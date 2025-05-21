 
 
Our commitment

Every company starts with a reason for being. Ours is to help people save money and live better. In a world that’s always changing, we believe we need to be willing to evolve while staying true to who we are. We innovate and change alongside our associates and customers in ways that align with our timeless values. By doing this, we not only create value and drive growth for our business but also help communities thrive and strengthen the world around us.

Our goal is to serve our customers with
the things they want, when and how they want them.

Every day low prices

Walmart’s prices are, on average, 10–25% lower than those of competitors, allowing customers to shop in one location.

Thousands of items rolled back

In 2024 Q2 earnings, we announced the rolled back prices of 7,200 items.

$4.9 billion invested

In 2022, we invested more than $4.9 billion in store and club remodels in order to improve our customers’ shopping experience.

We’re committed to creating more
jobs in more communities across the country.

750,000 American jobs

With our $350 billion investment in products made, grown or assembled in America, we're supporting the creation of more than 750,000 U.S. jobs over 10 years.

$1 billion for veteran-owned suppliers

In 2023, we invested $1.2 billion with veteran-owned businesses.

$350 billion in U.S. manufacturing

Over a ten-year period, Walmart is investing an incremental $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in the United States.

We help build caring, connected, resilient communities.

$45 million awarded

In 2022, Walmart awarded Spark Good local community grants totaling more than $45 million.

2+ million acres conserved

Across 42 states, the Walmart Acres for America program has helped protect more than 2 million acres.

665+ million pounds of food donated

In 2022 alone, stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. donated more than 665 million pounds of food, 57% of which were fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meats.

We provide opportunities for
associates to grow, thrive and belong.

1.6 million U.S. associates

Walmart is the largest U.S. employer, with 1.6 million U.S. associates.

$1 billion in career-driven training

By 2026, we've committed to developing $1 billion in career-driven training.

400,000+ veterans and military spouses hired

Since 2013, Walmart has hired over 400,000 veterans and military spouses.

5,200 stores and clubs
are within 10 miles of approximately 90% of the population.
$3.3 billion
in corporate income-based taxes; effective corporate income tax rate was 33.6% (FY23).
~$18
national average hourly wage.
Texas
FreshPet

Freshpet started working with Walmart in 2007. Now they're in thousands of Walmart stores and have created over 900 jobs in communities like Ennis, TX and Bethlehem, PA.

Pholicious

Anh and Joseph Trousdale transformed traditional, made-from-scratch Pho into a product that was fast, easy to make and oh so pho-licious. Now, they're in over 133 Sam's Clubs, and they're reinvesting their success into their Texas-based company - and the people they employ!

Our footprint

Total retail units1: 5,212

  • Walmart Supercenters: 3,566
  • Walmart discount stores: 351
  • Neighborhood Markets: 673
  • Small formats2: 21
  • Sam's Club: 601

1. Total retail units as of January 31, 2026.

2. Small formats include eCommerce acquisition / C-stores, Walmart fuel stations, other pharmacy formats, Amigo, Walmart on Campus and Super Ahorros banners.

