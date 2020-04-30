The 2020 Walmart May – July Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

This Sweepstakes is governed exclusively by the laws of the United States. You are not authorized to participate in the Sweepstakes if you are not located within the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia or in Puerto Rico.

1. DATES OF SWEEPSTAKES. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01am Central Time (“CT”) on May 1, 2020 and ends at 11:59:59pm CT on July 31, 2020 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

2. ELIGIBILITY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older or the age of majority in their state of residence (which is nineteen (19) in Alabama, Nebraska, twenty-one (21) in Mississippi, and eighteen (18) in all other states) as of the date of entry (the “Entrant”). Void outside of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and where prohibited, taxed or restricted by law. Officers, directors, managers, and employees of Walmart Inc. (the “Sponsor”), and each of its respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and related companies and their respective advertising and promotion agencies, consultants and agents, as well as immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each such person, and any others engaged in the development, production, execution or distribution of this Sweepstakes, including American Sweepstakes & Promotion Co., Inc. (the “Independent Administrator”) (collectively the “Sweepstakes Entities”) are not eligible to participate. “Immediate family member” shall be deemed to mean husband, wife, children, mother, father, sister, sister in-law, brother or brother in-law. Sweepstakes may only be entered in or from the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico, and entries originating from any other jurisdiction are not eligible for entry. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

3. HOW TO ENTER. There are four (4) ways to enter:

(i) PURCHASE: Entrants making a purchase (of any amount) at a participating Walmart retail location between the Sweepstakes Period and are the recipient of a survey invitation on their cash register receipt may complete the online survey and/or entry form to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. Upon receipt of the survey invitation, Entrant must log onto www.survey.walmart.com (the “Purchase Website”) within one (1) week from the cash register receipt date and enter the unique code found on the cash register receipt. Then, complete the survey in its entirety and click the “Submit” button. Upon clicking the “Submit” button, Entrant may be prompted to complete the entry form in its entirety to include first name, last name, street address, city, state, zip, phone number and email address (if available) and click “Continue”. If prompted, entry form must be completed in order to be eligible to win. Then, complete the check boxes and click “Submit” to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. Surveys must be completed within one (1) week from the cash register receipt date and by 11:59:59pm CT on July 31, 2020 if the cash register receipt date is July 25, 2020 or later.

(ii) SURVEY INVITE: Entrants making a purchase (of any amount) at Walmart.com, Walmart.com/grocery, and any Walmart mobile websites between the Sweepstakes Period and are the recipient of a survey invitation via e-mail (the “Invitation”) must visit the unique survey URL (the “Survey Website”) found within the Invitation to complete the survey. The survey must be completed in its entirety by submitting all answers to the survey questions. Upon completing the survey, click the “Submit” button. Upon clicking the “Submit” button, Entrant may be prompted to complete the entry form in its entirety to include first name, last name, street address, city, state, zip, phone number and email address (if available) and click “Continue”. If prompted, entry form must be completed in order to be eligible to win. Then, complete the check boxes and click “Submit” to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. The survey must be completed within one (1) week from the Invitation date and by 11:59:59pm CT on July 31, 2020 if the Invitation date is July 25, 2020 or later.

(iii) ONLINE: To enter without making a purchase, Entrant must visit www.entry.survey.walmart.com (the “Online Website”) during the Sweepstakes Period and complete the Online Sweepstakes entry form in its entirety including: age, complete name, mailing address, and phone number. Then, click the “Continue” button to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. All Online entries must be received by 11:59:59pm CT on July 31, 2020.

(iii) WRITE-IN: On a postcard or a card that is no smaller than 3 ½ x 5 inches and no larger than 4 ¼ x 6 inches, legibly handwrite your complete name, mailing address, phone number and date of birth and mail with proper postage to: 2019 Walmart Sweepstakes, PO Box 228, Macedon, NY, 14502-0228. All write-in entries must be postmarked by July 31, 2020 and received by August 6, 2020. There is a limit of one (1) write-in entry per envelope/postcard. Each envelope/postcard is considered one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. Multiple entries submitted or completed by anyone other than the Entrant are void. No mechanical reproductions will be accepted. Write-in entries must contain all entry fields outlined above; otherwise, they are void and will not be eligible to win.

Regardless of the entry method used to enter the Sweepstakes, there is a limit of seventy-eight (78) entries per Entrant for the entire Sweepstakes Period. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different identities, and/or any other methods will void that Entrant’s entry and that Entrant may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes. Entries submitted by anyone other than the Entrant are void. In case of dispute as to the identity of any Entrant, entry will be declared made by the registered name and address on such entry. Any potential prize winner may be requested to provide Sponsor with proof that such person is the prize winner.

Neither Sponsor nor any Sweepstakes Entity is responsible for any entry that is lost, late, illegible, stolen, mutilated, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, postage-due, misdirected or undeliverable, whether due to system errors, omissions, interruption, deletions, defects, delay in operations or transmissions, theft or destruction or failures, faulty transmissions or other telecommunications malfunctions, human error, entries not received resulting from any hardware or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, failed, incomplete or garbled computer or telephone transmissions, typographical or system errors and failures, faulty transmissions, technical malfunctions, or otherwise. Only fully completed entries are eligible. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor or Sweepstakes Entity.

4. DRAWING/ODDS. On or about August 7, 2020, potential prize winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received by the Sponsor Representative. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Sweepstakes. By entering the Sweepstakes, Entrants fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Sweepstakes Entities, which will be final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

To be eligible to receive a prize, all Entrants must have an address on file with the Sponsor or have provided an address when prompted at the time of entry. In the event that an Entrant has an incomplete address, the Entrant will be disqualified and an alternate prize winner will be selected in a random drawing.

5. PRIZES.

GRAND PRIZES: Five (5) grand prizes will be awarded, each consisting of a Walmart gift card in the amount of $1,000 (each a “Grand Prize”). Total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of all Grand Prizes is $5,000.

FIRST PRIZES: Seven hundred and fifty (750) first prizes will be awarded, each consisting of a Walmart gift card in the amount of $100 (each a “First Prize”). Total ARV of all First Prizes is $75,000.

Total ARV of all prizes to be awarded is $80,000.

6. PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Limit of one (1) prize per person/household. All prizes are non-transferable or assigned and no substitutions or cash redemptions; except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as otherwise provided herein. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. In the case of unavailability of any prize, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. All Walmart gift card terms and conditions apply to the use of the prizes, and are incorporated herein by reference. Each prize winner is solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, including taxes imposed on his/her income. No more than the stated number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules will be awarded. Potential prize winners consent to the use of his/her name, likeness, biographical information, and voice in advertising worldwide without additional compensation (TN residents will not be required to sign a Publicity Release as a condition of winning a prize).

7. NOTIFICATIONS/CLAIMS.

GRAND PRIZE:

Potential Grand Prize winners will be notified by the Independent Administrator by email and/or phone on or about August 14, 2020 (the “Notification”). Grand Prize winners must respond to Notification within 5 business days of the Independent Administrator’s first Notification. In the event the Potential Prize Winner fails to respond to the Notification within 5 business days of the Independent Administrator’s first Notification to the potential winner or if it is determined by Sponsor and/or Independent Administrator, in their sole discretion, that a potential Prize Winner is not eligible in accordance with these Official Rules, an alternate Prize Winner will be selected at random from among the remaining non-winning eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The Potential Grand Prize winner will be required to sign and return (except where prohibited) an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release and a W-9 tax form (the “Paperwork”) within ten (10) days of the Notification. If any Grand Prize winner is considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence (but must be over the age of 18), the Paperwork must be completed and signed by his/her parent or legal guardian and such Grand Prize will be delivered to minor’s parent/legal guardian and awarded in the name of parent/legal guardian. After verification of the Affidavit, Grand Prize will be mailed using the United States Postal Service Priority Mail. Potential Grand Prize winner must return the Paperwork within the date and time indicated in the Notification. If a potential Grand Prize winner fails to return the Paperwork within the date and time indicated in the Notification, or is found to be ineligible, or if he/she does not comply with the Official Rules, such potential Grand Prize winner and his/her entry will be disqualified and another potential Grand Prize winner will be selected from the remaining eligible entries received. If the Notification is returned as undeliverable, this will result in disqualification and an alternate Grand Prize winner will be selected from all remaining eligible entries.

