Walmart Marketplace Seller Privacy Policy Summary The information you share with Walmart helps us partner with you to create and manage our business relationship. Our founder Sam Walton reminded us that “a promise we make is a promise we keep,” and it’s our promise to our customers, suppliers, sellers, and visitors that we respect the trust you place in us and the privacy of the information you share. Our way of doing that is to let you know in a clear, prominent way how we collect, use, share and above all protect your personal information.

What Does This Privacy Policy Include? This policy outlines how and why we collect, use, share, and protect the personal information of our Walmart Marketplace Retailers (“sellers”). This policy applies to sellers listing on the Walmart Marketplace.



What Information Do We Collect? We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual: Personal identifiers, such as name and address

Device and online identifiers and related information, such as telephone number and email address

Internet, application, and network activity

Government identifiers, such as national identification numbers, driver’s license numbers, and Social Security Number or Taxpayer Identification Number

Demographic information, such as age and date of birth

Financial information, such as financial institution account information

Characteristics of protected classifications under state or federal law, such as gender and nationality

Location information, such as geo-location information

Audio, visual, and other sensory information, such as audio and video recordings, and facial photograph and image

Employment information, such as occupation, title, licenses and professional memberships

Background information, such as business credit report and score

Biometric information, such as imagery of the iris, retina, and fingerprints

Education information, such as degree and schooling information

Health and health insurance information, such as drugs, therapies, or medical products or equipment used

Individual preferences and characteristics, such as interests and pastimes

How Do We Collect Information? Information We Receive From You

You share information with us in various ways, such as when you engage with us for onboarding, account management, and using our seller-facing websites or mobile applications or seller tools. When you engage in these activities, you may share different types of personal information with us, such as your name, email address, physical or postal address, phone number, date of birth and location information. You also provide us information in other ways through technology. Some of this information may be linked to you personally. This information helps us effectively partner with you and conduct our business. Information We Receive From Other Sources

As part of our standard seller onboarding process, we may receive information from third party sources, such as business credit report and score to help us assess seller fitness, reduce fraud and ensure an effective partnership with you.

How Do We Use Your Personal Information? To create and maintain your seller account

To fulfill requests and obligations related to our partnership

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

To protect the security and integrity of our websites, mobile services and our business

To help prevent fraud

To update our operational and technical functionality

To conduct business analysis, such as analytics, projections, identifying areas for operational improvement

To conduct research, development, and training opportunities

To fulfill our legal function or obligations

How Do We Share Your Personal Information Outside of the Walmart Family of Companies? All of the categories of personal information that we collect may be shared with other companies, including those within our corporate family, for a business purpose. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, or when legally required to do so by law. We may share personal information about you with service providers that help with our business activities. We require our service providers to keep your personal information secure, and do not allow our service providers to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf. We may share personal information that is directly related to your business relationship with Walmart with other members of our corporate family of companies. We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of Walmart, our customers, our associates, or other persons. We may also share your information within the Walmart family of companies, such as with Sam's Club, Moosejaw.com or Hayneedle.com.

How Do We Secure Your Personal Information? We recognize the importance of maintaining the security of our sellers’ personal information. We use reasonable security measures including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to protect your personal information. These measures may include physical and technical security access controls or other safeguards, information security technologies and policies, procedures to help ensure the appropriate disposal of information, and training programs. We have a team of associates who are responsible for helping to protect the security of your information.

Who Can I Contact About the Privacy Policy? Contact our Customer Service Team or write the Walmart Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Policy or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is: Walmart Corporate

Privacy Office, MS #0160

702 SW 8th Street

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160