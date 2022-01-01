Walmart is stronger as a company when people are heard, included and empowered. Learn more about our efforts to foster inclusion and belonging within our walls and society in our most recent FY2022 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Mid-Year Report, our 2020 Culture, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Annual Report, and our 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report.
Diverse representation continues to increase There are continued gains in representation for People of Color. Management representation gains can be attributed, in part to the number of U.S. Hourly-to-Management promotions. Overall, both Latinx and Asian representation in the total workforce rose as well. Despite a decline in hourly and management women representation, U.S. Officer-Women representation is up 1.14%.
Walmart is a place where careers begin Age representation data is now included in the report. The average age of our U.S. workforce over all is 38.32, and the largest percentage of associates is 20-24, suggesting that many people begin their careers at Walmart.
Accessibility Center of Excellence launches According to the World Health Organization, there are more than one billion people globally who are living with a disability. We realize the opportunity we have to make a global impact, so in May 2021 we announced the formation of our Accessibility Center of Excellence to continue to push for progress inside and outside our walls. Walmart has long been committed to advancing equity and inclusion for people with disabilities which we believe is evidenced by Walmart’s score of 100 on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the sixth consecutive year.
Diversity and inclusion are a global priority Inclusion is an intentional element of Walmart’s Global People strategy across its international businesses. Since our last report we’ve seen great efforts from our international markets including:
- In June 2021, the Walmart Foundation announced a USD $20 million commitment over five years to advance equity for Black and Indigenous Canadians through food security and economic opportunity.
- Walmart Mexico and Central America launched a broad-based campaign, partnering with local organizations this year focused on fostering a safe environment where all associates, customers, suppliers and the community feel included and treated with respect and equality.
- Massmart launched a disability strategy in May 2021 that is focused on achieving 1.5% disability workforce representation across the entirety of its Africa operations.
- We’re creating a more diverse supply chain At Walmart, we believe we are at our best when we promote diversity across our supply chain. Walmart launched a Supplier Inclusion Advisory Council in March 2021 comprised of leaders from across our Merchandising organization to reimagine our supplier inclusion initiative and strive for a best-in-class program for supplier development.
Walmart’s Diversity and Inclusion insights are now just a click away, with this self-service tool. For a deeper understanding and breakdown of specific diversity data, please explore the interactive table below.
Diversity & Inclusion by the Numbers
Percentages as of June 30, 2021 for International† markets and composites and as of July 31, 2021 for the United States. Global data is the combination of International and U.S. data from these respective reporting periods. Please see glossary for data definitions.
U.S. Workforce Representation - Women
U.S. Workforce Representation - Women + Ethnicity
U.S. Workforce Representation by New Hire
U.S. Workforce Representation by Promotions
U.S. Workforce Representation by Age
Average Age of the U.S. Workforce
International† Workforce Representation - Women
Total Workforce Representation by International† Market - Women
Global Workforce Representation - Women
Numbers represent average age
Numbers represent percentages %
Definitions & Disclosures
Global: Aggregate of International and U.S. data
United States: All 50 states, excludes Puerto Rico
International†: Africa, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, and Mexico. Excludes associates in India and eCommerce associates in Ireland and Israel.
*Africa (Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia)
**Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua)
Non-Management
- U.S.: All hourly associates, excluding temporary associates
- International: Determined using Hay Points scale with non-management level positions being those scored between 0 - 437. Roles would include but not limited to administrative and frontline field associates
Management
- U.S.: All salaried, exempt associates
- International: Determined using Hay Points scale with management level positions being those scored between 438 - 1,260. Roles would include but not limited to Senior Directors, Directors, Managers and field managers
Officer
- U.S.: President, Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President and Vice President positions
- International: Determined using Hay Points scale with officer level positions being those scored between 1,261 - 7,000
Women of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. women including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and women of two or more races
People of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. associates including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and individuals of two or more races
‡ Minimum age for employment at Walmart Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies, in the United States is at least 16 years old.
