We are investing $1 billion in skills training programs to help
associates advance in their careers – with or without a degree.
Since Sam Walton founded the company in 1962, Walmart has provided millions of people with access to good jobs and the opportunity to build a career. Our culture of growing our own is deeply embedded in our business, and we invest heavily in our people. Today, our Walmart Academy is one of the largest training programs in the U.S., our industry-leading Live Better U education benefit pays for associates to learn new skills and we’re building career pathways to in-demand jobs that come with greater responsibility and higher pay. These investments have been good for our associates, our business and the communities we serve.
We’re creating pathways to opportunities for frontline associates to move into higher-paying, in-demand roles like store and club management, truck drivers, pharmacy technicians, HVAC technicians and more.
Walmart is proud to have hired over 500,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013. We know from experience that veterans have leadership, technical expertise and adaptability — skills that map directly to Walmart roles.
To make the connection between military and civilian life more seamless, we’ve launched a Skills Navigator to match their skills with open opportunities at Walmart and a veteran-focused Job Simulator that offers an interactive “day in the life” preview. Both are on our careers site.
Together, these tools empower veterans to translate their military expertise into successful Walmart careers, and we’re partnering with military organizations to ensure transitioning service members know about these tools.
The U.S. workforce remains at an inflection point: there are more open jobs than there are unemployed workers, making it difficult for public and private sector employers to find qualified talent. That talent does exist – we just need to do a better job finding it. We believe a skills-first approach can drive workforce mobility, address labor shortages and strengthen the economy. That’s why we’re leading by example inside and outside the company.
Walmart is leading the way. Our Opportunity Summits pulled together other large employers, federal, state and local government officials, workforce experts and leaders from higher education and nonprofits to invest in American jobs through a skills-first approach.
Two $1.5M grants to Big Thought and the SHRM Foundation are paving the way for new career pathways.
Arkansas LAUNCH is designed to benefit not only our home state but also to serve as a model for how employees can match with the best roles offered by employers.
Over the past five years, we’ve increased hourly wages by around 30%, bringing our U.S. average hourly wage to close to $18. But it’s not just about pay.
The company is doubling the number of Walmart-paid short certificate options, providing pathways to higher-paying, higher-skilled jobs.
Walmart and Walmart.org are investing in skills-based systems to connect people to more career opportunities.
Recently, I had the chance to meet five associates who have forged career pathways that show where we are going as one of the largest employers in the country.