDs: Walmart is Taking Customers Back to Their Childhoods on a Summer Nostalgia Tour

This summer, we’re resetting our clocks to a time when, well, clocks weren’t just a feature on our cell phones.

We’re inviting our customers to experience Walmart’s Summer Rewind, a 33-city, cross-country installation that lets customers travel back in time and experience our stores like a kid again – without all the rules. Whether it’s jumping into that famous Walmart ball cage or opening the freezer doors to snack on sweet treats, Summer Rewind gives our customers the chance to do all the things they were never allowed to do as kids – right from their local store parking lot.

Attendees will be invited to embrace their inner child and bring the whole family along as they immerse themselves in peak Walmart Y2K nostalgia.

Summer Rewind Pop Up Window

First, they’ll walk through an oversized Smiley entrance guaranteed to make them grin along with Walmart’s OG emoji . From there, they’ll be invited into a throwback of fun. Take a turn at the Walmart vending machine for the chance to win an exciting surprise, or do the thing mom always said no to: get inside a freezer. But this time, it's a freezer speakeasy, complete with a colorful collection of delicious frozen summer treats.

And for those who really want to feel like a kid again, they’ll finally get to experience what it’s like to climb into the famous Walmart ball cage (childhood dreams coming true for anyone else?). Speaking of shelves coming to life, customers can get into a life-size toy box for an epic photo opp., play with an oversized Lite Brite installation and contribute to a giant paint project that’ll take them straight back to art class.

Summer Rewind Event

It all kicks off Aug. 18 in Austin, Texas, and will make stops in cities throughout the country over the next several weeks. Head to walmartsummerrewind.com to see full event details and locations.

This is just the latest in a string of summer celebrations we’ve thrown for our customers in their communities. Who could forget the Summer Drive-In movies that brought families to our store parking lots for a film under the stars? Or the Homecoming concert series and Walmart Free Skate that celebrated students and the start to the new school year? We’re excited to rewind the clock for even more customers this year in celebration of summertime fun we don’t want to end.