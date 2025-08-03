Walmart is proud to have hired over 500,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013. We know from experience that veterans have leadership, technical expertise and adaptability — skills that map directly to Walmart roles.

To make the connection between military and civilian life more seamless, we’ve launched a Skills Navigator to match their skills with open opportunities at Walmart and a veteran-focused Job Simulator that offers an interactive “day in the life” preview. Both are on our careers site.

Together, these tools empower veterans to translate their military expertise into successful Walmart careers, and we’re partnering with military organizations to ensure transitioning service members know about these tools.