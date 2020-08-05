Walmart Brings the Big Screen to Its Parking Lots Starting August 14

Dates, locations and movies revealed for retailer’s first-ever drive-in movie theater



Filmmakers and surprise guests to make appearances at select showings

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 5, 2020 — Grab your popcorn! Walmart is lifting the curtain on plans for the Walmart Drive-in, a drive-in movie theater experience, which is rolling into 160 Walmart stores across the country beginning this month, created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.

Available for free to Walmart customers, the Walmart Drive-in will transform Walmart parking lots into outdoor cinemas from August 14 through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies. Starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET, families can visit TheWalmartDriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations and the movies for each stop of the movie tour.

We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve. Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer

The Walmart Drive-in promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival. Audiences will be welcomed back to the big screen to enjoy a wide range of films safely from their own vehicle, including:

Inspiring sports stories like Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid and Space Jam

and Blockbuster franchises including Black Panther, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-Man TM : Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To the Movies and Wonder Woman

and Out-of-this-world stories like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters and Men in Black TM : International

and Nostalgic favorites including Back to the Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz

and Inspiring true stories from Dolphin Tale to Selena

to Animated features every member of the family can enjoy like Cars , The Iron Giant, The Lego Movie and Madagascar

, and Ahead of each feature presentation, audiences will screen one of a number of short films, including Bilby, Bird Karma, Brooklyn Breeze, CROW: The Legend, Fire in Cardboard City, INVASION!, Looney Tunes’ Boo! Appetweet and Marooned

During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will help Walmart celebrate bringing back the big screen to communities across the country. Drew Barrymore will serve as virtual host for all events, welcoming guests to a fun family night experience. She will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Families will be also be treated to surprise virtual or in-person appearances from Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz at select showings.

For the complete movie-going experience, families can stock up on their favorite theater concessions to bring along with them through Walmart’s convenient pickup or delivery services.

To reserve a space for the Walmart Drive-in, customers can visit TheWalmartDriveIn.com starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET to pick their desired date and location. Once confirmed, customers will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

