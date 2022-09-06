Walmart Is Helping Students Skate Into a New School Year

Summer may be winding down, but things are heating up in six cities as Walmart prepares to roll (literally) into town with a final back-to-school sendoff for students. Over two weekends in September, we’ll partner with local roller rinks to host Walmart Free Skate – a roller disco-inspired series of experiences designed to celebrate students and put an epic spin on back to school.

From Sept. 10-11, Walmart will be inviting students from select high schools in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri, to join us for free, private skate events, complete with self-expressions stations featuring beauty brands like Rainbow Beauty and af94 , Instagram-worthy moments and free eats! We believe in setting students up for success, so all students will be sent home with some swag to kick off the school year, including a $50 Walmart gift card.

On Sept. 16 we’ll keep the fun going as we roll into Atlanta for a final show-stopping event. Walmart will host a few select Atlanta-area high schools for the ultimate back-to-school bash, featuring a live performance at the skating rink by Willow Smith, who will be performing two new songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM, dropping Sept. 23.

And to ensure everyone has a front-row seat, we’re livestreaming the concert on Walmart.com/Live and Walmart’s social channels on Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Walmart knows back-to-school is about more than books and pencils. It’s a time for communities to come together in celebration of students. Roller rinks have always been centers of community and camaraderie – places for inclusivity, self-expression and empowerment. So, while we’ll always be here to ensure you’ve got the items you need to succeed, we’re also here to bring you together. And today, that means we’re putting down our pencils and lacing up our skates.



