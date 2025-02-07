Walmart Washington Consumer Health Data Privacy Notice

This Notice does not apply to any personal information other than consumer health data subject to the Washington My Health My Data Act. Consumer health data does not include information generated by your interactions with us, such as browsing or purchasing, that does not identify your health status. For example, browsing products of interest to the general population will not generate consumer health data. Products that are used for general hygiene (such as toothpaste or toilet paper), home-preparedness (such as first aid products), fitness (such as weights), and that are not used to measure a specific health condition (such as pedometers) will not give rise to consumer health data when you browse or shop them.





Consumer health data also does not include publicly available information, protected health information subject to HIPAA (such as the data generated when you visit Walmart Health Centers, Walmart Vision Centers, or Walmart Pharmacies), or personal information that has been deidentified data is not consumer health data. To the extent we process deidentified information, we will maintain and use the information in deidentified form and will not attempt to reidentify the information unless permitted by applicable law.