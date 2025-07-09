 
 
There are a lot of great things about working at Walmart, and the Live Better U education benefit is one of the favorites. Live Better U pays for Walmart and Sam’s Club associates to learn critical skills and creates pathways for them to promote into in-demand jobs with the company.

$812m+

saved in tuition

126k

associates have participated

100k+

roles to fill in the next three years

Live Better U removes barriers and provides associates with the right education to quickly move up into jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.

Available Courses: Sign up today!

Foundational Learning
  • EnGen- Language Learning: Supported ELL Program
  • Lingvano- Language Learning: American Sign Language
  • Mondly- Language Learning: English, Spanish, French +
  • Penn Foster- High School Completion Program
  • Sophia Foundations- Business 
  • Sophia Foundations- College Prep
  • Sophia Foundations- Information Technology
Bachelor's Degrees
  • BS Business Administration – SNHU
  • BS Business Management & Leadership - Bellevue University
  • BS Computer Science – SNHU
  • BS Supply Chain, Trans, Logistics - Bellevue University
  • BSBA in Supply Chain Management  - University of Arkansas

If you are interested in a degree program but do not yet have 12 transferable college credit hours, you will start with a Sophia program under Foundational Learning

Additional Short-Form Credentials and Courses
  • Project Management – Google
  • Fundamentals of Management - University of California, Irvine
  • Generative AI for Leaders – Vanderbilt University
  • Solving Problems with Creative and Critical Thinking- IBM
  • Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization - The State University of New York
  • Strategic Leadership and Management - University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • And many more!
Programs & Eligibility

Live Better U is Walmart’s education benefit which offers associates 100% paid tuition and books for flexible, and online programs designed to fit work-life balance. Associates receive personalized guidance from specialists throughout the entire process—from choosing a program to graduation. Eligible employees can start on day one and choose from certificates or degrees at accredited institutions with no obligation to stay at Walmart after completion.

Walmart Private Fleet driver Philip Null stands in front of his rig.

Career Paths

Discover where your education can take you. Each path is designed to help you build skills for roles that matter most at Walmart.

 

  • Store/Club Leadership
  • Frontline Specialty
  • Merchandising
  • Supply Chain Leadership
  • Software Engineering
A Walmart LBU grad throws her graduation cap in the air in front of a Walmart store.

Programs

Your next opportunity starts here. Explore programs that align with your goals and unlock growth within the company.

 

  • Language learning programs
  • High school diploma
  • College prep
  • Short-form certificates
  • Professional certificates
  • Bachelor’s degrees
A row of Walmart associates in a classroom using tablets to complete classwork.

Eligibility

  • Available to full- and part-time hourly and salaried Walmart and Sam’s Club associates on day one
  • No obligation to stay at Walmart or Sam's Club after completing degree or certificate
  • For associates interested in reviewing the full eligibility details, please see the Education Benefit Policy

Associate Stories

ASL LBU course video still
A New Way to Connect
With Live Better U, associates can learn American Sign Language through quick, flexible lessons that fit any schedule. Build stronger relationships, create more inclusive moments with your team, and help every associate and customer feel like they belong.
Jarryn Robertson video still
Jarryn Robertson
Jarryn started with Walmart as a part-time associate in the cash office and discovered a passion for people as she worked her way up to full-time.
Still image of the Tanner Humphreys video
Tanner Humphreys
Tanner wanted to pursue a degree in computer science and used Live Better U to turn his dream into a reality. After earning his degree, he landed an internship that turned into the cybersecurity career he’s in now.

Proudly Partnering with Top Academic Institutions

Frequently Asked Questions

Live Better U covers 100% of tuition and required books for eligible programs, meaning there is little or no out-of-pocket cost to associates. Walmart invests in your education so you can focus on learning, not on the cost.

Full-time and part-time associates are eligible on day one at the company. Temporary associates and salaried associates at market level and above are not eligible.

No. Associates who already hold a bachelor’s degree are not eligible for Live Better U programs.

  1. Create an account on the Live Better U portal for foundational learning, bachelor’s degree or short form credentials as seen below.

  2. Explore programs available.

  3. Connect with a coach for personalized guidance.

  4. Enroll! Tuition and books are covered for eligible associates.

We are not currently considering adding masters degrees to our portfolio, as very few roles within the organization require that level of education. However, some universities offer discounted tuition to Walmart associates. This includes their master’s and doctorate programs.

If you go on a Leave of Absence (LOA) or parental leave, you can remain enrolled in Live Better U. Your program will continue, and Walmart will keep covering tuition and required books as long as you maintain eligibility. We encourage you to work with your coach through Live Better U to ensure you are staying on track.

At this time, only programs within the Live Better U catalog are eligible for the education benefit.

Still have questions? We’d love to answer them for you! Email us at livebetteru@walmart.com.

