At Walmart, we’re committed to supporting those who serve, and we have been since the very beginning. Our founder, Sam Walton, served in the U.S. Army during the second World War. Honoring service members is in our DNA.

Our goal is to support veterans and military families during their service and beyond. That’s how we’ve built a culture where veterans feel they belong, with benefits for their well-being and an understanding that the skills gained in service can transfer to any job out there.

We’ve identified three pillars to help us better serve those who’ve served: