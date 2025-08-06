Giving small businesses the chance for shelf space and spotlighting cutting-edge innovations

Walmart’s 2025 Open Call showcased its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and small business growth, welcoming over 500 entrepreneurs to pitch American-made products. More than 100 businesses received Golden Tickets, which offer suppliers the opportunity for their products to be sold on Walmart and Sam’s Club shelves and online. The event also featured cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and hands-on training to help small suppliers scale and succeed.

Check out our video recap of the event below and our Corporate News post for more information on the event.