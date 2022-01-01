Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Percentages as of June 30, 2021 for International† markets and composites and as of July 31, 2021 for the United States. Global data is the combination of International and U.S. data from these respective reporting periods. Please see glossary for data definitions.

Definitions & Disclosures

Global: Aggregate of International and U.S. data

United States: All 50 states, excludes Puerto Rico

International†: Africa, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, and Mexico. Excludes associates in India and eCommerce associates in Ireland and Israel.

*Africa (Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia)

**Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua)

Non-Management

U.S.: All hourly associates, excluding temporary associates

International: Determined using Hay Points scale with non-management level positions being those scored between 0 - 437. Roles would include but not limited to administrative and frontline field associates

Management

U.S.: All salaried, exempt associates

International: Determined using Hay Points scale with management level positions being those scored between 438 - 1,260. Roles would include but not limited to Senior Directors, Directors, Managers and field managers

Officer

U.S.: President, Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President and Vice President positions

International: Determined using Hay Points scale with officer level positions being those scored between 1,261 - 7,000

Women of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. women including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and women of two or more races

People of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. associates including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and individuals of two or more races

‡ Minimum age for employment at Walmart Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies, in the United States is at least 16 years old.