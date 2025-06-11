We’re Invested in Texas.

"If we can create great local jobs, we’re going to have better stores and better, stronger communities... We want everybody who has anything to do with Walmart — whether they’re a customer or an associate or a supplier of ours — to benefit."
Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart
We proudly stock products made, grown or assembled in communities across Texas supporting tens of thousands of jobs in the Lone Star State. Take a look at a few.
Texas has been a key part of Walmart's journey from small-town grocery to global retailer.
For more on our Texas investments, see our Walmart Texas location facts.
New Next-Gen Supercenter in Cypress, Texas, reaffirms Walmart's commitment to innovation, community investment and the future of retail.
The facility is expected to create nearly 400 new local jobs and furthers Walmart’s commitment to quality.
We’ve been testing innovative technology in Grapevine, Texas.
Walmart is breaking down language barriers in retail by combining AI with human expertise to make shopping seamless, accurate, and inclusive for customers worldwide.
The revitalized Texas Sam’s Club is bringing new jobs, enhanced shopping experiences and $30K in charitable giving.
When Unlock Potential connected the Dallas-based youth with Sam’s Club, her career – and her confidence – bloomed.
Walmart pharmacy manager Tania Cantin is making a difference in her New Braunfels, Texas, community every day.