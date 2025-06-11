 
 
Logout
Logout
Home
About
Location Facts
United States
Texas
Community
A giant Texas flag hangs from the ceiling of a Walmart store in Texas.

We’re Invested in Texas.

We have been since 1975, when Sam Walton handpicked the town of Mount Pleasant for its first Texas-based Walmart. It’s not just about building stores and clubs — it’s about investing in associates, backing Texas manufacturing, partnering with ranchers, supporting local businesses and giving back to communities — from El Paso to Texarkana, Amarillo to Brownsville and more than 500 other locations in between. Learn how we’re making a difference in the Lone Star State.

National Brands With Texas Roots

We proudly stock products made, grown or assembled in communities across Texas supporting tens of thousands of jobs in the Lone Star State. Take a look at a few.

Olé Mexican Foods
Watch Veronica share Olé Mexican Foods´ incredible story in her own words.
Freshpet video screenshot.
Freshpet
Freshpet teamed up with Walmart in 2007, and now they’re in thousands of stores, creating over 900 jobs in communities like Ennis, Texas, and beyond.
Pholicious video screenshot
PhoLicious
Anh and Joseph Trousdale wowed Walmart with their instant Pho at the 2022 Open Call. Now, their Houston-based brand is stocked in 133 Sam’s Clubs and 244 Walmart stores across the country!
Igloo screenshot of video
Igloo
America's favorite cooler, Igloo, stays committed to manufacturing locally and creating more opportunities for people in Katy, TX.

Texas has been a key part of Walmart's journey from small-town grocery to global retailer.

For more on our Texas investments, see our Walmart Texas location facts.

Stories for our Texas Comunidad

Fashion display in Cypress, Texas Supercenter

Walmart Opens Next Generation Supercenter as Part of Broader National Growth Strategy

New Next-Gen Supercenter in Cypress, Texas, reaffirms Walmart's commitment to innovation, community investment and the future of retail.

Rendering image of front outside view of new milk processing facility in Robinson, Texas

New Milk Processing Facility in Robinson, Texas

The facility is expected to create nearly 400 new local jobs and furthers Walmart’s commitment to quality.

Associate in aisle with digital shelf labels

Digital Shelf Labels Are a Win for Customers and Associates

We’ve been testing innovative technology in Grapevine, Texas.

Associates at Walmart on Stage

¿Cómo se Dice?

Walmart is breaking down language barriers in retail by combining AI with human expertise to make shopping seamless, accurate, and inclusive for customers worldwide.

Exterior shot of Sam's Club entrance

Sam’s Club Surprises Grapevine, Texas, With Reopening

The revitalized Texas Sam’s Club is bringing new jobs, enhanced shopping experiences and $30K in charitable giving.

Exterior shot of Sam's Club entrance

Jalyssa’s Looking Up and Moving Forward in Her Career

When Unlock Potential connected the Dallas-based youth with Sam’s Club, her career – and her confidence – bloomed.

Exterior shot of Sam's Club entrance

A Passion for Patient Care

Walmart pharmacy manager Tania Cantin is making a difference in her New Braunfels, Texas, community every day.

Supporting Veterans in Texas and Beyond

Since 2013, we’ve hired over half a million veterans and military spouses, including thousands in Texas. Learn how we’re building a culture where veterans feel they belong.
Read More
#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.