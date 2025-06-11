We’re Invested in Texas. We have been since 1975, when Sam Walton handpicked the town of Mount Pleasant for its first Texas-based Walmart. It’s not just about building stores and clubs — it’s about investing in associates, backing Texas manufacturing, partnering with ranchers, supporting local businesses and giving back to communities — from El Paso to Texarkana, Amarillo to Brownsville and more than 500 other locations in between. Learn how we’re making a difference in the Lone Star State.