Approach to Responsible Buying practices

A foundation of our program is integration with the business. Our Responsible Sourcing Business Enablement teams work with buyers and sourcing hubs to help integrate responsible sourcing practices. From merchant strategies to selecting suppliers, they’re engaged in ensuring responsible buying practices at every step. Associates often participate in merchant and supplier meetings to help establish expectations up front.

Merchants and sourcing associates also participate in training to understand how their decisions can potentially influence supply chain conditions, and what they can do to reinforce positive facility working practices with suppliers. They receive new associate onboarding from Responsible Sourcing, and participate in workshops and educational sessions, which typically include information on forced labor, health and safety, and category-specific training.

Merchants use data – such as KPIs and Health Check Reports – to help hold suppliers accountable for supply chain health and risks. These reports provide visibility of suppliers and supply chains that present the highest potential risks. Responsible Sourcing and merchant associates use the data to drive improvements to supply chain health.



Empowering Suppliers + Responsible Sourcing Academy

Our suppliers own the relationship with facilities that produce the products we sell, and we expect suppliers to communicate our expectations throughout the entire supply chain. There are several ways we help empower suppliers to promote worker dignity.

The Responsible Sourcing Academy provides suppliers with access to training resources, best practice guidance, and educational materials developed by third parties and by Walmart. The Academy covers topics such as audit guidance – including the Global Compliance Guidance Tool – forced labor, health and safety, and supply chain controls. Many of these resources are offered in multiple languages. Responsible Sourcing associates conduct training and onboarding sessions with suppliers around the world.