The value associated with the Grand Prize is taxable as income and the Grand Prize winner is solely responsible for any taxes, including, but not limited to all applicable federal, state and local taxes that become due with respect to the value of the Grand Prize. The Sponsor must report the value of the Grand Prize to the Internal Revenue Service in the year the Grand Prize is received by the Grand Prize winner and will be reported to the Grand Prize winner and the Internal Revenue Service in the form of a Form 1099.

Grand Prize winners will be shipped their Grand Prize within 4 weeks from receipt of the signed Paperwork.

FIRST PRIZE:

Potential First Prize winners winning a First Prize will be shipped their First Prize within 4 to 6 weeks from the drawing date via the United States Postal Service to the address on file with the Sponsor to the address supplied at the time of entry. In the event the First Prize is returned, the address is insufficient or incomplete for shipping purposes, or undeliverable for any reason, the First Prize winner will be disqualified and an alternate First Prize winner will be selected from the remaining eligible entries received. If the alternate First Prize winner’s First Prize is returned, the address is insufficient or incomplete for shipping purposes, or undeliverable for any reason, the alternate First Prize winner will be disqualified and the First Prize will not be awarded.

No compensation will be provided for any prizes that are not able to be awarded to a prize winner.

8. CONDITIONS. This Sweepstakes is conducted in English. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these English Official Rules and the English Abbreviated Rules or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes-related materials, including, but not limited to: any entry form, survey, the Spanish version of these Official Rules and the Abbreviated Rules, and/or point of sale, television, print or online advertising; the terms and conditions of these English Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. All federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the prize winners. By participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants and prize winners agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Sweepstakes Entities, which are final in all respects and not subject to appeal. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify permanently from this Sweepstakes any Entrant it believes has violated these Official Rules and verify eligibility of Entrants. Neither Sponsor nor anyone acting on its behalf will enter into any communications with any Entrant regarding this Sweepstakes, except as expressly set forth in these Official Rules. By participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants, and prize winners release the Sponsor and each and all of the Sweepstakes Entities, from any and all liability, damages or causes of action (however named or described) with respect to or arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes, and/or the receipt or use/misuse of any prize awarded, including, without limitation, liability for personal injury, death or property damage. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. All Sweepstakes materials are subject to verification and are void if (a) not obtained in accordance with these Official Rules and through legitimate channels, (b) any part is counterfeited, altered, defective, damaged, illegible, reproduced, tampered with, mutilated or irregular in any way, (c) are obtained where prohibited, or (d) they contain printing, typographical, mechanical, or other errors. Entrants assume all risk of loss, damage, destruction, delay or misdirection of Sweepstakes materials submitted to Sponsor. In the event any portion of this Sweepstakes is compromised by activities beyond the control of the Sponsor which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes or this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to modify, suspend or terminate the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize constitutes permission for Sponsor and its agencies to use prize winners' names, addresses (city & state), voices and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity, for this Sweepstakes only, without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. Sponsor may prohibit an Entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants, Sponsor, or Sweepstakes Entities. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not able to be conducted as planned, including, but not limited to, by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, then Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and randomly draw from those entries received up to the cancellation/suspension date to award prizes. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. SPONSOR’S FAILURE TO ENFORCE ANY TERM OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE A WAIVER OF THESE PROVISIONS.

9. NO LIABILITY: By participating, Entrants and prize winners agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, the Sweepstakes Entities, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claims made by any Entrant, prize winner, or any other third parties, related in any way to the operation of this Sweepstakes as well as any other claims, damages or liability due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from receipt, acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize or participation in any promotion related activity or participation in this Sweepstakes.

10. USE OF DATA. Sponsor will be collecting personal data about Entrants online, in accordance with its privacy policy. Please review the Sponsor’s privacy policy at corporate.walmart.com/privacy-security/walmart-privacy-policy. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and usage of their personal information and acknowledge that they have read and accepted Sponsor’s privacy policy.

11. WINNERS LIST. To obtain a list of Grand Prize Winners visit corporate.walmart.com/walmart-customer-satisfaction-sweepstakes-winners or to obtain a full list of prize winners send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by August 15, 2020 to: ASC/2020 May-July Walmart Sweepstakes Winners List, 300 State Street, Suite 402, Rochester, NY 14614.

12. SPONSOR. Walmart Inc. 702 SW 8th Street, Bentonville, AR 72716-8611.

This Sweepstakes shall not be published without the written permission of the Sponsor.