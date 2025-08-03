 
 
Logout
Logout

Skills Help Build Careers at Walmart

We are investing $1 billion in skills training programs to help
associates advance in their careers – with or without a degree.

Since Sam Walton founded the company in 1962, Walmart has provided millions of people with access to good jobs and the opportunity to build a career. Our culture of growing our own is deeply embedded in our business, and we invest heavily in our people. Today, our Walmart Academy is one of the largest training programs in the U.S., our industry-leading Live Better U education benefit pays for associates to learn new skills and we’re building career pathways to in-demand jobs that come with greater responsibility and higher pay. These investments have been good for our associates, our business and the communities we serve.

What is Skills-First Training at Walmart?

We’re creating pathways to opportunities for frontline associates to move into higher-paying, in-demand roles like store and club management, truck drivers, pharmacy technicians, HVAC technicians and more.

Skills-first hiring

We’re removing college degree requirements where possible.

90%
of our U.S. roles do not require a degree
Walmart Associate helping a customer in the clothing department.

Walmart Academy

We provide the largest private training program in the nation.

$1 billion
investment in career-driven training and education by 2026
Walmart Associate Maria smiling in store.

Live Better U

Associates can earn short-form certificates, degrees and credentials at no cost.

$812 million
and counting in tuition savings for associates
Walmart Associate Carlos smiling in store.

Partnering with Military Organizations

Walmart is proud to have hired over 500,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013. We know from experience that veterans have leadership, technical expertise and adaptability — skills that map directly to Walmart roles. 

 

To make the connection between military and civilian life more seamless, we’ve launched a Skills Navigator to match their skills with open opportunities at Walmart and a veteran-focused Job Simulator that offers an interactive “day in the life” preview. Both are on our careers site

 

Together, these tools empower veterans to translate their military expertise into successful Walmart careers, and we’re partnering with military organizations to ensure transitioning service members know about these tools. 

Why Skills-First?

The U.S. workforce remains at an inflection point: there are more open jobs than there are unemployed workers, making it difficult for public and private sector employers to find qualified talent. That talent does exist – we just need to do a better job finding it. We believe a skills-first approach can drive workforce mobility, address labor shortages and strengthen the economy. That’s why we’re leading by example inside and outside the company.

Tap into
existing talent

We remove barriers so associates can build careers and fill key roles.

75%
Walmart’s salaried store, club and supply chain managers in the U.S. started as hourly associates
A metallurgy blue collar worker is welding metal parts at heavy industry plant.

Record-high
student loan debt

Student loan debt in the U.S. continues to grow, making college degrees too costly.

$1.81 trillion
in student loan debt
A woman sits at a desk with a notepad she's writing and an open laptop in front of her.

The decades-long focus
on college degrees

College degree requirements have left many roles unfilled.

62%
of American workers don’t have a college degree
Worker in blue uniform loading boxes on a shelf at a distribution center. supply chain

Leading the Skills-First Conversation

Walmart is leading the way. Our Opportunity Summits pulled together other large employers, federal, state and local government officials, workforce experts and leaders from higher education and nonprofits to invest in American jobs through a skills-first approach. 

Walmart.org

Our philanthropic arm is focused on helping frontline workers advance.

$140
million+
invested over the last 5 years
Walmart Associate Truck Driver Garen smiling at camera.

Skills-First
Workforce Initiative

A groundbreaking project with Burning Glass Institute and other large employers to develop a framework for skills-first hiring for common roles.

35 million
workers represented in the initiative’s work to-date
Walmart Associate smiling behind a deli counter.

Skills in the States

We’re working to create skills-based systems in states like Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado and Arkansas.

$25 million+
invested over two years by Walmart.org
Walmart Associate smiling while helping a customer at a register.

Our Work in the News

Sam's Club Is Investing Additional $3M to Unlock Careers

Two $1.5M grants to Big Thought and the SHRM Foundation are paving the way for new career pathways.

Creating More Career Opportunities in Our Home State

Arkansas LAUNCH is designed to benefit not only our home state but also to serve as a model for how employees can match with the best roles offered by employers.

Walmart Launches Associate Bonuses, New Opportunities

Over the past five years, we’ve increased hourly wages by around 30%, bringing our U.S. average hourly wage to close to $18. But it’s not just about pay.

Accelerates Plans To Provide Associates With Skills To Fill 100,000 In-Demand Jobs

The company is doubling the number of Walmart-paid short certificate options, providing pathways to higher-paying, higher-skilled jobs.

All Learning Counts at Walmart

Walmart and Walmart.org are investing in skills-based systems to connect people to more career opportunities.

5 Career Pathways for Associates

Recently, I had the chance to meet five associates who have forged career pathways that show where we are going as one of the largest employers in the country.

 

 

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.