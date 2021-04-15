Walmart's sustainability efforts aim to source responsibly and create inclusive economic opportunities. We believe it is the responsibility of business to respect human rights, and we aspire to use our capabilities and influence to bring about positive change at scale. To promote human dignity, we’ve committed to help make responsible recruitment standard business practice by around 2026.

Our sustainability efforts focus on sourcing responsibly, helping prevent forced labor, promoting the dignity of women, creating inclusive economic opportunity and selling safer, healthier products.

For example, in Mexico and India Walmart and the Walmart Foundation support initiatives that strive to remove systemic barriers to market access for smallholder farmers and entrepreneurs. Walmart sources from smallholder farmers, connects them to markets and helps make their farms more resilient. In southeast Asia, through our philanthropy, we have worked with others to combat forced labor, including supporting NGOs to make responsible recruitment the norm and bring traffickers to justice.

Walmart also helped lead the creation of the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices in produce and agricultural supply chains. Through our America at Work initiative, we achieved 93% of our commitment to invest an incremental $250 billion in products that support the creation of American jobs between 2013 and 2023 and in 2021 we announced a new commitment to invest $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in the United States over the next ten years.

