There are a lot of great things about working at Walmart, and the Live Better U education benefit is one of the favorites. Live Better U pays for Walmart and Sam’s Club associates to learn critical skills and creates pathways for them to promote into in-demand jobs with the company.
Live Better U removes barriers and provides associates with the right education to quickly move up into jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.
If you are interested in a degree program but do not yet have 12 transferable college credit hours, you will start with a Sophia program under Foundational Learning
Live Better U is Walmart’s education benefit which offers associates 100% paid tuition and books for flexible, and online programs designed to fit work-life balance. Associates receive personalized guidance from specialists throughout the entire process—from choosing a program to graduation. Eligible employees can start on day one and choose from certificates or degrees at accredited institutions with no obligation to stay at Walmart after completion.
If you go on a Leave of Absence (LOA) or parental leave, you can remain enrolled in Live Better U. Your program will continue, and Walmart will keep covering tuition and required books as long as you maintain eligibility. We encourage you to work with your coach through Live Better U to ensure you are staying on track.
