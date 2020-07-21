While plastic provides numerous benefits, society has been unable to collect and manage it at the same rate as it is produced. For example, less than 14% of plastic packaging was collected for recycling globally in 2016, with the rest ending up in landfills, rivers and oceans, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. To help reduce plastic waste, we work throughout our business and with suppliers to use less plastic, implement reuse and refill models, recycle more and support innovations to improve waste reduction systems.

Plastic waste in our operations

Throughout our operations, we aim to eliminate plastic waste by reducing, reusing and recycling plastic needed to run our business. For example, we contract with vendors to collect and recycle rigid plastics and plastic film, produced from our operations and returned from customers. During 2019, we recycled more than an estimated 330 million pounds of plastic film and rigid plastics globally.

Beyond the Bag

Creating large-scale change to address a global waste challenge simply can’t happen in a vacuum. It calls for commitment and cooperation from across the industry to drive change through inventive, even transformational thinking.

In 2020, we joined “Beyond the Bag” initiative as a founding partner to accelerate innovation for retail shopping bags. With funding from Walmart, Target and CVS Health, this three-year initiative is led by Closed Loop Partners with the goal of identifying, testing and implementing viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag. Collectively, Founding Partners have committed $15 million to launch the Beyond the Bag Initiative.

To learn more about our waste elimination initiatives, including our resources for reducing plastic packaging waste and market-specific waste goals, see the Walmart Sustainability Hub, Walmart Canada and Walmart Mexico.

Plastic and other packaging waste in our supply chain

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the majority of plastic packaging is single-use. To help accelerate the elimination of plastic packaging waste, we’re working with suppliers to: