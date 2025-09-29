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Her business success started with one tortilla press
Veronica Moreno is a real American success story. She started Olé Mexican Foods in her home with just one tortilla machine, and today this Walmart supplier employs hundreds of people across several communities. Watch Veronica share Olé Mexican Foods' incredible story in her own words.
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