At Walmart, we’re committed to supporting those who serve, and we have been since the very beginning. Our founder, Sam Walton, served in the U.S. Army during the second World War. Honoring service members is in our DNA.
Our goal is to support veterans and military families during their service and beyond. That’s how we’ve built a culture where veterans feel they belong, with benefits for their well-being and an understanding that the skills gained in service can transfer to any job out there.
We’ve identified three pillars to help us better serve those who’ve served:
Helping our service members find fulfilling work is important. It’s why we launched the Find a Future platform, which guides veterans through an audit of their skills, experience and education to help them understand where they are and where they want to go. From there, the platform can help them build the roadmap, connecting them to partners and resources to make their dreams a reality. Those that are ready now can explore available opportunities.
When veterans join Walmart, we give them the chance to give back – helping other associates reach their own career aspirations through the Walmart SERVES Associate Resource Group (ARG).
The first step to any next step is always learning. We’ve launched a career fellowship program, expanding our investment and involvement in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes programs to offer hiring summits and fellowship opportunities to veterans and their families.
And once associates are hired, they have access to Live Better U, so they can expand their horizons even further.
The veteran entrepreneurs we do business with make Walmart a stronger company. Veteran suppliers are an important part of our mission to deliver the products and services our customers want and need. Walmart is a founding member of the Coalition for Veteran Owned Business, which supports veterans and their larger communities by connecting them to opportunities to grow their own businesses.
Take, for example, Bon AppéSweet. Veteran-owned and Walmart-supported, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.
To learn more information about all the opportunities available for potential Walmart suppliers, visit our Supplier Inclusion and our America at Work sites.