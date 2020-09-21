Sustainability
USING OUR STRENGTHS TO HELP PEOPLE LIVE BETTER AND PRESERVE THE PLANET
Since 2005, Walmart has been collaborating with others to drive positive change across global supply chains. Our sustainability efforts prioritize people and the planet by aiming to source responsibly, sell sustainable products, protect and restore natural resources and reduce waste and emissions. We’ve committed to help make responsible recruitment the norm across the global supply chain, protect forests, oceans and land, eliminate waste and significantly reduce emissions in our own operations and work with our suppliers to avoid a gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions from the global value chain.
In 2019, our company powered an estimated 29% of our operations with renewable energy, diverted 80% of our waste from landfills and incineration globally and much more. See Walmart’s ESG report for more environmental highlights.
Over the past 15 years, sustainability has become a core tenet of Walmart's business. Our efforts prioritize people and the planet by aiming to source responsibly, sell sustainable products, protect natural resources and reduce waste and emissions. The timeline presented here represents our journey to...
Click here to learn more about our journey to prioritize people and the planet.
Sustainability Anthem
