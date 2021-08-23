Walmart Celebrates Schools and Teachers by Hosting Back-to-School Experiences

August 23, 2021

Across the country, students are heading back to class with the start of a new school year and all of the excitement that comes along with a fresh start. As students head back, Walmart is helping families and communities celebrate the back-to-school season with a TikTok Challenge and by hosting a series of music experiences and a livestream event to honor teachers, schools and all of the students kicking off the new school year.

Homecoming – Walmart Style

From prom to pep rallies to Homecoming, we’re all ready to experience life’s milestones together again. Walmart’s “Homecoming” concert series celebrates students and teachers across the country with the help of three incredible musical artists who want to say thank you to the teachers and schools of their alma maters.

This back-to-school season, Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper and Kane Brown will be hosting free, outdoor or virtual concerts for students and teachers to celebrate Homecoming – Walmart style.



Imagine Dragons on Aug. 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Chance the Rapper on Aug. 30 in Chicago, Illinois

Kane Brown on Sept. 7 in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia

“Walmart is thrilled to support and inspire communities as we enter a new school year,” said William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer. “We’re going to show our sincere thanks and appreciation to schools, teachers and students in a big, bold way.”

Alongside Walmart, the performing artists are looking forward to the opportunity to give back and share something amazing and special with the communities where they grew up.

“As a former Chicago Public Schools student, it feels great to be able to be able to perform for students that were in my shoes,” Chance the Rapper said. “In my music, I talk a lot about the impact that growing up in Chicago had on the person and artist I’ve become and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with the community through this event.”

In addition to returning to their hometowns, artists said they were looking forward to the chance to connect their music to a meaningful cause.

“Bonanza High School played a huge role in my creative and personal growth,” said Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. “I had many teachers that helped me find confidence in both who I was, and who I wanted to become. I owe much of my success to the school and am excited for the opportunity to give back to the community through this Homecoming event.”

These artists will have the chance to re-connect with their hometown and their favorite teachers during these events. At the close of each concert, for a grand encore, there will be a surprise for the school to inspire and uplift everyone as they head back to class.

Livestream Finale

Walmart is closing out the celebration with a livestream event on Sept. 7 at 8:30pm ET. Hosted by actors Noah Schnapp and Madison Bailey with a live performance by country star Kane Brown, the event will offer virtual attendees exclusive back-to-school prizes and shoppable content. The livestream will be available on Walmart.com/live, YouTube.com/Walmart, Facebook.com/Walmart, Instagram.com/Walmart, Twitter.com/Walmart, and TikTok.com/@Walmart for everyone to experience the fun and excitement.

In advance of performing in the livestream finale, Kane Brown said “I’m glad that I’m able to participate in Walmart’s program that is focused on appreciating teachers and supporting the community – especially at a time when teachers and communities can so sincerely use that support.”

WALMART Live Homecoming Back to School

Honoring Our Teachers

Because we know it’s not really happening unless it’s on TikTok, we’re kicking off a challenge, in partnership with some of the most popular TikTokers, to honor the teachers who’ve made an impact on students’ and families’ lives over the past year. From Aug. 22-24, customers can submit a TikTok video telling us why their favorite teacher deserves to be recognized. Walmart will select and award a $5,000 Walmart gift card and school supplies to 100 of the teachers who are submitted and a supplies-filled backpack to the 100 nominators. More details on the challenge can be found here.

